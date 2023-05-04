These are the 8 best pet grooming products you can buy on Amazon

Amazon has all the pet grooming products you need for your pet ahead of National Pet Week.

With National Pet Week approaching, now is the perfect time to stock up on much-needed pet grooming products to keep your pet looking (and smelling) good. Constantly taking your pet to a groomer can get costly, so taking matters into your own hands can save you tons. Caring for your pets can be challenging, but having the right tools can get the job done faster. Amazon has everything you need to groom your pets right at home.

We've rounded up the top eight pet grooming products you can snag from Amazon that any pet owner needs in their home. The Epica Pet Nail Clippers are essential for keeping your pet's nails trimmed down and making the nail-cutting experience less scary for you and your furry friend. The FURminator Undercoat Deshedding Tool is also a great investment to contain your pup's undercoat—shop more pet grooming necessities below.

1. Epica Pet Nail Clippers

The Epica Nail Clippers are the best dog nail clippers we've tested.

The Epica Pet Nail Clippers are the best dog nail clippers we've tested, and they're also one of our favorite dog products. They're strong and sturdy, making them great for dogs with thick nails that can be difficult to trim. The clippers have semi-circular blades that surround the nail, allowing you to see exactly what's being cut. It also has a quick guard to prevent you from cutting too deep, along with comfortable rubber-coated handles.

$10 at Amazon

2. FURminator Undercoat Deshedding Tool

The FURminator UnderCoat Deshedding Tool is a must-have for owners of long-haired dogs.

A high-quality pet hair brush is needed, especially for long-haired dogs with long undercoats. To help keep your dog's undercoat groomed, the FURminator Undercoat Deshedding Tool is a must. It's one of the best products for removing pet hair with over 30,000 5-star ratings on Amazon. It does a fantastic job of pulling out loose hairs from your dog's undercoat, and it has a curved edge to make it more comfortable for your pet, along with special teeth that prevent damage to the top coat.

$18 at Amazon

3. Dr. Joseph's VetPro Complete Paw Balm

This Paw Balm by Dr. Joseph's is a great product for pups with dry nose and paws.

If your pet's nose and paws tend to be on the drier side, you may need to buy Dr. Joseph's VetPro Complete Paw Balm. It's another one of our favorite dog products of 2023 and it's great for pets with a damaged nose and/or paws from longtime exposure to the sun or hot pavement. It's unscented and made with all-natural oils, Vitamin E and Aloe. This is a good product to have for the upcoming hot summer months.

$16 at Amazon

4. Buddy Wash Shampoo and Conditioner

This shampoo and conditioner combo will leave your pup looking and feeling fresh.

Having a dog shampoo that removes all unwanted dirt from your dog's fur is essential for keeping them clean after walks and playdates in the park. The Buddy Wash Shampoo and Conditioner is a must-have for new dog owners. It does a great job of leaving your dog's fur extraordinarily soft and the lavender and mint give your dog a fresh scent after a bath. It's also very gentle, making it the perfect shampoo and conditioner combo for dogs with sensitive skin.

$28 at Amazon

5. K9 Advantix II

Stock up on K9 Advantix II to keep fleas and ticks away from your pup this summer.

With summertime creeping up, dogs are bound to encounter fleas and ticks as they spend more time outdoors. K9 Advantix II is key to keeping your pooch flea and tick free and it's another essential every new dog owner should buy, especially those who live near wooded areas. This topical medicine lasts up to four weeks between each dose and is highly recommended by veterinarians. It's also waterproof, which is another great perk.

From $18 at Amazon

6. Nature's Miracle Shed Control Shampoo

This Nature's Miracle shampoo helps to decrease your pooch's shedding.

If a brush isn't enough to minimize your dog's shedding, then Nature's Miracle Shed Control Shampoo may do the trick while keeping them clean and odor-free. It has an odor-neutralizing formula that doesn't leave an unpleasant wet dog smell. It's formulated to help control shedding and is also pH balanced for dogs. It's also well-suited for dogs with sensitive skin.

$11 at Amazon

7. ChomChom Pet Hair Remover

The ChomChom Pet Hair Remover boasts over 100,000 5-star reviews on Amazon.

One of the realities of owning a pet comes with finding pet hair everywhere, including your clothes and furniture. The ChomChom Pet Hair Remover has over 100,000 5-star reviews and is a pet hair removal product that actually works. It easily removes unwanted pet hair from your clothes, bedding, couch and more. It's so simple to use and dispose of the removed hair without the messy, sticky tape other brushes use. Every pet owner needs a ChomChom brush in their lives.

$25 at Amazon

8. DELOMO Pet Grooming Gloves

These grooming gloves help remove hair and scrub your pet clean during bath time.

Some pets despise being brushed, making it difficult to keep up with the constant shedding. The DELOMO Pet Grooming Gloves are an excellent alternative to this. These highly-rated gloves have enhanced 255 silicone grooming tips that mimic the touch of the hand to provide a soothing massage for your pet. They remove hair easily for pets with all hair lengths and types, and the shedding hair sticks to the glove to make it easy to peel and dispose of the hair. It also acts as a bath brush to clean your pet's coat more easily, and it's free from any harmful materials that could potentially damage the skin.

From $16 at Amazon

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Amazon Pet Day: 8 best pet grooming products