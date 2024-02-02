8 Beverages To Cut If You Want To Save Hundreds on Groceries

Vera_Petrunina / iStock.com

Unsurprisingly, Americans are struggling to keep up with the soaring costs of groceries. Grocery prices are up nearly 17% over the past two years, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

There are a number of moves you can make to save in this department (coupon stack, meal plan, get creative with leftovers, etc.), but you may be overlooking one crucial area where you can significantly reduce spending: beverages. Those sparkling waters and flavored milks really take a toll on your budget.

Let’s look at eight beverages to cut back on (or buy in a different form/way) so as to save hundreds a year on your grocery tab.

Flavored Milk

Flavored milk is already not the best choice, just in terms of healthiness, as it’s usually got more sugar content than whole milk. It’s also more expensive.

Andy Cooper, financial analyst at CouponBirds, said a 32-pack of 6.5-ounce Yoo-hoo chocolate drink costs $10.91 at Amazon. That’s about 5 cents per ounce.

Cooper recommends buying whole milk from Walmart at 2.7 cents per ounce and then flavoring it yourself.

Packaged or Bottled Buice

Rather than buying packaged or bottled juice, opt for concentrated powdered juices.

Cooper compared Tropicana orange juice and Tang orange-flavored drink power sold on Amazon: Tang costs about 5% of Tropicana — 0.4 cent per ounce to 8 cents.

Bottled Water

Consumers can’t get enough bottled water, but you can help your wallet and the environment by getting a water filter.

“Though you can buy very cheap bottled water at Costco — $1.74 per gallon — it is more cost effective to buy a water filter,” Cooper said.

He said a water filter at Amazon costs 11 cents per gallon, about 6% of the cost of Costco bottled water. “And it is also healthier as it reduces your intake of plastic from water bottles.”

Name-Brand Sparkling Water

There’s really no need to opt for La Croix or another name-brand sparkling water when so many stores offer equally refreshing generic alternatives.

“Buying soda water from a store brand is more cost effective than the name brand,” Cooper said.

At Walmart, he said, you can buy a 33.8-ounce Great Value seltzer water jug for 97 cents. However, at Amazon, the name-brand Whole Foods Market sparkling water costs $1.89 for 33.8 ounces — nearly double.

Bottled Sports Drinks

There’s no shortage of bottled sport drinks on supermarket shelves, but you’re better off going for a sports drink powder instead.

Cooper said Amazon charges $11.69 for a 12-pack of Gatorade Classic Thirst Quencher. That breaks down to 5 cents per ounce.

Gatorade Thirst Quencher powder is 78% cheaper, he said.

Wine (Unless From Warehouse Retailers or Beverage Stores)

“In states where grocery stores are allowed to sell wine, it seems like a good choice while you’re picking up groceries, but it will cost you more if your favorite bottles aren’t on sale,” said budgeting expert Andrea Woroch. “You can get much better deals from warehouse stores like Costco or from a beverage center like Bevmo.”

Woroch noted that Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon is $20 at Safeway, but you can get the same bottle at Bevmo for just $11.99 when you sign up for the store’s loyalty program.

Pre-Packaged Smoothies

Pre-packaged smoothie drinks can cost a fortune.

Cooper said 12 bottles of 4.22-ounce smoothies cost $25.64 at Amazon. “It saves to make it on your own with fresh fruit and vegetables,” he said.

Tea From Coffee Shops (Like Starbucks)

It’s perfectly fine to buy tea at a supermarket, but keep in mind that when you buy tea at a café or coffee shop you’re effectively putting a serious dent in the money you could (and perhaps should) be spending on groceries.

Trae Bodge, smart shopping expert at TrueTrae.com, strongly advises cutting out tea at the barista.

“At Starbucks, for example, a tall tea can cost between $2 and $2.50,” Bodge said. “Replace with tea at home or at the office, which can cost between 15 and 50 cents — less if you buy it loose and use a strainer spoon.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Beverages To Cut If You Want To Save Hundreds on Groceries