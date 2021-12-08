8Bitdo's SN30 Pro+ controller drops to $40 for today only

8Bitdo controllers have been some of our favorites thanks to their charming designs and affordable prices. We called one of the latest, the SN30 Pro+, a near-perfect Nintendo Switch controller and now you can get that accessory at its best price yet. The SN30 Pro+ is down to $40 today as a Lightning Deal on Amazon, which means you have roughly six hours from the time of writing this to grab it before the price goes back up to $50. This is the same deal we saw on Black Friday, so if you missed it then, you have another opportunity to get it today.

Buy 8Bitdo SN30 Pro+ at Amazon - $40

The SN30 Pro+ will look familiar to those who loved the SNES. It has a similar design to that console's controller with a D-pad, circular A, B, X and Y buttons and start and select buttons in the middle. But it also has handles for better ergonomics, along with analog sticks and two more buttons. It's well-built and lightweight, making it easy to throw into a bag and take with you when you want to play with your Switch on the go. While plenty of people will want to use it with Nintendo's console, the SN30 Pro+ is also compatible with PC, macOS, Android, Steam and Raspberry Pi.

Not only did we find the SN30 Pro+ to be even more comfortable than Nintendo's own Switch Pro Controller, it also has the added benefit of a removable battery pack. It'll last about 20 hours on a single charge, but in a pinch, you can take out that pack and replace it with AA batteries instead. That'll come in handy on long flights, camping trips and other situations in which you can't charge up for a while. We also appreciate that the 8BitDo Ultimate Software lets you personalize the controller a bit further by remapping buttons and creating custom profiles.

The few gripes we had with the SN30 Pro+ were its somewhat tedious syncing process with the Switch (but thankfully you only have to do that once), its lack of a headphone jack and its lack of support for iOS, Xbox and PlayStation. However, if you're looking for a stocking stuffer for the gamer in your life, the SN30 Pro+ is hard to beat at this sale price.

