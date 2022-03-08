8Bitdo debuts a $45 Xbox gamepad with pro features

Over the years, 8BitDo has released a number of Xbox-specific accessories, including a controller designed for use with Microsoft’s Cloud Gaming service and a pair of media remotes for the Series X/S. And now for the first time, it’s introducing a controller that features an asymmetric stick layout.

Available in both black and white, the Ultimate Wired Controller includes a full set of Xbox-specific face buttons. It also comes with rear-facing paddle buttons you can customize through 8BitDo’s Ultimate Software on Xbox, Windows 10, Android and iOS. Other features include a built-in headphone jack and haptic feedback.

The only thing you won’t find here is the inclusion of Bluetooth or 2.4GHz connectivity, but the included USB cable is 9.84 feet long. At $45, the Ultimate Wired Controller looks like a steal. Of course, we’ll have to test it out, but the company has made some great controllers in the past. You can pre-order the Ultimate Wired Controller starting today. It’s expected to start shipping on May 31st.