8 Expensive BJ’s Wholesale Club Items That Are Definitely Worth the Cost

jetcityimage / iStock.com

For many BJ’s Wholesale Club members, expensive items for sale at the warehouse club often get passed by in favor of picking up inexpensive, bulk grocery and household essentials. However, if you recently received a tax refund and want to put those funds towards a mini shopping spree, you might wonder which expensive items are worth the money at BJ’s.

From electronics to bedroom furniture, GOBankingRates reviewed BJ’s departments to determine which pricey purchases are worth the cost. Check out our top eight picks at BJ’s.

Try This: I’m a Frugal Shopper: Always Buy the Cheapest Version of These 7 Foods

Learn More: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

©BJ's Wholesale Club

Samsung 55-inch Smart TV

Sponsored: Credit card debt keeping you up at night? Find out if you can reduce your debt with these 3 steps

©BJ's Wholesale Club

HP 17.3-inch Touchscreen Laptop

©BJ's Wholesale Club

Champion Ultralight Portable Inverter Generator

If you have plans to go camping or tailgating this spring and need to power up on the go, consider investing in the Champion ultralight portable inverter generator.

Priced at $469.99, this generator includes engine oil, a USB adapter and oil funnel, two covered 120V 20A household outlets and a 12V automotive-style outlet. BJ’s members also receive a three-year limited warranty with their purchase. Please be advised, however, that this unit is not recommended for emergency home backup and shouldn’t be purchased for that purpose.

©BJ's Wholesale Club

Snow Joe Ultra 18-inch 15-Amp Electric Snow Thrower

©BJ's Wholesale Club

Maggie Sofa

Transform your living space with the coastal-style Maggie sofa sold at BJ’s Wholesale Club. Priced at $849.99, the Maggie sofa features a corner-blocked frame, reversible cushions and exposed feet with faux wood finish. Accent pillows are also included.

Currently, the Maggie sofa has a 4.5 rating on the BJ’s website. Positive customer reviews praised the affordable price, how comfortable it is and its overall value compared to brands like West Elm.

Story continues

©BJ's Wholesale Club

Serta Perfect Sleeper Cobalt Coast Firm Queen Size Mattress

A new mattress is always worth the money spent. The Serta perfect sleeper mattress is sold at BJ’s for $699.99 for a queen size.

This mattress works to help you enjoy comfortable sleep while relieving pain from pressure points in the body using HexCloud gel foam. All sleepers benefit from this mattress, including stomach and back sleepers, who will enjoy the mattress’ curve-hugging support. A 10-year limited warranty is also included with this purchase.

Trending Now: These Are the 9 Best Spring Items To Buy at Costco, According To Superfans

©BJ's Wholesale Club

W. Trends Modern Storage Side Table

Store in style when you shop the W. Trends modern storage side table at BJ’s.

At just under $215, this 25-inch side table features a combination of open and closed storage. It features two cubbies and two drawers, along with cord management options for charging your electronic devices.

©BJ's Wholesale Club

Lifetime Adirondack Chair

More than 250 BJ’s Wholesale Club customers have rated the Lifetime Adirondack chair five stars, and it’s easy to see why. Priced at $199.99, this inviting chair is a must-buy for relaxing in comfort on patios and in yards.

From Lifetime Products, the Adirondack chair is also constructed from UV-protected polystyrene. This helps protect the simulated wood from splintering or rotting and ensures it never needs to be painted or varnished. A two-year limited warranty is included with purchase, and some assembly is required.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Expensive BJ’s Wholesale Club Items That Are Definitely Worth the Cost