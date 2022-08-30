8BitDo reveals wireless versions of its Xbox-style Ultimate Controller

Well-renowned peripheral maker 8BitDo has revealed three new versions of its Ultimate Controller , including two wireless options. There are Bluetooth, 2.4GHz and wired variants, all of which are available to pre-order now. The controllers will ship on October 28th.

Both the Bluetooth and 2.4GHz models have rechargeable lithium-ion batteries and come with a charging dock. All three have a switch that allows you to swap between three profiles on the fly. You can remap the controller and adjust other settings using 8BitDo's Ultimate Software on Windows, Android and iOS (but only on PC for the wired controller). The Xbox-style controller also has two back paddle buttons.

8BitDo Ultimate Controller

The Bluetooth version works with Nintendo Switch and Windows, though you may need to connect the included 2.4GHz adapter (which nestles inside the charging dock) to your PC. It costs $70 and it's available in black and white. The 2.4GHz model is compatible with Windows, Android and Raspberry Pi, 8BitDo says. That one comes in white, black and pastel pink. It's all yours for $50 .

As for the wired USB variant, that's compatible with Switch, Windows, Android and Raspberry Pi. Other features include trigger vibration and enhanced grip. You can choose between black and white colorways for the wired version, which will run you $35 .