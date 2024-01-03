8 Dollar Tree Items To Help You Get Organized in the New Year for Cheap

Damian Lugowski / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The new year is always a good time to declutter and reorganize your home — and you don’t have to spend a lot of money to do it. While containers and organizers can get pricey at many retailers, Dollar Tree sells a number of items that can help you get your closets, drawers and pantry in order for much less than you would pay elsewhere — just $1.25 per piece.

Here’s a look at the Dollar Tree items that can help you get organized for cheap.

Essentials Gray Collapsible Storage Containers

This 11-inch storage container can help you organize closet or pantry shelves, and the handle makes it easy to grab whenever you need its contents.

Essentials Gold Wire Trays

These chic wire trays will help you contain loose papers or have a go-to spot for unopened mail. They’re perfect for a home office space.

Birch + Vine Weaving Straw Basket

These 5.8 x 2.8-inch straw baskets can help you store crafting materials or other small items.

Home Collection 3-Sectioned Clear Plastic Vanity Organizers

This on-trend plastic vanity organizer looks much more expensive than its $1.25 price tag.

Clear Plastic Storage Boxes With Split-Hinged Lids

The split-hinged lids make it easy to access whatever you store in these clear plastic boxes. They’re great for organizing closets, garages and more.

Clear Fridge Clip-On Basket

Add extra storage to your fridge with this clip-on basket that easily attaches to shelves.

Clear Plastic Desktop Organizer Drawers

These stackable drawers can help declutter an office or vanity space. They’re ideal for storing small office supplies, hair accessories, makeup and more.

Essentials Clear Rectangular Drawer Organizers

Keep larger drawers tidy with these 8.75 x 6.25-inch draw organizers.

