8 Beach Vacation Destinations the Middle Class Can Actually Afford

Apiwan Borrikonratchata / Getty Images

Vacation season is ready to kick off with Spring Break about to or already taking place in tons of beach destinations around the world. As the seasons change and time off becomes a priority, it’s delightful to take a budget-friendly oceanside trip with your friends or family.

For some, however, that sounds like a lot of expenses. Some beach locales might be out of financial reach for the middle class, with about 73% of Americans earning roughly $57,000 annually, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Thankfully, there are still plenty of seaside places you can still travel to if you are middle class and plenty of them are interesting destinations with unique perks you won’t find anywhere else. Here are eight beach vacation destinations the middle class can afford, both domestically and abroad.

Art Wager / iStock/Getty Images

Pensacola, Florida

The Panhandle is close enough to several destinations where you can merely drive, but flights to Pensacola are relatively inexpensive, according to Brittany Betts, travel expert and CMO of Florida Panhandle.

“Flights average around $400 from major airports within the U.S.,” Betts described, noting that Pensacola has rentals for as little as $80 per night.

“As far as things to do, some of the top attractions are either cheap or extremely affordable. There’s the Aviation Museum which is free, the free beaches and plenty of free historical sights,” said Betts.

CrackerClips Stock Media / Shutterstock.com

South Padre Island, Texas

An island in Texas with charm to spare? It sounds made up, but South Padre is the Gulf Coast place for a beach vacation if you are middle class.

“This barrier island off of Texas’ southern tip ticks all the boxes for an enjoyable yet budget-conscious beach holiday experience,” said Viola Sender, the co-founder and author of the travel blog Away to the City. “Finding accommodation was simple; options range from comfortable hotels to beachfront condos at reasonable rates ($80-$200 per night).

“The island provides ample opportunity for beach lovers – I enjoyed spending hours swimming in warm water,” said Sender. “Those seeking a change from beach activities should visit South Padre Island’s wildlife refuges. And foodies will find that South Padre Island offers delicious Tex-Mex cuisine as well as fresh Gulf seafood at prices that won’t break the bank.”

BobPalosaari / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fort Myers Beach, Florida

Miami might be the big name in Florida, but Fort Myers Beach, located along the state’s southwest coast “is ideal for middle-class beach vacationers,” according to Sender.

“The beaches here boast postcard-worthy sugar-white sand and turquoise, clear waters,” Sender shared. “It’s perfect for relaxing while reading or taking part in watersports activities! I enjoyed exploring Fort Myers Beach’s shops and restaurants along the water, from casual cafes to more upscale waterfront dining.”

“While Fort Myers may not offer seclusion, its friendly vibe makes it ideal for families or group visits alike!” Sender exclaimed. “Fort Myers Beach is an excellent choice, with accommodation options ranging between $100-$300 per night!”

Maridav / Getty Images/iStockphoto

San Juan, Puerto Rico

“If you are flying to Puerto Rico from any major airport in the U.S., prices hover around $350,” said Betts.

“You can find dorms or hostels as low as $76 per night, but there are also rentals that are only about $98 per night. The beaches are going to be free, and then there [are] plenty of landmarks and points of interest,” said Betts.

©Shutterstock.com

Ngapali Beach, Myanmar

Ngapali Beach in Myanmar is a hidden gem known for its pristine sandy shores and clear blue waters in the eyes of Hammer Tsui, one-half of a couple of professional travel experts at A Fun Couple.

“During my stay, I found that the cost of accommodation varied depending on the type of lodging chosen, with [guest houses] starting at around $20 per night and upscale resorts ranging from $100 to $300 per night,” said Tsui.

“For middle-class travelers, Ngapali Beach provides an affordable yet idyllic retreat where they can unwind on pristine beaches, explore vibrant local markets, and indulge in fresh seafood at affordable prices,” said Tsui.

borchee / Getty Images

Elafonisos Beach, Greece

Elafonisos Beach in the Peloponnese region of Greece is a lesser-known vacation spot filled with white sands, clear waters, and stunning backgrounds for all your photos.

Travel blogger Kevin Mercier was drawn to the “serene atmosphere and breathtaking views” that Elafonisos had to offer.

“Accommodation options on Elafonisos range from budget-friendly guesthouses and campsites starting at around $40 to $60 per night to boutique hotels and beach resorts ranging from $80 to $150 per night,” said Mercier.

“What makes Elafonisos Beach perfect for middle-class travelers is its affordability combined with its stunning natural beauty and cultural heritage,” continued Mercier. “Visitors can explore nearby archaeological sites, indulge in fresh seafood at seaside tavernas, and unwind on pristine beaches without breaking the bank.”

©Shutterstock.com

Calangute Beach, India

Located in Goa, India, Calangute Beach is an oceanside destination with culture brimming along the golden sands, creating an atmosphere all unto itself.

“Despite its popularity, it still retains its charm and is a favorite among middle-class travelers seeking an affordable beach vacation,” said Tsui.

“During my visit, I found that accommodation options ranged from budget guesthouses to mid-range hotels,” recalled Tsui, stating that prices start at around $15 per night for basic accommodation and go up to $50 to $100 per night “for more upscale resorts.”

Oaxaca, Mexico

Leave Cancun to the tourists who do not know any better. Oaxaca is the beach destination you’ll want to go to if you are middle class but feel like you’re king.

“The beauty of Oaxaca is that [this beach] destination is still being discovered which equates to an affordable beach vacation that has something for everyone,” said Julien Casanova, creator of Oaxaca Travel Tips.

“Beach days are spent snorkeling, spotting dolphins and whales, and snacking on fresh ceviche,” describes Casanova. “But it’s not just about the sun and the sea. Activities in the nearby mountains include visiting a coffee farm and swimming in stunning waterfalls.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Beach Vacation Destinations the Middle Class Can Actually Afford