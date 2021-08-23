U.S. markets close in 3 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,486.61
    +44.94 (+1.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,402.22
    +282.14 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,934.68
    +220.02 (+1.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,198.02
    +30.42 (+1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.58
    +3.44 (+5.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.00
    +23.00 (+1.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.67
    +0.55 (+2.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1736
    +0.0030 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2570
    -0.0030 (-0.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3718
    +0.0101 (+0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8020
    +0.0620 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,612.36
    +1,031.86 (+2.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,256.69
    -6.75 (-0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.02
    +21.12 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,494.24
    +480.99 (+1.78%)
     

$ 8.92 bn growth in Safety Apparel Market during 2021-2025 | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report titled safety apparel market by Application (Chemical defending, Flame retardant, Mechanical, High visibility, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America) from Technavio, the market is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 11%. The growth can be mainly attributed to the surging growth of the wellness industry.

Attractive Opportunities with Safety Apparel Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities with Safety Apparel Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Request Free sample report

Impact of COVID-19

With the gradual recovery of markets from the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic, the consumer discretionary industry is likely to witness negative impact during the forecast period. In the short term, the market demand will show Inferior growth due to the increase in infections and reduced economic activity. As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the Safety Apparel Market 2021-2025 market is expected to have Negative & Inferior growth.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by Application, which is the leading segment in the market?
    Chemical defending segment led the application segment of this market in 2020.

  • What is the key trend influencing the market?
    Growing preference for online sales channels will influence the market positively during the next few years.

  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    The market is projected to grow at a rate of 11.35% during the forecast period.

  • What is the anticipated YOY in 2021?
    The YOY growth rate for 2021 is estimated at 10.69%

  • How big is the APAC market?
    38% of the market's incremental growth is anticipated to be contributed by APAC.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The high emphasis on customization and quality of safety apparel, flourishing construction and manufacturing industries in APAC, and implementation of regulations by agencies like OSHA will offer immense growth opportunities for the vendors to grow. Market trends such as the implementation of smart and wearable technology, M&As leading to a wider market reach are anticipated to influence the market positively in the forthcoming years. However, an increase in the cost of raw materials impacting the supply chain is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Grab access to Safety Apparel Market Report Outlook highlighting customer landscape matrix for effective decision making

Safety Apparel Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Safety Apparel Market is segmented as below:

  • Application

  • Geography

Related Reports:

Cut Resistant Gloves Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Protective Workwear Market in Europe by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market in US by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Industrial Safety Gloves Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis

Safety Apparel Market 2021-2025: Scope and Vendor Analysis

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The safety apparel market report covers the following areas:

  • Safety Apparel Market Size

  • Safety Apparel Market Trends

  • Safety Apparel Market Industry Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., Ballyclare Ltd., Delta Plus Group, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp, Lakeland Industries Inc., Sioen Industries NV, and Teijin Ltd. are some of the major market participants. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this safety apparel market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Safety Apparel Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist safety apparel market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the safety apparel market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the safety apparel market across APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of safety apparel market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five force summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Chemical defending - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Flame retardant - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Mechanical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • High visibility - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • 3M Co.

  • Ansell Ltd.

  • Ballyclare Ltd.

  • Delta Plus Group

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Kimberly Clark Corp

  • Lakeland Industries Inc.

  • Sioen Industries NV

  • Teijin Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-8-92-bn-growth-in-safety-apparel-market-during-2021-2025--technavio-301360071.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • The Chip Shortage Looks Like the Oil Shortage of the 1970s. What It Means for Stocks and the Economy.

    If oil was the necessary component for the 1970s economy, chips provide the same function in the 2020s. The longer the chip shortage goes on, the more prices will rise in all types of products.

  • GM’s Chevy Bolt Battery Fires Open $1 Billion Rift With LG

    (Bloomberg) -- In June 2017, months after General Motors Co. beat Tesla Inc. to market with an affordable, long-range electric vehicle, it took out full-page newspaper ads touting how long its Chevrolet Bolt could travel between charges. The tagline: “Begin a long-distance relationship, now.”Four years later, the long-distance relationship between GM and its battery partner, LG Energy Solution, is being tested like never before. At issue: who will pick up a roughly $1 billion tab.GM last week re

  • You’ve Got Another Job Offer. Here’s What to Tell Your Boss.

    If you’re open to staying at your current workplace, think hard about your role there and what you want from it that you’re not getting.

  • Battery fire fears threaten electric car revolution

    Mass recalls of electric cars due to the danger of battery fires in some models risk deterring motorists from making the switch, experts have warned.

  • Why You Can’t Find Everything You Want at Grocery Stores

    New supply problems appear weekly, driven by shortages of labor and raw materials, and some food companies anticipate disruptions into 2022.

  • Wall Street bullish on Traeger

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi takes a deep dive into Traeger’s business, after Jefferies started coverage on the company, giving it a buy rating with a $36 price target.

  • Employers face a dilemma: keeping workers safe with vaccine mandates — and holding onto their employees

    Some companies are worried workers will balk at a vaccine requirement --- and walk away at a time when they're desperate to retain workers.

  • JD.com Revenue Beats Estimates, Defying Chinese Tech Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- JD.com Inc. reported sales that beat analyst estimates as consumer spending improved, defying a crackdown on the Chinese internet sector that has dragged on growth across the industry. The e-commerce giant posted sales of 253.8 billion yuan ($39.1 billion) for the three months ended June, compared with the 248.5 billion yuan average of analyst estimates. The 26% growth is the slowest since China first emerged from the pandemic last year. Net income tumbled to 794.3 million yuan, d

  • Analyst Report: Phillips 66

    Phillips 66 is an independent refiner with 13 refineries that have a total throughput capacity of 2.2 million barrels per day. The midstream segment comprises extensive transportation and natural gas liquid processing assets including those held in Phillips 66 partners, in which Phillips 66 owns a 74% interest. It also includes its DCP Midstream joint venture, which holds 45 natural gas processing facilities, 11 NGL fractionation plants, and a natural gas pipeline system with 58,000 miles of pipeline. Its CPChem chemical joint venture operates facilities in the United States and the Middle East and primarily produces olefins and polyolefins.

  • 5 Reasons Tencent Could Be a Massive Bargain

    The stock has plummeted amid China's regulatory campaign, but the sell-off could be a huge long-term opportunity for intrepid investors.

  • Chevron, Hess Mandating Vaccines for U.S. Gulf Workers

    (Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. and Hess Corp. are requiring employees who work on platforms in the Gulf of Mexico to get a Covid-19 vaccine amid surging caseloads across the southern U.S. Schlumberger, the world’s biggest oil-services provider, said customers are requiring its staff be vaccinated and tested prior to arriving on job sites. Meanwhile, Hess said it’s requiring U.S. offshore workers to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1.The Chevron mandate applies to some onshore support personnel as well

  • Volvo Cars to idle Gothenburg plant again over chip shortage

    Volvo Cars, owned by China's Geely Holding, will halt production at its Swedish plant in Torslanda, on the outskirts of Gothenburg, during next week due to the shortage of semiconductor chips, it said on Monday. A global chip shortage over the past year has caused a major delay in manufacturing activity and forced several automakers to cut down on production. "Due to the current material shortage situation, triggered by a combination of global semiconductor shortages and new Covid-19 outbreaks, Volvo Cars has decided to pause production in Torslanda for the week of Aug 30-Sep 3," Volvo Cars said in an e-mailed statement.

  • My friend is worth $10 million. As his bookkeeper, I’m asked to record illegitimate expenses. Could I be prosecuted?

    My friend has a high net worth — well over $10 million — and could easily afford these personal expenses. “I did what I was told” does not hold much sway for professionals who know the difference between illegitimate and legitimate expenses. You have blurred the boundaries between employer and friend, bookkeeping and tax dodging, and personal responsibility and professional obligation.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 23rd, 2021

    After a mixed end to the week, Bitcoin would need to move back through to $49,500 levels to support a bullish start to the week…

  • Foot Locker's focus is truly on the primary market that connects to the buyers and sellers: CEO

    Foot Locker CEO Dick Johnson joins Yahoo Finance to discuss why Foot Locker is continuing to outperform in the retail market despite a decline in consumer confidence, the reasoning behind the company’s latest acquisitions, and how Foot Locker is dealing with inventory constraints.

  • Goodyear and Plus Collaborate on Autonomous Trucks

    SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 23, 2021 /3BL Media/ – The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company today announced a strategic collaboration with Plus (formerly Plus.ai), a global provider of self-driving truck techn...

  • Chip shortage begets chip shortage

    We have a shortage of semiconductors in part because of ... a shortage of semiconductors.Driving the news: The chip shortage has entered a new phase. The main problem during the first half of the year was a dearth of wafers — but now that we have more wafers, the problem is assembling those wafers into integrated circuits for circuit boards, according to a report by IHS Markit. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThere's a shortage

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Money Managers Cut Long Positions as Bearish Outlook Deepens

    The spread between Brent and WTI is tightening which indicates near-term supply will not be as tight as the market had expected.

  • Breaking down employee benefits at top companies

    Mary Childs, Co-Host of NPR’s Planet Money, joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down the importance of understanding you employee benefits and which companies provide some of the best benefits in the country.&nbsp;

  • Small and Midsize Companies Should Start a Meaningful ESG Program, Says Mastercard's EVP of Corporate Sustainability

    By: Megha Jain