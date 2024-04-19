8 Best Sam’s Club Deals on Groceries in April

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

Shoppers heading to Sam’s Club to snag a few last-minute sales this April will be pleasantly surprised at what they find on sale. From beef sliders to ice cream sandwiches, Sam’s Club members can save money on several spring and early summer essentials everyone will love.

Move quickly though because these sales have end-by dates. Read on to see which eight Sam’s Club grocery deals you need to shop this month.

©Sam's Club

Betty Crocker Blueberry Muffin Tops Mix

Originally priced at $6.98 per box, Sam’s Club members save $1.77 on their purchase of Betty Crocker blueberry muffin tops mix. Currently, there is no date included as to when this sale ends.

Each box of muffin tops mix makes it easy to whip up these tasty treats. Just add water, vegetable oil and one egg, bake and top off with delicious streusel mix.

©Sam's Club

Country Archer Original Mini Beef Sticks

Power up with protein on the go when you buy Country Archer original mini beef sticks. Now through April 30, Sam’s Club members receive $3.50 off their purchase.

Each bag includes 24 mini beef sticks made with 100% grass-fed and finished beef. When we crunch the numbers, this comes out to about 46 cents per beef stick.

©Sam's Club

Planters Nuts Cashews and Peanuts Variety Pack

Add a box of Planters nuts, cashews and peanuts variety pack to your Sam’s Club shopping cart this month. Shoppers receive $1 off instant savings on their purchase now through April 30.

Each variety pack set includes six packs of salted cashews, 12 packs of salted peanuts and six packs of honey roasted peanuts. Stock up if you work from home or add into the kids’ lunches for a satisfying snack.

©Sam's Club

Nature Valley Biscuit Sandwich with Almond Butter

Now through April 30, Sam’s Club members receive $3 off their purchase of Nature Valley biscuit sandwiches with almond butter.

Each box is packed with 30 cinnamon biscuits containing almond butter filling for healthy breakfasts or snacks on the go. After doing some quick math, this comes out to paying about 42 cents each.

©Sam's Club

Member’s Mark Prime Rib Ground Beef Sliders

If you’re getting an early start to firing up the grill, it’s a good idea to shop the sale on Member’s Mark prime rib ground beef sliders.

These sliders are $2 off with Sam’s Club Scan & Go Savings in-club now through April 30. Keep in mind that the final price may vary since the sliders are priced per pound.

©Sam's Club

Member’s Mark Wild Caught Seasoned Salmon

Now through May 30, Sam’s Club members receive $2 off when they purchase Member’s Mark wild caught seasoned salmon.

Inside every box are boneless portions of wild-caught Alaskan salmon. Each is pre-seasoned with a blend of spices including paprika, black pepper, basil, parsley and oregano.

©Sam's Club

FatBoy Premium Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwich

Who can resist shopping for ice cream on sale? Sam’s Club members receive $1.50 now through May 5 when they buy FatBoy premium vanilla ice cream sandwiches.

There are 18 ice cream sandwiches inside every box. When we do the math, this comes out to paying 54 cents per sandwich: much cheaper than visiting an ice cream shop or even getting ice cream from an ice cream truck.

©Sam's Club

Starbucks Medium Roast K-Cup Coffee Pods

Now through May 5, Sam’s Club members can stock up on Starbucks medium roast K-cup coffee pods and save $5 on their purchase.

Shoppers receive 72 K-cup coffee pods inside every box, which comes out to paying about 49 cents per pod. Paying less than 50 cents for a cup of coffee? Now that’s a deal you can’t afford to pass up.

