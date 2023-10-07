8 Best Items To Buy at Dollar Tree This Fall

JHVEPhoto / iStock.com

What do you need to buy this fall? Whether you’re shopping for cooking essentials for the upcoming fall holidays or need some festive décor for your space, Dollar Tree has everything you’re looking for at prices fitting every budget.

From dishes to candles, GOBankingRates curated a list of must-haves for your next shopping trip. Check out the eight best items to buy at Dollar Tree this fall.

Metallic Plastic Leaf Dishes

Price: $1.25 each

These metallic plastic leaf dishes have a metallic finish and come in red, orange and green colors. Priced at $1.25 each, Dollar Tree shoppers will likely add several dishes to their shopping carts for the perfect accent piece to add to any room in your home.

Home Collection Autumn-Printed Kitchen Towels

Price: $1.25 each

You can never have too many kitchen towels during the peak fall cooking and baking seasons. Choose from an assortment of four festive designs at an unbeatable price.

Harvest Plaid 2-Ply Lunch Napkins

Price: $1.25 each

Set the table for any meal in style with Dollar Tree’s harvest plaid lunch napkins. Each set includes 20 napkins and priced at $1.25 for the set, shoppers only pay pennies per napkin.

Luminessence Pumpkin Bourbon-Scented Mason Jar Candle

Price: $1.25 each

Whether you’re enjoying a cozy afternoon at home or want to add a bit of relaxing ambiance during dinner, Dollar Tree shoppers will want to stock up on these affordable Luminessence candles. Each pumpkin bourbon-scented candle comes in a mason jar with a lid to close when it’s not in use.

Crafter’s Square Harvest DIY Wooden Words

Price: $1.25 each

Welcome the autumn season by decorating your space with these Crafter’s Square wooden words. Each set includes a pack of six. If you crunch the numbers, this means Dollar Tree shoppers pay around 20 cents per cutout.

Harvest-Themed Mini Loaf Pan

Price: $1.25 each

Need some extra loaf pans as you bake this season? Stock up on these harvest-themed mini loaf pans sold at Dollar Tree! Each one comes with autumn-friendly designs and are the ideal size for baking little loaves of your favorite fall breads.

Harvest-Themed Plastic Oval Platters

Price: $1.25 each

Host your next fall gathering in style with these plastic oval platters. Sold at Dollar Tree for $1.25 each, these platters measure 18.5 inches and can comfortably fit every dish from appetizers to desserts.

Orange Pumpkin-Shaped Oven Mitt

Price: $1.25 each

How cute are these pumpkin-shaped oven mitts? Shoppers will want to pick up these inexpensive, quilted oven mitts before they sell out this fall at their local Dollar Tree or by shopping online.

