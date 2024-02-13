8 Aldi Meals That Are Cheaper Than Buying Takeout

Cristina Nixau / Shutterstock.com

The cost of groceries is higher than ever, but dining out is more expensive still. A CNET article from last year estimated that people can save around 50% on the food they make at home versus buying similar items at a restaurant.

So, while it’s OK to splurge on takeout, you might want to cut back on it if you’re trying to save money. And if you want to save even more, Aldi could be an affordable way to get your favorite meals without the higher price tag.

Here are some Aldi meals that are cheaper than what you’d get from restaurants — but still comparable.

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Deli Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza

Aldi’s Price: $8.25

Papa John’s: $21.49

You can get a 16-inch meat lover’s style pizza from Papa John’s for a little over $21, depending on where you live. Or you can pick up a similar pizza from Aldi, the Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen 16″ Deli Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza, for less than half the price. It’s still flavorful, made with 100% real cheese and full of meat.

Chicken Alfredo

Aldi’s Price: $12

Olive Garden Price: $19.49

Chicken fettuccine alfredo is a popular dish to get at restaurants, but it can be pricey. At Olive Garden, you could easily spend $20 on this meal, not including the tip and any drinks you might get.

If you want to be more frugal while still treating your palate, consider cooking chicken fettuccine alfredo at home using ingredients you can find at Aldi. Here’s an example of what you might need for your homemade version of fettuccine alfredo:

The total cost is about $12. When all is said and done, you can save around $8 by cooking at home rather than getting takeout.

Bremer Regular Corn Dogs

Aldi’s Price: 63 cents

Sonic Price: $1.99

In the summer or when you want something quick and easy, it’s hard to go wrong with corn dogs. You can buy a single corn dog at Sonic for $2, which seems like a great deal. But when you compare prices with Aldi, you might want to reconsider going out.

At Aldi, you can pick up a pack of six Bremer Regular Corn Dogs for under $4. The per-unit cost is about a quarter of what you’d pay at Sonic and comparable fast-food places.

Yet, you still get a great-tasting corn dog in both cases. What’s even better is that you can keep them frozen until you’re ready to eat them, so you don’t have to worry about them going bad.

Tyson Uncooked Buffalo Style Chicken Wings

Aldi’s Price: $8.99

Buffalo Wild Wings Price: $14.49

At Aldi, you can get a 2.5-pound bag of frozen buffalo-style chicken wings for under $10. This is enough to feed a couple of people. And if you combine it with a side dish, like a salad or garlic bread — both of which you can get for relatively cheap at Aldi — you’ve got a complete meal for everyone to enjoy.

In contrast, you could easily spend $5 or $6 more on a similar dish that only comes with 10 pieces at Buffalo Wild Wings. And again, this doesn’t account for any tips or sides you order.

Hot Dogs

Aldi’s Price: $5.12

Five Guys Price: $5.79

If you enjoy fully loaded hot dogs, you can save money by buying the individual ingredients at Aldi. Here’s an example of what you might need:

The total cost of everything would be about $5, which includes a pack of eight hot dogs and the buns to match.

If you were to get a hot dog at, say, Five Guys, you’d be looking at a similar price tag. The biggest difference is that the restaurant’s price is for one fully loaded hot dog, whereas Aldi’s is for eight.

Fusia Chicken Lo Mein

Aldi’s Price: $6.15

Panda Express Price: $8.30

Another affordable meal at Aldi is the Fusia Chicken Lo Mein. This 20-ounce bag costs just over $6 and can feed one or two people.

Now, compare this price to a similar dish at Panda Express. There, you can get the chow mein and honey sesame chicken breast bowl for $2 more than what you’d spend at Aldi.

As an added bonus, Aldi’s dish is frozen, so you can keep it in the freezer until you’re ready to eat. It also only takes a few minutes to prepare, shorter than a typical drive to your local Panda Express might be.

Fremont Brewing Wild Caught Beer Battered Cod Fillets

Aldi’s Price: $9.49

Red Lobster: $16.99

If you love fish and fries, you’ve probably gone to a place like Red Lobster to get your fix. But while you can easily spend $17 or more on Wild-Caught Crunch-Fried Flounder served with fries and a side at a restaurant, you can save a lot by shopping at Aldi.

To replicate Red Lobster’s dish, here are a couple of things from Aldi you might need:

Casa Mamita Beef and Bean Burritos

Aldi’s Price: $4.19

Taco Bell: $1.69

Don’t let the initial price tag fool you — Aldi is cheaper than Taco Bell by far.

At Taco Bell, a classic bean burrito costs just under $2, depending on where you live. At Aldi, meanwhile, you can get eight similar burritos for twice that price — or 52 cents each.

Prices are accurate as of Feb. 13, 2024, may vary by location and are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Aldi Meals That Are Cheaper Than Buying Takeout