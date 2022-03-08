U.S. markets close in 2 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,262.35
    +61.26 (+1.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,316.41
    +499.03 (+1.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,104.08
    +273.12 (+2.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,002.35
    +51.02 (+2.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    122.77
    +3.37 (+2.82%)
     

  • Gold

    2,032.60
    +36.70 (+1.84%)
     

  • Silver

    26.65
    +0.93 (+3.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0945
    +0.0089 (+0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8660
    +0.1150 (+6.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3127
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6410
    +0.3320 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,278.55
    +1,137.47 (+2.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    882.46
    +20.96 (+2.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,964.11
    +4.63 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     

8Bitdo debuts a $45 Xbox gamepad with pro features

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read
8BitDo

Over the years, 8BitDo has released a number of Xbox-specific accessories, including a controller designed for use with Microsoft’s Cloud Gaming service and a pair of media remotes for the Series X/S. And now for the first time, it’s introducing a controller that features an asymmetric stick layout.

Available in both black and white, the Ultimate Wired Controller includes a full set of Xbox-specific face buttons. It also comes with rear-facing paddle buttons you can customize through 8BitDo’s Ultimate Software on Xbox, Windows 10, Android and iOS. Other features include a built-in headphone jack and haptic feedback.

The only thing you won’t find here is the inclusion of Bluetooth or 2.4GHz connectivity, but the included USB cable is 9.84 feet long. At $45, the Ultimate Wired Controller looks like a steal. Of course, we’ll have to test it out, but the company has made some great controllers in the past. You can pre-order the Ultimate Wired Controller starting today. It’s expected to start shipping on May 31st.

Recommended Stories