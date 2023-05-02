8 Deals To Score For Your Furry Family on Amazon Pet Day

101cats / iStock.com

It’s National Pet Month. That means e-commerce retailers and large discount stores will be finding ways to help customers save money all month while celebrating our pets. Of course, Amazon is leading the pack with Amazon Pet Day from Tuesday, May 2, 2023 through Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

See: 8 Best Spring Items To Buy at Dollar Tree Now

Find: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

In addition to savings on top brands of pet food like Purina, Blue Buffalo and Friskies, you can save on toys, carriers, and other pet essentials.

1) Amazon Basics Hard-Sided Carrier

$32.80 (originally $40)

This hard-sided carrier for small dogs and cats weighing up to 20 lbs. is perfect for vet visits, general travel and crate training. The spring-loaded latches make the carrier easy to open with one hand, and you can easily access your pet from the top opening or the front door. This top-rated Amazon bestseller garnered 4.5 stars from pet owners.

2) Yaheetech 54-inch Cat Tree

$29.89 (originally $59.99)

Spoil your fur-babies with this towering 54-inch cat tree with multiple perches, two cozy hideaway houses and a little carpeted staircase perfect for scratching, stretching or climbing. Sisal rope is also perfect for scratching.

Amazon reviewers rated this cat tree with an overall 4.5 stars, noting that it was easy to assemble, made with high quality materials, stable and sturdy. Plus, save an extra 5% off the sale price with the digital coupon.

3) Enabot EBO SE

$129 (originally $140.99)

High-tech pet owners will love the EBO SE robot companion. Part playmate for your cat or dog and part security camera to keep an eye on your home and your furry friends, EBO SE can navigate the house on its own with multiple sensors. You can also control it remotely through your phone. Peek in on pets while you are at work or out of town. When EBO’s battery is running low, it rolls right over to its charging pad to rest and recharge.

4) PAPIFEED Automatic Cat Feeder

$44.30 (originally $74.99)

Story continues

Whether you’re away at work or on a weekend trip, make sure your cat has all the fresh dry food they need with the WiFi-enabled PAPIFEED automatic cat feeder. The feeder can dispense up to 30 meals per day, or 25 cups of food. Feed your pet remotely through the “Smart Life” app or pre-program the feeder to dispense meals on a schedule. You can even slow down the pace that food is delivered to help prevent fast eaters from getting sick or better manage portion control.

5) Wellness Complete Health Dry Dog Food

$31.48 (originally $46.99)

Just as the price of food at home has been rising in recent months, pet food isn’t getting any cheaper, either. That’s why you’ll want to snag this deal on Wellness Complete adult dog food. Save 33% on a 12-lb bag of this protein rich kibble made from deboned turkey and oatmeal.

6) Amazon Basics Plus Pet Bed / Dog Crate Pad

$13.87 (originally $18.99)

When your small dog isn’t chilling on your lap, they will love this comfy pet bed from Amazon Basics. Measuring 23 inches by 18 inches, with a cushiony polyester fill for a 2.5-inch height, the bed is perfect for a small crate or your pet’s favorite corner. The bed is machine washable. Fashionable gray exterior is designed to match virtually any home decor.

7) Dog Squeaky Toys

$19.98 (originally $22.97)

Does your dog chew through squeak toys faster than you can say, “Go fetch?” You’ll want to stock up with this 5-pack of stuffless squeaky animals manufactured from durable, high quality premium plush. These cute woodland creatures are great for playing fetch, tug-of-war or even for snuggling.

8) Potaroma Flopping Fish Cat Toy

$14.99 (originally $18.99)

You may have seen this flopping fish captivating cats on TikTok recently. Now you can score it for more than 20% off during Amazon Prime Pet Day. The 10.5-inch carp wiggles and flops realistically with just a touch from your cat’s paw. The fish recharges easily via the included USB cable, which means you don’t have to worry about changing batteries. When the fish is charged, it can lay around in standby mode until your cat activates it for a play session.

Subscribe & Save

In addition to stocking up on pet essentials during Amazon Pet Day, don’t forget that you can save on monthly pet food deliveries by signing up for Subscribe & Save. Save 10% off one to four subscriptions, or 15% on five subscriptions or more in one delivery.

Explore: 10 Aldi Brand Products Worth Buying

Learn: Amazon Just Changed Its Return Policy — And You’ll Be Charged Fees on Some Orders as a Result

Create Your Pet Profile for Savings Year Round

If you want to receive special deals, recommendations and coupons on pet products year round, create a profile for all the pets in your family.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Deals To Score For Your Furry Family on Amazon Pet Day