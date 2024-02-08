8 Costco Items To Stock Up on for the Super Bowl
If you’re hosting a Super Bowl party or are looking for something to bring to a party as a guest, you’re likely to find what you need at Costco — and at a great price.
From party platters to plastic plates, here are the best things to buy at Costco for the Super Bowl.
Shrimp Cocktail Platter
Price: $39.99 for 3.5 pounds
Costco is now selling its beloved shrimp cocktail appetizer in a party size. The shrimp cocktail platter includes 30 to 40 shrimp, cocktail sauce and lemon wedges, and serves up to 24 people, All Recipes reported.
Sprouted Grain Sandwich Platter
Price: $47.99
Costco’s deli section offers a sprouted grain sandwich platter that has something for everyone. The platter features a mix of roasted chicken, ham and roast beef sandwiches with spreads including dijon mayonnaise and basil pesto mayonnaise. It serves 18 to 24 people.
Fruit, Meat and Cheese Platter
Price: $39.99
This party-pleasing platter includes grapes, salami, soppressata, cheddar and gouda, and feeds up to 24 people.
Kirkland Signature Elegant Plastic Plates
Price: $14.99 for 50 plates
The last thing you’ll want to do after a Super Bowl party is the dishes, so stock up on these plastic plates. The 50-pack includes two sizes of plates.
Vanity Fair Entertain Napkins
Price: $12.99 for 240 napkins
You can never have too many napkins on hand when you’re hosting a party, and this 240-pack at Costco is a great deal.
Kirkland Signature Chinet 18-Ounce Plastic Cups
Price: $13.99 for 240 cups
What’s a Super Bowl party without red cups?
LaCroix Sparkling Water Variety Pack
Price: $11.79 for 24 cans
Costco is the ideal place to stock up on beer and liquor for the big game, but don’t forget to keep plenty of non-alcoholic drinks on hand to keep guests hydrated. This LaCroix variety pack features a mix of lemon, lime and grapefruit flavors.
Lay’s Potato Chips
Price: $22.99 for 50 1-ounce bags
Stock up on this classic party snack in convenient grab-and-go bags.
Photo disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only. As a result, some of the photos might not reflect the exact items listed in this article.
