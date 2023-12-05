8 Electronics You Can Still Score a Good Deal on This December

Fenton Roman / iStock.com

Even though Americans just conquered Black Friday and Cyber Monday with dogged enthusiasm, there are shopping deals happening in December that you don’t want to miss. In the retail world, there is almost always a sale going on.

This December, you may find particularly good sales on various electronics, as retailers often offer discounts during holiday sales and year-end clearance events. Here are eight types of electronics that you might be able to score a good deal on in December:

Smartphones

While the best times to get your hands on a smartphone are whenever there are pre-sale offers on new phones, on the Black Friday weekend and on Amazon Prime Day, many retailers offer discounts and promotions on smartphones during the holiday season. Keep your eyes open for special deals, trade-in offers and bundle packages on Apple iPhone 15 series, Google Pixel Pros and select Android devices during the forthcoming Boxing Day blowout events.

Gaming Consoles and Video Games

As with everything on this list, you’ll have to be vigilant when looking for deals during the holiday season. Many tech toys will sell as Christmas gifts, no matter the price. With the holiday season being a popular time for gaming, you might find discounts on gaming consoles and video games. Look for bundle deals that include Xbox, PlayStation and Switch games or accessories, and if you like to be surprised, check out Best Buy’s 12 Days of Gaming event before it ends Dec.9.

Televisions

The weeks leading up to the Super Bowl in February often see sales on televisions (Feb. to Apr. to typically the best time to buy a TV), but there are plenty of deals to be had now. Just before Christmas is a perfect time because these big-ticket items are popular gift ideas, and retailers are still clearing out older models to make room for new ones — providing opportunities for discounts. Check out Consumer Reports’ TV Buying Guide for the top-rated models.

Headphones and Audio Equipment

Whether you’re looking for over-ear headphones, earbuds or other audio equipment, Consumer Reports recommends doing your research for quality and features. Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon are all knocking off $20 to $50 on popular items like Sony WF-1000XM5 and Audio-Technica ATH-SQ1TW earbuds this month, and the excellent but soon-to-be-discontinued Bose Noise Cancelling 700 headphones can be yours for $100 nearly everywhere they are sold.

Laptops and Computers

Obviously, computers and laptops tend to go on sale in July and August when students are prepping their return to school. But December is a good time to find deals on laptops and computers, especially during holiday sales events. Being popular and pricey, discounts and bundle offers on laptops and PCs may be offered with special financing options by retailers.

Smart Home Devices

Smart home devices — such as smart speakers, smart thermostats and smart cameras — are often discounted during the holiday season both online and at brick-and-mortar retailers. Amazon currently has great deals on its own Echo Auto system, Echo Dot and Echo Show, plus well-rated cameras, doorbells and entry systems from Arlo and SimpliSafe, according to Tom’s Guide.

Wearables

Smartwatches and fitness trackers are popular gifts during the holiday season, and you’ll find discounts on these devices just in time to start the new year off on the right foot. As Tech Radar noted, even budget wearables are great buys this year. “That’s because the technology inside them has grown cheaper over the years, which means features and specs previously reserved for top-tier devices are now making their way to far more affordable smartwatches,” according to the site. There are a lot of impressive Apple and Samsung Galaxy Watches out there, along with Garmins and Fitbits.

Cameras and Photography Gear

Yes, you have a camera on your phone already. But for creative shutterbugs, nothing beats a stand-alone camera for taking pictures. Companies often want to get rid of old stock before Christmas so they can market newer options, and this can mean massive discounts on cameras, especially older models or kits with bundled accessories. While Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales offer great deals, they can be a minefield to navigate. Now (and not Dec. 24) will be easier to test out the latest digital point-and-shoots.

Remember to compare prices across different retailers and check for online promotions, coupon codes or cashback offers to maximize your savings. Additionally, keep an eye on specific sales events, such as end-of-year clearance sales and leftover Black Friday and Cyber Monday inventory for the best deals.

