8 Costco Items To Stock Up on for the Super Bowl

If you’re hosting a Super Bowl party or are looking for something to bring to a party as a guest, you’re likely to find what you need at Costco — and at a great price.

From party platters to plastic plates, here are the best things to buy at Costco for the Super Bowl.

Shrimp Cocktail Platter

Price: $39.99 for 3.5 pounds

Costco is now selling its beloved shrimp cocktail appetizer in a party size. The shrimp cocktail platter includes 30 to 40 shrimp, cocktail sauce and lemon wedges, and serves up to 24 people, All Recipes reported.

Sprouted Grain Sandwich Platter

Price: $47.99

Costco’s deli section offers a sprouted grain sandwich platter that has something for everyone. The platter features a mix of roasted chicken, ham and roast beef sandwiches with spreads including dijon mayonnaise and basil pesto mayonnaise. It serves 18 to 24 people.

Fruit, Meat and Cheese Platter

Price: $39.99

This party-pleasing platter includes grapes, salami, soppressata, cheddar and gouda, and feeds up to 24 people.

Kirkland Signature Elegant Plastic Plates

The last thing you’ll want to do after a Super Bowl party is the dishes, so stock up on these plastic plates. The 50-pack includes two sizes of plates.

Vanity Fair Entertain Napkins

You can never have too many napkins on hand when you’re hosting a party, and this 240-pack at Costco is a great deal.

Kirkland Signature Chinet 18-Ounce Plastic Cups

What’s a Super Bowl party without red cups?

LaCroix Sparkling Water Variety Pack

Costco is the ideal place to stock up on beer and liquor for the big game, but don’t forget to keep plenty of non-alcoholic drinks on hand to keep guests hydrated. This LaCroix variety pack features a mix of lemon, lime and grapefruit flavors.

Lay’s Potato Chips

Stock up on this classic party snack in convenient grab-and-go bags.

