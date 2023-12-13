8 Cars Only Wealthy People Own

©Aston-Martin

While you might agonize over spending a few thousand more than you planned on a new or even used car, the wealthy are driving around in vehicles that cost more than the average American’s entire assets are worth.

Here are eight cars that only seven-figure individuals are likely to own.

Cadillac Celestiq

Cost: $340,000

You might think boxy and big when you think Cadillac, but the wealthy love the Cadillac Celestiq, an ultra-luxury vehicle designed with a combination of past and future elements of the American car brand. It still has a looming presence of older models, but inside it includes colorful leather seats, a 55-inch digital dashboard and bucket seats. These cars are so unique that they are each hand built by a small assembly team.

Rolls-Royce Phantom

Cost: $458,000

If there’s any car maker that is synonymous with wealth, it’s probably Rolls-Royce, the iconic British luxury brand that has been around for almost 100 years.

According to Car and Driver, the Rolls-Royce Phantom conjures up “the presence of old money” and it certainly is impressive. Its signature size and grill persist, but it now has a quieter — though still powerful — V-12 engine. It still comes with all the little bells and whistles, such as high-quality leather interior, intricate veneers and more. It can also be customized in a dozen ways. It’s no surprise that the wealthy like to tool about town in this icon of luxury vehicles.

Lamborghini Revuelto

Cost: $890,000

The average person probably has never even seen a Lamborghini, much less imagined being able to afford one. The Lamborghini Revuelto is as kicky and fast as its predecessors, but this one is actually a plug-in hybrid. The wealthy can still zip around at top speed in this sleek vehicle that has a V-12 with three electric motors, adding up to 1001 horsepower.

Bentley Mulliner Batur

Cost: $2.1 million

Another car maker that screams money and has been around a very long time is Bentley. If you thought spending hundreds of thousands for a car was extravagant, the Bentley Mulliner Batur has a much steeper price tag: around $2.1 million. That’s more than most people spend on a home.

The price tag is also because it’s a limited-edition car — Bentley is making just 18 of this model, whose body is essentially just the Continental GT they call the Batur, reworked to be more of a coupe. It also will be one of the last gas-powered cars before Bentley transitions to electric vehicles in 2025.

Mercedes-AMG One

Cost: $2.7 million

The German car maker has always been known for its solid, reliable cars that combine luxury with practicality at a typically affordable price point. However, the Mercedes-AMG One, at $2.7 million, is a car that you must be extra wealthy to afford. This plug-in hybrid looks like a race car, but it can just as easily tool calmly around town. It has a hybrid-assisted, 1.6-liter V-6 engine and can go from 0 to 124 mph in less than six seconds. It’s a car for the adventurous and wealthy.

Aston Martin Valkyrie

Cost: $3.2 million

The British car brand has always been coveted by the rich, and it clearly caters to the wealthiest with this new, loftily named Valkyrie, which Car and Driver calls a “speed demon.” It manages to be both elegant in its design but also speedy, with a V-12 powertrain that can allow the car to run on 1139 horsepower.

Speed demons, indeed, will love that it can go from 0 to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds. Its record speed is 220 mph, an unthinkably fast speed you would need a race track to achieve.

Lamborghini Sián

Cost: $3 million to $3.3 million

Another Lamborghini that caters to the uber-wealthy is the Sián, also a first-run hybrid, like many of the cars on this list. Its body is based on the Aventador, and the car is proving that electric and hybrid vehicles can be as chic as their gas-powered counterparts. This Italian bad boy has a V-12 engine and an electric motor, producing 808 horsepower and reaching 60 mph in less than 3 seconds.

Bugatti Mistral

Cost: $5 million

The French car maker takes the cake with the priciest vehicle on this list — you need to be extravagantly wealthy to pay for the Bugatti Mistral, which is a cool $5 million. Bugatti will make just 99 of these cars, and they are all sold already. The Robb Report refers to this car as a “luxury hypercar” — a classy convertible roadster that has appeal to the driver who likes speed and muscle in their car.

