8 Best Items to Buy at Costco Now To Prepare for Summer

It might be rainy and still chilly in some parts of the country, but before you know it, summer will be here, bringing beach days and barbecues. As many shoppers know, stores stock their shelves well in advance of the next season. In other words: If you want to buy anything from backyard furniture to bathing suits, now through early May is the best time.

What are the best deals at Costco that you don’t want to miss right now to prepare for summer?

Tommy Bahama Beach Chair 2-Pack ($89)

These Tommy Bahama 5-Position Backpack Beach Chairs make it easy to set up camp in the sand. Grab a two-pack of comfy beach chairs with a handy cup and cell phone holder, a zippered, insulated cargo pouch to stow your keys and waller, plus a comfy pillow for added head support. The Green Leaves pattern complements some of the hottest Tommy Bahama bathing suit styles this year, while the Orange Stripes pattern screams “fun in the sun.”

Windmill 8,000 BUT Window Air Conditioner ($379)

Costco has you covered if you’re ready to upgrade your in-wall air conditioner to a more energy-efficient, quieter model. The Windmill 8,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner features WhisperTech inverter technology for nine times quieter operation than non-inverter ACs, advanced cooling, and increased energy efficiency. The Windmill Air App offers voice operation, or you can use the included remote control or on-unit buttons. It’s never been easier to cool a small space (up to 350-square-feet) affordably.

Agio Veranda 4-piece Outdoor Patio Seating Set ($1,799, originally $2,299)

Get set to host family and friends in your backyard with this comfy outdoor patio seating set from Agio. This all-weather wicker set includes cushions and pillows manufactured with Sunbrella Fabric to resist stains, mildew, chlorine, and fading from the sun for years of use.

The set includes two swivel gliders, one sofa, and a stylish coffee table to hold beverages and more. Plus, save $500 through April 30, 2024.

Traeger Mesa Pellet Grill ($600)

You can often find better deals on grills at the end of the summer season. But you might want to grab this Traeger Mesa Pellet Grill while it’s available for just $600 through May 12, 2024. Get your grilling season off to the right start with a 520-square-inch grilling area to feed a crowd with wood-fired taste. The meat probe ensures every meal is cooked just as you like it, while wood pellets infuse complex flavors.

Kirkland Signature Men’s Swim Short ($16)

These Kirkland Signature men’s bathing suits compare to similar Speedo styles for a few dollars less. This suit is comfortable and convenient with comfortable stretch fabric, a comfort waistband and liner, plus two side pockets and a zippered back pocket for your credit card, hotel room key, or ID.

Hurley Ladies’ Swimsuit ($22)

Most women know how difficult it is to find a comfortable and fashionable swimsuit that fits for under $50, much less in the $20 range. This Hurley Ladies’ Swimsuit offers four-way stretch, a flattering fit for most body types, and adjustable shoulder straps that stay put, even on your most active beach days. Choose from Black, Caribbean Dreamin’ flowered pattern, or Green (Cayman Palms) in sizes from XS to XL. When you spend more than $50 in select clothing at Costco Online, you’ll save $15.

Spyder Youth 2-piece Swim Set ($15)

Get your kids set for summer camp or swimming pool fun with this Spyder Youth two-piece Swim Set featuring stylish patterned shorts and a solid, long-sleeve swim guard in your choice of red, blue, or green. Features UPF 30+ for sun protection and quick-dry material for comfort.

Jisulife Portable Neck Fan 2-pack

Whether you’re standing in line at a theme park or working out, these Jisulife Portable Neck Fans will keep you cool. The hands-free technology is comfortable and easy to use. The battery lasts up to 16 hours on low, and easily recharges using a standard USB to C cable (included). The bladeless fan offers three speeds and 360-degree surround airflow via 78 air outlet ports. A must-have for your next vacation, concert, sporting event, or outdoor activity, this lightweight fan is designed for all ages.

