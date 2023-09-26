YvanDube / Getty Images

Walmart promises "everyday low prices," but the big-box store does offer additional discounts on certain items throughout the year. If you're looking to refresh your wardrobe -- as well as the wardrobe of your whole family -- you can find some great deals on clothing at Walmart right now.

Here's a look at some of the best clothing deals you can get at Walmart as September wraps up.

©Walmart

Wonder Nation Boys Long Sleeve Shacket

Regular price: $9.90

Sale price: $7.90

A perfect piece for early fall, this shacket comes in four colors and is available in a wide range of sizes.

©Walmart

Bonobos Fielder Men's and Big Men's Short Sleeve Colorblock Tee

Regular price: $7.75

Sale price: $4.82

At under $5, this fashionable T-shirt is a steal.

©Walmart

Time and Tru Women's Light Weight Ombre Stripe Pullover Sweater

Regular price: $20.98

Sale price: $11

This on-trend sweater is nearly half-off.

©Walmart

Pink Rose Juniors Chunky Waffle Knit Sweater

Regular price: $19.98

Sale price: $14.97

Save $5 on this lightweight pullover sweater.

©Walmart

No Boundaries Men's Jogger Shorts

Regular price: $17.18

Sale price: $14

These comfortable, wear-anywhere shorts are made from 60% cotton and can easily be dressed up or down.

©Walmart

Free Assembly Women's Sleeveless Tie Shoulder Midi Slip Dress

Regular price: $23.18

Sale price: $6.53

Available in sizes XS to XXL, this printed dress features a tie-shoulder detail and flattering silhouette.

©Walmart

Russell Men's & Big Men's Elevated Fleece Full Zip Hoodie

Regular price: $20.98

Sale price: $14.99

A hoodie is a fall staple, and this "elevated" option is stylish and sporty.

©Walmart

Terra & Sky Women's Plus Size Drawstring Waist Tank Dress

Regular price: $17.98

Sale price: $9.99

This best-selling tank dress is available in four colors and four prints.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Best Clothing Deals at Walmart for the Last Week of September