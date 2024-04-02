8 Cheap Luxury Cars That Will Make You Look Like a Millionaire

Unless you follow a strict “cars are functional and nothing else” philosophy, what you drive is a reflection of your personality and level of success. But what if you want to project a rarefied image, but don’t have the bucks to back it up? You look for inexpensive luxury.

People tend to forget that there’s a wide range of prices throughout car brand lineups. Just because a car has a luxury logo, it doesn’t mean it’s beyond your means. Every recognizable luxury brand has a low-end range of vehicles, offering a broader scope of drivers the opportunity to afford the sophistication and quality for which certain brands are known.

There are some gorgeous luxury SUVs out there, and luxury sport cars always tend to give off an immediate wow factor. However, luxury sedans are instantly recognizable for a certain level of class (even if many of them look similar) and are usually at the cheap end of a brand’s lineup.

Here are eight luxury cars that will make you look (and hopefully feel) like a millionaire.

8. Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class (2024) MSRP: $41,850

If you go back a couple of years and get a 2022 A-Class, you’ll get the instantly recognizable refinement of the Mercedes-Benz brand at a low price (under $34,000). However, you’ll look the part in the GLA, which is a step above in many ways — especially its exterior, which has an expressive and upscale design.

7. Genesis G70 (2024) MSRP: $41,500

Although MotorTrend is ho-hum on a few practical features (gas mileage, trunk space), the sophisticated G70 is a lively ride and “an easy recommendation for those unattached to a European badge.” An elegant cabin and modern design makes the G70 look swankier than its sticker price belies.

6. Lexus IS (2024) MSRP: $40,085

Yes, Lexus is still a luxury brand. All IS trims have been given a bump in price from 2023, but according to Motor1.com, improvements are mostly visual than performance-based. Thankfully, quality is never compromised with Lexus, and that big open grill and optional Blackout Package screams sophistication and confidence.

5. Tesla Model 3 (2024) MSRP: $38,990

If you’re looking to project an air of success and a concern for the environment, Tesla’s got you covered. Model 3s are as cool looking as the company’s higher models and trims. When you add advanced tech — plus engaging performance, range and price — you’ve got one of the most versatile EVs around.

4. BMW 2 Series (2024) MSRP: $38,400

The most affordable model in BMW’s lineup comes in four trim levels and two body styles (the traditional coupe and the 2 Series Gran Coupe), plus power, style and class. A refined interior and excellent technology immediately impresses.

3. Cadillac CT4 (2024) MSRP: $35,990

A five-seater that comes in three trim levels, the CT4 is also packing a 2.0L I4 turbo engine and rear wheel drive. Although the CT4 is Cadillac’s smallest car, it gives off big car vibes. It’s still a status symbol and drives comfortably like a Cadillac should. Depending on your driving purpose, the negatives (tight rear seat and trunk space) are negligible.

2. Audi A3 (2024) MSRP: $35,800

According to Car and Driver, performance and handling are excellent on this subcompact, “despite some obvious cost cutting compromises.” The S3 is a more attractive option, but the A3 will still impress, and will cost you $12,000 less.

1. Acura Integra (2024) MSRP: $31,800

Similar in build to the Honda Civic Si, the Integra is Acura’s smallest and least expensive model now that the ILX has been discontinued. There are much more uppity cars on this list, and while the Integra name doesn’t scream luxury, it is indulgent and very affordable. It’s more than $10K cheaper than No. 8 on this list.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Cheap Luxury Cars That Will Make You Look Like a Millionaire