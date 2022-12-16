U.S. markets open in 3 hours 19 minutes

At 8% CAGR, Ceramic Fiber Market to Outstrip $2.51 Billion During 2022–2028 | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners
·7 min read
The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners

The global ceramic fiber market growth is driven by increasing demand for ceramic fiber from various end-use industries such as iron & steel, refining & petrochemical, power generation and aluminum.

New York, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “Ceramic Fiber Market Size, Share, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028- COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type [Refractory Ceramic Fiber (RCF), Alkaline Earth Silicate (AES) Wool, and Others], Product (Blanket, Module, Board, Paper, and Others), and End Use (Iron and Steel, Refining and Petrochemical, Power Generation, Aluminum, and Others),” the global ceramic fiber market size was valued at USD 1.57 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.51 Billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2028.


Download Sample PDF Brochure of Ceramic Fiber Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005837/  


Global Ceramic Fiber Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Market Size Value in

USD 1.57 Billion in 2022

Market Size Value by

USD 2.51 Billion by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2028

Forecast Period

2022-2028

Base Year

2022

No. of Pages

137

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Type, Product, and End Use

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Key Research Capabilities

Global Market Assessment, Business Development Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Opportunity Analysis, Regional and Country Level Market Analysis, Market Entry Strategies, Market Dynamics, Risk and Return Assessments, Pricing Analysis, Market Size and Forecasting, Company Profiling, Value Chain Analysis, Expansion Strategies, SWOT Analysis, New Product Development

Global Ceramic Fiber Market Forecast to 2028 - Latest COVID-19 Analysis

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00005837/  


In 2021, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global ceramic fiber market. Countries such as Australia, Japan, India, China, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, and Indonesia have large manufacturing industries such as iron & steel, power generation, and aluminum. In Asia Pacific, refractory ceramic fibers are extensively used for insulation in condensing boilers due to their characteristics such as lightweight, high tensile strength, high-temperature stability, insulation efficiency, and good thermal shock resistance. Furthermore, the ceramic fiber market growth in this region can be primarily attributed to the industrial development in countries such as China, India, and South Korea. The growing steel and iron industry in India is also creating a huge demand for ceramic fibers. Further, the increasing industrialization and urbanization is also boosting the ceramic fiber market growth in the region. With the increasing industrialization and urbanization, the power generation industry in Asia Pacific region is growing.


Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00005837/


Global Ceramic Fiber Market: Competitive Landscape:

Great Lakes Textiles; HarbisonWalker International; Isolite Insulating Products Co., Ltd.; Lewco Specialty Products, Inc.; Luyang Energy-saving Materials Co., Ltd; Morgan Advanced Materials; Nutec Group; Pyrotek Inc.; Rath-Group; and Unifrax LLC are a few of the major players operating in the global ceramic fiber market. Market players are constantly focusing on strategies such as investments in research and development activities and new product launches. Players operating in the market are focusing on providing high-quality products to fulfill customer demand.


Global Ceramic Fiber Market is Driven by Growing Demand from Various End-Use Industries: 

Ceramic fiber is used as a thermal insulator in the petrochemical industry. The low thermal conductivity of ceramic fibers allows the construction of thinner linings with the same thermal efficiency as conventional refractories. It has been observed that the insulation property of ceramic fiber is better than that of calcium silicate products. The ceramic fiber products can also be used for insulation, fire compartment and fire automatic curtain for important places in high-grade office buildings, such as archives, vaults, and safety cabinets. The lightweight property of ceramic fiber is another essential feature that weighs approximately one-tenth as compared to insulating brick and one-third that of calcium silicate or asbestos boards. Another important feature that has been responsible for the increasing demand for ceramic fiber from the end-users is lower heat storage. Due to its lower density, ceramic fiber absorbs less heat; hence, the furnaces can be heated and cooled at much faster rates. In addition, due to its resilient matrix, ceramic fiber linings are capable of resisting thermal shocks. All these properties of ceramic fiber have been contributing to the growing demand for ceramic fiber from various end-use industries such as iron & steel, refining & petrochemical, power generation, and aluminum.


Speak to Research Expert - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00005837


Ceramic Fiber Market: Segmental Overview

Based on type, the ceramic fiber market is segmented into refractory ceramic fiber (RCF), alkaline earth silicate (AES) wool, and others. The refractory ceramic fiber (RCF) segment held the largest share of the global ceramic fiber market in 2021. RCF are manufactured in various forms such as bulk fiber, blanket, modules, felt, paper, and vacuum formed shapes. They are easy to handle and possess low thermal conductivity and heat capacity.

Based on product, the ceramic fiber market is segmented into blanket, module, board, paper, and others. The blanket segment held the largest share of the global ceramic fiber market in 2021. The blanket is a refractory material with low thermal conductivity, high tensile strength, and resilience, along with resistance to thermal shocks and chemical attacks. These blankets are made of long flexible, interwoven fibers manufactured through the spun process and exhibit high insulation performance, flexibility, and strength.

Based on end use, the ceramic fiber market is segmented into iron and steel, refining and petrochemical, power generation, aluminum, and others. The refining and petrochemical segment held the largest share of the global ceramic fiber market in 2021. The refining & petrochemical industry is growing with an increase in industrialization. The need to reduce the operating costs, and less use of energy in furnace linings, roofs, walls, and various other applications are expected to fuel the demand for ceramic fiber in the refining & petrochemical industry.


Quickly Purchase Premium Copy of Ceramic Fiber Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005837/



Browse Adjoining Reports:

Aramid Fiber Market for Automotive Hoses Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Para-Aramid Fiber and Meta Aramid Fiber)

Ceramic Ware Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Art Ware, Tableware, Wash Basin, Others); Application (Residential, Commercial) and Geography

Thermal Ceramic Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Ceramic Fibers, Insulation Bricks); Temperature (1, 400 to 1, 600C, 1, 000 to 1, 400C, 650 to 1, 000C); Application (Mining and Metal Processing, Chemical and Petrochemical, Manufacturing, Power Generation, Others) and Geography

Ceramic Binders Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type  (Cement, Alumina, Phosphate, Silica, Others); Chemistry (Organic, Inorganic); Application   (Traditional Ceramics, Advanced Ceramics, Abrasives, Others) and Geography
 
Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Wash Basin, Urinals, Water Closets, Cisterns, and Others); Technology (Pressure Casting, Slip Casting, Tape Casting, and Isostatic Casting); and Application (Offices, Industrial, Institutional, Hospitality, Healthcare, and Residential)

Thermal Insulation Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material Type (Fiber Glass, Plastic Foam, Stone Wool, Calcium Silicate, Cellular Glass, and Others) and Industry Vertical (Building and Construction, Oil and Gas, Chemical, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, and Others)

Fiber Glass Yarn Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (E-Glass Fabric, S-Glass, C-Glass, Others); Application (Transportation, Marine, Wind Energy, Aerospace, Construction, Electrical and Electronics, Others) and Geography

Glass Wool Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Glass Type (E Glass, H Glass, AR Glass, S Glass, ECR Glass); Application (Commercial Buildings, Industrial Buildings, Residential Buildings, Infrastructure, Transport, Others) and Geography

Soundproof Curtains Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Sound-Insulating, Noise-Reducing, and Sound-Blocking), Material (Glass Wool, Rock Wool, Plastic Foams, and Natural Fibers), and End User (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial) and Geography


About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/ceramic-fiber-market
Industry Research: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/categories/chemicals-and-materials


