8 Everyday Products You Don’t Have To Keep Buying New

We’ve all been there — running out at the last minute to buy more plastic water bottles, paper coffee filters or disposable straws. The convenience is nice, but the cost and waste adds up over time.

Luckily, there are some great reusable alternatives that allow you to make a one-time purchase and avoid all that repeat buying. Going with reusables is an easy way to lighten both your environmental footprint and your wallet.

Here are eight everyday products you don’t have to buy new.

Reusable Straws

Plastic straws are one of the top trash items found on beaches and in waterways. Thankfully, reusable straws made of metal, glass or plastic are widely available. They come in fun colors and patterns, collapse for easy transport and easily rinse clean after use. While you’re at it, invest in a reusable cup or tumbler and skip the single-use plastic lids and cups, too.

Reusable Coffee Filters

No need to keep restocking paper filters that just end up in the trash. Reusable coffee filters made from stainless steel mesh, cloth or other washable materials allow you to brew cup after cup without added waste or expense. They quickly pay for themselves and work with any standard coffee maker.

Refillable Water Bottles

Skip the plastic water bottles and stay hydrated with a reusable water bottle made of glass, stainless steel or BPA-free plastic instead. Choose a size and style you find comfortable and convenient to encourage use anytime, anywhere. Toss it in your bag so you always have it when you need it. And with filters that attach to taps and fountains, you can easily refill it on the go.

Beeswax Food Wraps

Ditch the plastic wrap and bags with reusable beeswax wraps. These natural, compostable sheets form easily around foods and containers thanks to the warmth of your hands. Reuse them over and over just by washing with cold water and soap when needed. Handmade wraps come in colorful patterns, making food prep and storage a little more cheerful.

Safety Razors

Plastic disposable razors are a drain on budgets and landfills. Safety razors with reusable metal handles and interchangeable double-edged blades provide an economical and low-waste alternative. The handles are built to last ages and the blades only add up mere pennies per shave. With some practice, you can get just as close and comfortable a shave while reducing hassles and habits of continually buying disposables.

Microfiber Cleaning Cloths

Paper towels for cleaning don’t clean up well for landfills overflowing with single-use items. Microfiber cleaning cloths are a handy reusable substitute that pick up spills, dust, grime and more without added waste. Just toss them in the laundry when they get dirty.

Reusable Grocery Bags

Plastic bags from grocery runs and other shopping trips really add up in landfills. Keep reusable grocery bags made from durable fabrics like cotton or recycled materials in your car and purse so you always have them when needed. They hold just as much as plastic with less hassle and waste. Many fold up into small pouches for easy transport when not in use.

Menstrual Cups

Disposable feminine hygiene products come with recurring costs and environmental issues from plastic applicators and packaging waste. Menstrual cups provide a reusable solution that can be worn comfortably for hours before needing to be rinsed out. Made from medical-grade silicone, these little cups eliminate the need to keep buying tampons and pads month after month.

