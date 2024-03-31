8 Cheapest Cities to Live in Washington

The Pacific Northwest is renowned for its stunning natural beauty, but living in places like Seattle can significantly strain your wallet. Fortunately, Washington has plenty of affordable cities where you can embrace an outdoorsy lifestyle without going broke.

From charming small towns to vibrant metro areas, these budget-friendly destinations offer the best of the Evergreen State at a fraction of the cost.

Grandview

According to BestPlaces, the cost of living in Grandview is 7.9% lower than the US average and 24.4% lower than the Washington average. Tucked between snowcapped Mount Rainier and Mount Adams, tiny Grandview provides a blissfully scenic home base for outdoor adventures. Hiking, biking, swimming, and boating opportunities abound in this underrated gem. Despite its remote vibe, Grandview keeps things interesting with local wineries and the nearby Yakima Nation’s cultural attractions.

alexmisu / Shutterstock.com

Moses Lake

According to NewHomeSource, the Home price-to-income ratio is an excellent 3.21%. With over 120 miles of shoreline, Moses Lake is a water-lovers paradise that won’t drown your bank account. Embrace the lake life by swimming, sailing, fishing or just kicking back on the beach. You’ll also find plenty to explore inland at the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge and the city’s Museum and Art Center.

J.D.S. / Shutterstock.com

Pasco

According to NewHomeSource, the Home price-to-income ratio is a fantastic 3.18%. Sun-drenched Pasco gets over 300 days of sunshine per year, creating the perfect setting for outdoor fun. The 15-mile Sacajawea Heritage Trail offers front-row views of the majestic Columbia River. When you need a break from all that vitamin D, Pasco boasts a lively dining and retail scene anchored by the charming downtown district.

Kelso

According to NewHomeSource, the Home price-to-income ratio is an impressive 4.42%. As the gateway to Mount St. Helens, Kelso provides a launchpad for hiking, horseback riding, skiing, and more, all in the shadow of the iconic volcano. The Sheep Canyon Trail tastes the area’s rugged beauty for a quick weekend getaway. Local tip: pack a picnic and spend a lazy summer afternoon at Lake Sacajawea.

christiannafzger / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Walla Walla

According to BestPlaces, the Cost of Living is 6.8% lower than the US average and 23.5% lower than the Washington average. Don’t let the funny name fool you – Walla Walla is loaded with high-end appeal and low living costs. Oenophiles can sample the local grape at over 100 wineries, while outdoorsy types have endless hiking and recreational opportunities nearby. The historic downtown district hosts a buzzing restaurant and nightlife scene.

Sunnyside

According to PayScale, Sunnyside’s cost of living is 7% lower than the national average. Appropriately named, Sunnyside basks in over 300 sunny days per year, surrounded by picturesque farmland and mountains. Sip your way through the scenic Rattlesnake Hills wine region, or enjoy the simple pleasures of a sunny park day. Farm-fresh produce is another major perk in this agriculturally-rich area.

Kirk Fisher / Getty Images

Spokane

According to NewHomeSource, the Home Price to Income Ratio is 3.73%. As Washington’s second-largest city, Spokane offers an appealing mix of urban amenities and outdoor adventure at an affordable price point. The nearby ski resorts transform this four-season town into a winter wonderland. Other highlights include a lively arts/music scene, excellent bike trails, parks, museums and diverse dining.

JeffGoulden / Getty Images

Yakima

According to PayScale, Yakima’s cost of living is 2% lower than the national average. Thanks to its surroundings in the fertile Yakima Valley, this vibrant city doubles as a world-class wine destination with over 120 wineries and tasting rooms. Outdoor junkies are just as spoiled, with incredible hiking, camping, fishing and winter sports mere minutes away. Craft breweries, lively events and a walkable downtown core round out Yakima’s cool urban vibe.

From quaint small towns to thriving cities, these affordable enclaves prove you don’t need to ransom your life savings to enjoy the best of Washington living. Stunning natural playgrounds, eclectic dining/nightlife scenes, and high-end amenities can all be had for a remarkably reasonable price tag. Who’s ready to start packing?

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Cheapest Cities to Live in Washington