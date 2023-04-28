8 Costco Deals From Superfans That You Can Get Only This Month

shaunl / Getty Images

If you're a Costco member, you know the warehouse store can be a treasure trove of bargains and hidden gems. From bulk snacks to household essentials, Costco offers a wide variety of products at truly competitive prices.

Costco's Best Deals? Employee Reveals 10 Standout Buys for Your Money

But what if we told you that there are some exclusive deals available only for a limited time? Self-proclaimed Costco superfans have scoured the aisles and rounded up eight must-have items that you can get only this month.

Whether you're in the market for a new gadget or simply looking to stock up on pantry staples, these deals are too good to pass up. So grab your shopping cart and get ready to add these items to your cart before they're gone.

©Costco

Yankee Candles

Price: $19.99 in store (normally $29.99)

This carefully chosen variety pack of six candles offers the perfect blend of scents that will indulge your senses. The pack includes a range of popular fragrances, making it a thoughtful gift for any candle lover or a great addition to your home decor. Create a warm and cozy atmosphere or add a touch of elegance to any room. Enjoy the delightful aromas and let them transport you to a place of tranquility and relaxation.

©Costco

Skandia Sekai 5-piece Cutlery Set

Price: $17.99 in store (normally $24.99)

With its high carbon stainless steel construction, this knife set offers exceptional sharpness that makes meal preparation a breeze. The soft-grip handles are ergonomically designed to fit comfortably in your hand, and the set's vibrant array of colors makes it easy to quickly identify the knife you need.

©Costco

Pendleton Packable Blanket

Price: $22.99 until may 7 (normally $29.99)

This packable blanket is ideal for both indoor and outdoor activities. It is designed for convenience and portability, making it easy to take with you on any adventure. Also lightweight and water resistant, this blanket is sure to stay dry in all weather conditions.

©Costco

Vitamix E520 Blender Package

Price: $299.99 until May 7 (normally $399.99)

This blender package is an ideal choice for those looking to prepare medium to large batches of food. With its 64-ounce capacity, it can easily handle family meals or party dishes. Additionally, the package includes two 22-ounce tumblers that come with stainless steel straws. This makes it an excellent choice for those who want to enjoy their favorite drinks on the go.

©Costco

ThermoFlask Water Bottle

Price: $27.99 for a two-pack until May 7

With double-wall vacuum insulation, these 40-ounce stainless steel bottles are designed to keep liquids at their desired temperature, whether you want them icy cold for 24 hours or piping hot for 12. Perfect for any occasion, it keeps you refreshed and hydrated throughout the day. With this two-pack, you have your choice of either blue and black or red and gray. Save $7 until May 7.

Art Wager / iStock.com

Siete Grain Free Tortilla Chips

Price: $3.99 until May 7. In store only.

Treat yourself to a delicious snacking experience with grain-free tortilla chips that are even better than their corn or flour counterparts. These chips are incredibly versatile and can be enjoyed on their own or with your favorite dip or salsa. So, whether you're looking for a quick snack on the go or something to munch on during your next movie night, these chips are a perfect choice.

Mike Mozart / Flickr.com

Kind Bar Variety Pack

Price: $19.99 until May 7

These nutrition bars contain half the sugar of the average bar, with only 12 grams per serving. The pack includes 10 bars each of salted caramel & dark chocolate almond and dark chocolate almond & sea salt flavors. Save $6 on a package of 20.

©Costco

Victoria White Linen Marinara Sauce

Price: $7.99 for two 40-ounce jars until May 7

Crafted from imported Italian tomatoes, fresh garlic and basil, Victoria White Linen Marinara Sauce is a premium quality tomato sauce that boasts a rich and smooth texture. This is not always available at Costco, so be sure to buy this while you can. Save $3 off in store only.

Editor's note: All prices are as of April 28, 2023.

