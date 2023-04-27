10 Remote Jobs That Anyone Can Do

RgStudio / Getty Images

If you're just out of college and ready to find a job but are worried about your lack of experience, or you're making a career transition and don't know which types of jobs you are qualified for, don't fret -- there are lots of entry-level jobs out there that anyone can do. Many of these jobs offer training, and a learning curve is expected as you gain experience. Better yet, many of them are also remote.

More: 18 Legitimate Games & Apps That Pay Real Money in 2023

Learn: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

Here are the top 10 job titles with the most entry-level, remote jobs, as identified by FlexJobs.

fizkes / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Customer Service Representative

If you enjoy helping others, this may be a great entry-level remote job for you. The median pay is $17.75 per hour, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

$2,000 Quarter? Check Your Pockets Before You Use This 2004 Coin

Good Points: 3 Signs You're Serious About Raising Your Credit Score

AndreyPopov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Staff Accountant

Many accountant positions can now be done remotely and typically do not require previous job experience. However, it's likely you'll need to have a bachelor's degree in accounting or a similar field to qualify.

The median pay for accountants is $77,250, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think AI Will Replace Your Job?

Marco VDM / Getty Images

3. Administrative Assistant

An administrative assistant often plays a vital role in a company, taking on tasks that executives and managers don't have the time for. These jobs may require familiarity with more programs than a virtual assistant, but they may pay slightly better as well.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, these jobs have a median pay of $19.08 per hour and $39,680 per year.

PixelsEffect / Getty Images

4. Recruiting Coordinator

Recruiting coordinators help move candidates through the recruitment process, and they may be responsible for posting open positions, coordinating candidate travel, scheduling interviews across departments, creating offer letters and conducting background checks, according to SmartRecruiters.com.

Story continues

The median pay for workers in this field is $29.95 per hour or $62,290 per year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

dusanpetkovic / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Account Executive

Account executives are typically responsible for serving the needs of existing customers and closing deals with new customers, according to SalesHacker.com. The average base pay for this sales position is $87,574 per year plus an additional $94,176 per year in commissions and other pay, according to Glassdoor.

adamkaz / iStock.com

6. Call Center Representative

This job is similar to a customer service representative, but your interactions will typically be phone-based rather than via email or chat. In a remote world, you no longer have to be in a physical call center to do this entry-level job.

The average pay is $16.96 per hour, according to Indeed.

Check Out: 11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

©Shutterstock.com

7. Billing Specialist

Billing specialists work for insurance companies and healthcare facilities to ensure that records, billing statements and payments are accurate. The national average salary for a billing specialist is $44,368 per year, according to Salary.com.

filadendron / iStock.com

8. Executive Assistant

Executive assistants may have to fulfill traditional administrative assistant duties as well as high-level support, including conducting research, preparing statistical reports and handling information requests. Because of the extra duties, these jobs pay more than traditional administrative assistant positions, with an average salary of $66,870, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com

9. Accounts Payable Specialist

These specialists handle financial processing for businesses. Their responsibilities include bookkeeping, financial reporting and the preparation of tax records. The median pay for this entry-level job is $45,560 per year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Prostock-Studio / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Marketing Coordinator

Marketing coordinators assist marketing managers with the development and execution of plans and strategies to raise awareness and drive sales for a company, service or product. The average salary for this job is $49,733, according to Salary.com.

More From GOBankingRates

Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Remote Jobs That Anyone Can Do