8 colorful and long-wearing makeup products to wear to all of your Pride celebrations.

Pride Month is upon us and it’s time to shine a spotlight on your eye-catching makeup ideas. Whether you're heading out to a Pride parade or a drag show, you’ll want makeup that's vibrant and can last all day, especially if you live in areas with warmer temperatures.

From long-wearing foundations to pigmented eyeshadow palettes, we’ve picked out stunning makeup to help bring your Pride makeup ideas to life. You’ll also find a few glitter options to help you sparkle and shine all month long and beyond.

1. This vibrant eyeshadow palette from Bakeup Beauty

Turn your eyelids into a rainbow with these Bakeup Beauty eyeshadow palettes.

Consider your eyelids blank canvases that you can use to make a statement, whether with bold colors or graphic eyeliner. The Bakeup Beauty Palm Palette includes eight buttery shadows in every color you need for rainbow eyes. You can grab the colorful palette in a pastel, neon or primary version to suit your style.

Starting at $24 at Urban Outfitters

2. This iridescent gel from Danessa Myricks Beauty

Glam up your eyes with these glittery eyeshadows from Danessa Myricks.

If you’re looking for a shimmery eyeshadow that'll catch the light, go with the Danessa Myricks Infinite Chrome Flakes Multichrome Gel. This long-wearing gel can add color and sparkle to both the eyes and face. It’s creamy formula glides across the skin and provides a metallic finish that'll be fit for any Pride celebration look.

For the best results, apply the glitter flakes with a flat makeup brush or your finger and let the product fully dry on your eyelids before opening your eyes. It's available in a variety of iridescent hues, including a limited-edition shade called "Pride" that's described as a "vibrant fuchsia with rainbow shift."

$24 at Sephora

3. This bold eyeliner from Urban Decay

Add drama to your eyes with these liquid eyeliners from Urban Decay.

Whether you’re going to a rave, festival, parade or party, it's always a good idea to top of your eye look with vibrant liquid liner. Urban Decay’s 24/7 Inks Vegan Liquid Eyeliners come in nine bold and neutral shades including blue, teal, lime green, yellow, white and black.

The liners claim to provide up to 24 hours of wear so you can feel confident knowing this eyeliner isn’t going to budge. The liner claims to have a precision-grip to help you achieve a smooth, precise line in one single motion, regardless of your liner skill level.

$26 at Ulta

4. This face and body glitter from ColourPop Cosmetics

Add shimmer to your face and body with the Colourpop glitter gels.

It’s nearly impossible to make it through Pride Month without glitter. Colourpop's Glitterally Obsessed Body Glitter can be used on the face, body and hair to add sparkle and shine. Use this gel to replace your typical face highlight with this glitter gel or add pizzazz to your colored hair. The best part? It doesn’t require pesky glitter glue to adhere to your skin and hair—saving you time and a hassle. Choose between a pink-toned version called "Garden Vibes" and a purple-blue hue called "Totally Thriving."

$9 at Target

5. This full-coverage foundation from Tarte Cosmetics

Get a flawless base for makeup with this foundation from Tarte Cosmetics.

You’ve probably used the bestselling Tarte Shape Tape Concealer, but did you know there’s a foundation version of it that also offers a full-coverage formula? The Face Tape foundation claims to smooth texture and reduce the appearance of fine lines, pores and wrinkles while providing a semi-matte finish—making it a great base for your Pride makeup looks.

The formula also includes skincare ingredients like hyaluronic acid, apple seed extract and snow mushroom to help aid in hydration and firmness. It's available in 50 shades ranging from very light to very deep in neutral, warm and cool undertones.

$40 at Ulta

6. This long-lasting lip stain from Sephora Collection

Get bold lips with this liquid lipstick from Sephora Collection.

No makeup look is complete without lipstick—or at least a lip gloss. You can look to the Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick whether you want a bold red, neutral pink or even bright purple lip color. The formula leaves behind a pigmented, matte finish and claims to be transfer-proof to last through your festivities.

$15 at Sephora

7. This skin-smoothing setting spray from Benefit

Reduce smudging and creasing in your makeup with the Benefit setting spray.

To help your makeup look smoother and last longer, lean on a makeup setting spray. Of the dozen setting sprays we tested at Reviewed, the Benefit Porefessional Super Setter outranked the rest because it coats the skin evenly and mitigates makeup creasing. Its ultra-fine mist formula also claims to be water- and smudge-proof, which will come in handy on humid days spent outside celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

Starting at $15 at Sephora

8. This volumizing mascara from Rare Beauty

Add volume to your lashes with this mascara from Rare Beauty.

Once your rainbow makeup is complete, you're ready to to add the final touches with some mascara. The Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara aims to lift, curl and add volume while conditioning and softening lashes with castor oil. The formula is buildable, allowing you to add color and fullness without causing lashes to clump.

Starting at $11 at Sephora

