8 Best Clothing Deals at Walmart for the Last Week of September
Walmart promises "everyday low prices," but the big-box store does offer additional discounts on certain items throughout the year. If you're looking to refresh your wardrobe -- as well as the wardrobe of your whole family -- you can find some great deals on clothing at Walmart right now.
Here's a look at some of the best clothing deals you can get at Walmart as September wraps up.
Wonder Nation Boys Long Sleeve Shacket
Regular price: $9.90
Sale price: $7.90
A perfect piece for early fall, this shacket comes in four colors and is available in a wide range of sizes.
Bonobos Fielder Men's and Big Men's Short Sleeve Colorblock Tee
Regular price: $7.75
Sale price: $4.82
At under $5, this fashionable T-shirt is a steal.
Time and Tru Women's Light Weight Ombre Stripe Pullover Sweater
Regular price: $20.98
Sale price: $11
This on-trend sweater is nearly half-off.
Pink Rose Juniors Chunky Waffle Knit Sweater
Regular price: $19.98
Sale price: $14.97
Save $5 on this lightweight pullover sweater.
No Boundaries Men's Jogger Shorts
Regular price: $17.18
Sale price: $14
These comfortable, wear-anywhere shorts are made from 60% cotton and can easily be dressed up or down.
Free Assembly Women's Sleeveless Tie Shoulder Midi Slip Dress
Regular price: $23.18
Sale price: $6.53
Available in sizes XS to XXL, this printed dress features a tie-shoulder detail and flattering silhouette.
Russell Men's & Big Men's Elevated Fleece Full Zip Hoodie
Regular price: $20.98
Sale price: $14.99
A hoodie is a fall staple, and this "elevated" option is stylish and sporty.
Terra & Sky Women's Plus Size Drawstring Waist Tank Dress
Regular price: $17.98
Sale price: $9.99
This best-selling tank dress is available in four colors and four prints.
