8 Easy Side Gigs That Bring in More Than $300 a Month

In today’s economy, that dreamy 9-to-5 job might not be cutting it, thanks to high inflation and stagnant wages. If you’re feeling the pinch and need some extra cash, diving into a side gig could be the solution. But not all side gigs are created equal; some are just more work than they’re worth.

Especially if you’re thinking of making your side hustle the main income stream. According to a recent survey conducted by GOBankingRates, a whopping 52% of Americans relying solely on side gigs barely scrape together less than $300 per month.

Keep reading to discover the eight side gigs that will bring in more than $300 a month and keep your wallet full.

Rideshare Driving

Median Annual Salary: $38,502

If you’re the go-to chauffeur for your friends or family, why not turn that into some serious cash?

“If you live in a bigger city or popular tourist destination, you can easily make $300 [a] month even driving part-time,” said Scott Lieberman, the founder of Touchdown Money. “Typical Uber and Lyft drivers make about $15/hour after expenses, and you will need a car, insurance and pass a background check to get started.”

Plus, as long as you have a car, there is little to no upfront expense to this side hustle and it’s an easy onboarding process through major rideshare platforms.

Tutoring

Median Annual Salary: $43,028

Teaching challenging subjects like organic chemistry or helping ace the SATs is no walk in the park. But if you possess a strong understanding and the patience to teach, tutoring can significantly boost your income.

“Tutors can typically charge $20 to $50 an hour,” Lieberman said. “Get started by posting on local Facebook or Nextdoor groups to find clients, and share your knowledge of a foreign language, studying for the SAT, or other school-related topics with middle, high school or even college students.”

You can even get started as a tutor who simply helps a distracted child have a calm, organized place to do their homework. be a calming influence for kids needing help staying focused.

“This is becoming increasingly popular for children who have autism or ADHD and need a supportive adult to provide structure and not necessarily expertise!” Lieberman said.

Pet Sitting

Median Annual Salary: $33,460

Who wouldn’t want to get paid to hang out with dogs? If you’re more of an animal person, pet sitting can be a fantastic side hustle choice.

“This is a more lucrative pursuit in the summer and during the holidays, when people take trips and need someone to watch their pet(s), but pet sitters can make $20 [to] $60 per hour depending on what type of visit they’re doing, drop-in, walking, or overnight,” Lieberman said. “Build clientele and reviews on a site like Rover to get started!”

Sales

Median Annual Salary: $61,638

For those seeking remote jobs that allow working in the comfort of your PJs, consider becoming a salesperson.

“Sales are the economic engine of the economy,” said Lief Larson, CEO at Salesfolks. “Sales is the largest career field globally and in the U.S. The number of businesses looking to hire fractional salespeople is at an all-time high. And, virtually anyone can become a salesperson immediately with zero costs and not dependent on experience or educational background.”

Plus, the median income in the U.S. is $51,000, but the median sales role is a significantly higher $62,000, according to Larson.

Moving Industry

Median Annual Salary: $36,744

If you’re the friend always recruited for moving day, becoming a professional mover is an excellent way to allow your lifting skills to make you some substantial cash. The main downside you’ll have to get used to is that weekends are prime time for moving gigs.

“People prefer to move on weekends whenever they can to take less time off or work and make it easier to keep their kids in school,” said Nick Valentino, vice president of market operations at Bellhop. “This may be annoying if moving is your full-time job, but it also makes moving work a great side gig to get into. It’s simple, physical work that can present a great change of pace from office work and help you to stay in shape, too.”

Lawn Care

Median Annual Salary: $32,528

If you are looking for a lucrative side hustle with a reliable clientele and a flexible schedule, lawn care is the way to go.

“Lawn mowing is a great way to bring in a steady income, with the potential to make $40 [to] $50 per hour,” said Gene Caballero, co-founder of GreenPal. “Starting is simple and low-cost; under $1,000 is enough for the essential equipment. It’s not just a job; it’s the first step towards financial independence and learning the ins and outs of running a successful business. Plus, lawn care offers quick returns on your investment and the chance to scale your operations over time”

Freelance Writing

Median Annual Salary: $57,115

If you have a passion for writing and some writing experience under your belt, you might find that freelance writing is a great way to do something you love on your terms.

“Depending on skill level and clientele, writers can command varying rates from $0.05 [to] $0.50 per word, or more depending on expertise and niche,” said Kimberly Tyler-Smith, an executive at the career tech platform, Resume Worded. “To delve into this field, one can build a portfolio showcasing their writing prowess and explore platforms like Upwork or Fiverr to connect with potential clients. Building a portfolio and networking on LinkedIn can also attract clients.”

Graphic Design

Median Annual Salary: $59,287

If you have an eye for design and experience with graphic design platforms, your unique skill and experience with graphic design platforms can translate to significant earnings.

“Armed with creativity and design skills, individuals can offer their services to businesses and individuals seeking visually appealing content,” Tyler-Smith said. “Graphic designers can set their rates at $5 [to] $100+ per hour, based on experience and complexity of projects. Platforms like Behance and Dribble provide spaces for designers to showcase their work and attract potential clients. Freelance platforms and local business networks can help find clients.”

Editor’s note: All median annual salaries have been compiled from Salary.com.

