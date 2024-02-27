8 Aldi Shopping Mistakes You’re Making

JHVEPhoto / iStock.com

If you are a dedicated discount shopper, then you have likely shopped the aisles of Aldi. The grocery store, originally based in Germany, now has hundreds of locations throughout the U.S. While you may have traversed your local store a number of times, you may not know all of the secrets unless you are a true Aldi insider.

To score the biggest deals and shop at the low-cost retailer like a pro, you need to avoid common mistakes. We found eight mishaps that people frequently make when stepping through the doors of their nearby Aldi. Learn from our prior blunders and make the most of your next shopping experience.

Not Downloading the Aldi App

There’s an app for that. Aldi included. If you haven’t downloaded the Aldi app, you need to now. The app is chock full of features, including the latest offers, price reductions and the newest items available at the low-price retailer. The app also allows you to create a shopping list and locate your neighborhood shop. The app is available on the iPhone App Store or Google Play.

Forgetting Your Quarter

If you have never been to Aldi, you might be surprised to find all of the carts under lock and key. Aldi’s shopping cart system is unique but may end up saving you money in the long run. So, before you go, make sure you have a quarter in your pocket.

To unlock a cart, you will have to put a quarter in the slot. Don’t worry; your quarter is only needed temporarily. As soon as you return the cart to the corral, your quarter will be released. The store notes that this unique system saves customers money and helps to keep their parking lots clean.

Bringing Coupons

No need to clip coupons if you are planning to shop at Aldi. The store does not accept manufacturer’s coupons. The good news is that most of its products are from its product lines which are priced significantly less than the name-brand counterparts.

Not Checking the Weekly Aldi Finds

Savvy shoppers know that some of the best deals can be found in the weekly circulars. The weekly ad offers details on discounts, such as limited-time offers and coveted Aldi Finds. Check the ad each week to make sure you don’t miss out on the deals.

Passing Over Non-Food Items

While Aldi may be known for its food products, you can also score substantial savings on non-food items like cleaning products and baby items. Insiders know that scanning every aisle of Aldi is the best way to score the biggest deals.

Not Shopping on Wednesdays

While you can save big any day of the week, you are missing out if you are not shopping on Wednesdays. Wednesdays are the best day to get the deepest discounts since that is when the store restocks. It is particularly important to shop on Wednesdays if you want to get in on the limited-time Weekly Aldi Finds. These products often are only available for a short amount of time or do not get restocked.

Trying To Pay With a Check

If you are shopping at Aldi, you will want to leave your checkbook at home. Checks are not accepted at the low-cost retailer. The store also does not accept WIC benefits. You can, however, pay with cash, most credit and debit cards, Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT), SNAP and contactless pay options like Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Leaving Your Reusable Bags at Home

Last but not least, you’ll regret leaving your reusable bags at home. While you can purchase reusable or paper bags at the grocery store, you will save even more by bringing your own. It is important to remember that some of the savings come from the fact that the retailer leaves products in their original shipping boxes. The no-frills shopping experience is cost-effective but does mean you’ll need your own bags at checkout.

