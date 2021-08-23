$ 8.92 bn growth in Safety Apparel Market during 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report titled safety apparel market by Application (Chemical defending, Flame retardant, Mechanical, High visibility, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America) from Technavio, the market is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 11%. The growth can be mainly attributed to the surging growth of the wellness industry.

Attractive Opportunities with Safety Apparel Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Impact of COVID-19

With the gradual recovery of markets from the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic, the consumer discretionary industry is likely to witness negative impact during the forecast period. In the short term, the market demand will show Inferior growth due to the increase in infections and reduced economic activity. As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the Safety Apparel Market 2021-2025 market is expected to have Negative & Inferior growth.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Application, which is the leading segment in the market?

Chemical defending segment led the application segment of this market in 2020.

What is the key trend influencing the market?

Growing preference for online sales channels will influence the market positively during the next few years.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a rate of 11.35% during the forecast period.

What is the anticipated YOY in 2021?

The YOY growth rate for 2021 is estimated at 10.69%

How big is the APAC market?

38% of the market's incremental growth is anticipated to be contributed by APAC.

The high emphasis on customization and quality of safety apparel, flourishing construction and manufacturing industries in APAC, and implementation of regulations by agencies like OSHA will offer immense growth opportunities for the vendors to grow. Market trends such as the implementation of smart and wearable technology, M&As leading to a wider market reach are anticipated to influence the market positively in the forthcoming years. However, an increase in the cost of raw materials impacting the supply chain is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Safety Apparel Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Safety Apparel Market is segmented as below:

Application

Geography

Safety Apparel Market 2021-2025: Scope and Vendor Analysis

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The safety apparel market report covers the following areas:

Safety Apparel Market Size

Safety Apparel Market Trends

Safety Apparel Market Industry Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., Ballyclare Ltd., Delta Plus Group, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp, Lakeland Industries Inc., Sioen Industries NV, and Teijin Ltd. are some of the major market participants. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this safety apparel market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Safety Apparel Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist safety apparel market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the safety apparel market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the safety apparel market across APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of safety apparel market vendors

