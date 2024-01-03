Advertisement
8 Dollar Tree Items To Help You Get Organized in the New Year for Cheap

Gabrielle Olya
·2 min read
Damian Lugowski / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Damian Lugowski / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The new year is always a good time to declutter and reorganize your home — and you don’t have to spend a lot of money to do it. While containers and organizers can get pricey at many retailers, Dollar Tree sells a number of items that can help you get your closets, drawers and pantry in order for much less than you would pay elsewhere — just $1.25 per piece.

Here’s a look at the Dollar Tree items that can help you get organized for cheap.

©Dollar Tree
©Dollar Tree

Essentials Gray Collapsible Storage Containers

This 11-inch storage container can help you organize closet or pantry shelves, and the handle makes it easy to grab whenever you need its contents.

©Dollar Tree
©Dollar Tree

Essentials Gold Wire Trays

These chic wire trays will help you contain loose papers or have a go-to spot for unopened mail. They’re perfect for a home office space.

©Dollar Tree
©Dollar Tree

Birch + Vine Weaving Straw Basket

These 5.8 x 2.8-inch straw baskets can help you store crafting materials or other small items.

©Dollar Tree
©Dollar Tree

Home Collection 3-Sectioned Clear Plastic Vanity Organizers

This on-trend plastic vanity organizer looks much more expensive than its $1.25 price tag.

©Dollar Tree
©Dollar Tree

Clear Plastic Storage Boxes With Split-Hinged Lids

The split-hinged lids make it easy to access whatever you store in these clear plastic boxes. They’re great for organizing closets, garages and more.

©Dollar Tree
©Dollar Tree

Clear Fridge Clip-On Basket

Add extra storage to your fridge with this clip-on basket that easily attaches to shelves.

©Dollar Tree
©Dollar Tree

Clear Plastic Desktop Organizer Drawers

These stackable drawers can help declutter an office or vanity space. They’re ideal for storing small office supplies, hair accessories, makeup and more.

©Dollar Tree
©Dollar Tree

Essentials Clear Rectangular Drawer Organizers

Keep larger drawers tidy with these 8.75 x 6.25-inch draw organizers.

