The 7 Best Costco Deals for Valentine’s Day Gifts and More Special Occasions

Love is in the air this time of the year — and so is mega spending. The average consumer spent $192.80 on Valentine’s Day gifts in 2023, according to the National Retail Federation, making it the second highest year for shopping on record when it comes to the lovey-dovey holiday.

Candy, greeting cards, flowers and date nights will see the most consumer interest — as will jewelry. Jewelry isn’t exactly known for its rock bottom price tags, nor does it have a reputation for decent quality and high-end value when you buy it at a big retailer. However, if you head to Costco, you can find some dazzling deals on various twinkling accessories that will make any gem lover swoon.

Retail experts gave GOBankingRates the lowdown on the best jewelry buys at Costco right now.

Gold Heart Necklace

“This is a simple design, which makes it perfect for a valentine who prefers understated pieces to wear on a daily basis,” said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.

This Gold Heart Necklace is currently on sale for just $199.99 this month.

Ramhold continued, “If you’re looking for a piece of jewelry with a traditional Valentine’s Day feel, this is a good way to go without having to break the bank.”

Gold Heart Earrings

Need the matching pieces to the above necklace? It’s your lucky V-Day, since these earrings are just $199.99 at Costco.

“…if you want to provide your valentine with an entire set, this is definitely a great option,” Ramhold said. “If your recipient rarely wears necklaces, this is also a good alternative for them that will go with most everything and can easily be worn as part of everyday outfits rather than needing to be saved for special occasions.”

Bangle Bracelet

“This bracelet comes in either yellow or rose gold finishes and just has a unique look to it that’s really appealing to those with modern tastes,” Ramhold said.

This bangle is currently $149.97 on Costco’s website.

Ramhold acknowledged that “it’s not the cheapest gift you’ll find, but if you have a decent budget to work with, this is sure to be a beloved piece of jewelry your valentine will wear every day.”

Amethyst and Diamond Pendant

“This is a really lovely piece in that it has the traditional heart-shape of Valentine’s Day gifts, but it’s a vibrant amethyst and diamond mix instead of a red stone,” Ramhold said. “It’ll cost $799.99, but if your giftee was born in February or just loves the color purple, then this gift will be a real standout and win them over in more than one way.”

Paperclip Heart Bracelet

This very unique paperclip link bracelet in 14-karat yellow gold is going for $419.99 at Costco and makes for a one-of-a-kind Valentine’s Day gift for your one true love.

Rebecca Gramuglia, consumer expert at TopCashback, said, “With the heart charm attached and an adjustable lobster clasp, it’s a great deal for Valentine’s Day this year.”

Ross-Simons offers a similar item currently on sale for $470.25 — original price is $695 — but it does not come with an adjustable clasp, making Costco’s option more size-inclusive, not to mention about $50 cheaper.

Gold Heart Bracelet

“This is another piece that’s understated enough that your giftee can wear it every day, and it comes with a more affordable price tag than some other jewelry pieces for Valentine’s Day,” said Ramhold of this heart bolo bracelet, which Costco currently has to offer for just $299.99.

“That said, because it does include a heart design, I wouldn’t risk waiting too long to grab this piece, as it’s sure to be pretty popular and may sell out around the holiday,” Ramhold added.

White Gold Wedding Set

“If you’re thinking of proposing this Valentine’s Day, this white gold wedding set is a gorgeous pick that includes the engagement ring and band,” Ramhold said.

It is currently on sale for $1,799.99, which might not be cheap, but when you shop at Costco, you can get the band and ring together as a set for cheaper than at high end luxury jewelers.

Shopping at Costco means “…you’ll get some decent savings on this set, and you’ll be knocking out the engagement ring and band in one go, so you’ll be saving money down the road, as well,” according to Ramhold.

Jake Arky contributed to the reporting for this article.

