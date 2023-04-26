8 Aldi Items That Aren’t Worth Buying, According to Superfans

Joni Hanebutt / Shutterstock.com

Aldi keeps its prices low by mostly selling its own store-brand products; but, while Aldi superfans rave about most of the store's exclusive items, not all of them are hits.

Also See: 9 Best Aldi Products To Buy Instead of Name-Brand Alternatives

Learn: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

Frequent Aldi shoppers shared their insights into the items to avoid in a Reddit thread titled, "What would you NOT buy at Aldi?" Here are a few of the items mentioned.

Also see Aldi shopping tricks you need to know.

Yoyochow23 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Clancy's Nacho Tortilla Chips

Price: Varies by store

Multiple Aldi fans on Reddit said to stay away from the store's take on Doritos.

"As an avid Aldi shopper, I dislike their nacho-flavored generic Doritos," said user DentistTennis. "But the Ranch chips are good."

kyoza3d / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coffee

Price: Varies by product and store

Another item that multiple superfans dislike is Aldi's store-brand coffee.

"I like everything at Aldi ... except for their coffee," said SierraHotel058.

Juanmonino / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Happy Farms Cream Cheese

Price: Varies by store

"Aldi cream cheese has no flavor whatsoever, so I don't buy it there," said notstephanie.

bhofack2 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mama Cozzi's Frozen Pizzas

Price: Varies by store

Reddit users bman_152 and bugboots both said they are not fans of the Aldi brand frozen pizzas.

"Yes, they're cheap, but the regular grocery stores generally sell frozen pizzas that are much larger and much better quality for merely $0.50 to $1 more," bman_152 said.

However, multiple users noted that the refrigerated pizzas are tastier and worth buying.

©Shutterstock.com

Earth Grown Veggie Burger

Price: Varies by store

Aldi shopper markrichtsspraytan is not a fan of the veggie burgers.

"While they don't taste bad, the texture is extremely mushy," markrichtsspraytan said. "They don't stay firm like Morningstar or other brands do. It will squish right out of a bun."

Natalia Ganelin / Shutterstock.com

Millville Honey Nut Crispy Oats

Price: Varies by store

Story continues

"I don't like their cereals or granola bars," said rhinovodka. "Real Honey Nut Cheerios cannot be beat."

Garrett Aitken / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Benton's Vanilla Wafers

Price: Varies by store

Reddit user heatherlavender does not recommend the store-brand vanilla wafer cookies.

"[They had a] stale-ish taste right out of the box," heatherlavender said, "even though they weren't actually stale."

©iStock.com

Priano Alfredo Sauce

Price: Varies by store

Aldi's Priano Alfredo sauce comes in several varieties -- creamy, roasted garlic and four cheese -- but heatherlavender is not a fan of any of them.

"We really did try each one -- no luck on any of them," they said.

Photo disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only. As a result, some of the photos might not reflect the items listed in this article.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Aldi Items That Aren’t Worth Buying, According to Superfans