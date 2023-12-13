8 Best New Holiday Products To Buy at Target in December

jimkruger / iStock.com

If you haven’t been on a recent Target run, you might be missing out on some of the retailer’s latest items. New holiday products at Target this month include a little bit of everything, from cozy sweaters to assorted gift bags and festive home décor.

Discover: 10 Best New Sam’s Club Products That Are Worth Every Penny

Find Out: 3 Ways To Recession-Proof Your Retirement

GOBankingRates rounded up our top picks from the best new holiday products available at Target, all of which are available for under $50. See whether you’ll be adding these holiday must-haves to your Target shopping list.

©Target

Threshold Wonderberry and Sage Candle

Fill your home with the inviting scent of red currant and pine inside every Threshold Wonderberry and Sage Candle.

Priced at just $5 each, these scented candles come inside glass jars and have an approximate burn time of 25 hours. Add one to the rooms in your home, like your dining room or living room, where you’d most like to create a soothing atmosphere.

See: These 10 Aldi Brand Products Are Worth Every Penny

Shop: 10 Best Trader Joe’s Items to Buy for Less Than $10

Sponsored: The Results Are In: Is your bank one of the best of the year?

©Target

Spritz Assorted Small Gift Bags

Still need a few more gift-wrapping essentials? Add the Spritz Assorted Small Gift Bags to your Target shopping cart.

Each set includes four gift bags in festive designs and may be used to accommodate small-sized gifts. When we crunch the numbers, this means Target shoppers pay about $1.25 per gift bag.

10 Best Cheap Gym Memberships: Break a Sweat but Not Your Budget

©Target

Bluey Matching Family Sweater

Kids and adults alike who are fans of the hit TV series “Bluey” will love wearing these matching family sweaters or receiving sweaters as holiday gifts.

These sweaters are on sale for $49.99, a 17% discount off their original price. Choose between blue and orange shades in a wide range of sizes to accommodate all members of your family.

Story continues

©Target

Wondershop Scarf and Beanie

Keep warm from the winter chill in style wearing the Wondershop scarf and beanie set.

For just $20, Target shoppers receive a two-piece set comprised of a scarf and beanie. Each item is made from lightweight fabric and comes in several festive colors, including tan, green and red.

Check It Out: 7 Best Expensive-Looking Things You Can Buy at Dollar Tree

©Target

SUGARFIX by BaubleBar Frosted Fir Statement Earrings

Make every ensemble fa-la-la-la-fabulous with SUGARFIX by BaubleBar’s “Frosted Fir” Statement Earrings.

These sparkly earrings are $12.99 per pair and are designed to be lightweight for comfortable wear. One Target shopper, Looneygirl6610, left a five-star customer review, saying, “I love these earrings; they are beautiful and perfect for any Christmas occasion.”

©Target

Favorite Day Candy Cane Crunch Mini Sandwich Cookies

Craving a budget-friendly sweet snack? You’ve found it in the Candy Cane Crunch Mini Sandwich Cookies from Favorite Day.

At just $4 per bag, these sandwich cookies have a cream filling and are dipped in a white chocolate coating. Enjoy with members of your family, friends or snack on them solo.

I’m a Financial Expert: Always Buy the Cheapest Version of These 10 Things

©Target

Wondershop Santa Christmas Hand Towels

Add a festive touch to your bathroom with the Santa Christmas Hand Towel from Wondershop.

Each towel is made from 100% cotton material with red and white Santa-themed patterns. Two hand towels are included, meaning Target shoppers only pay about $2.50 per towel.

©Target

Wondershop Plush Toy & Dog Treat Combo

Every good pup deserves a holiday treat!

Target shoppers receive 30% off the original price of the Wondershop Plush Toy & Dog Treat Combo, which is now on sale for $5.60. Each combination includes apple and cinnamon dog treat biscuits with oats, along with a plush toy.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Best New Holiday Products To Buy at Target in December