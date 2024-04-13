8 Expensive Home Items From IKEA That Are Definitely Worth the Cost

NicolasMcComber / Getty Images

IKEA has made a name for itself as a place you can go for affordable furniture, accessories and other household essentials when you are on a budget. Many items at IKEA are high quality and priced in the $50 to $100 range, if not less.

But IKEA also carries quite a few home items that are well above $100. While these goods might not be quite as affordable as others in the store, many of them are worth the higher price tag.

If you’re thinking about shopping at IKEA, here are the top eight expensive home items that are actually worth the cost.

Poang Lounge Chair

“Some pieces of furniture cost well over $100 and in some cases, they’re worth every penny,” said Scott Lieberman, founder of www.TouchdownMoney.com.

One such item is the Poang lounge chair.

“At [$169, originally] $189, this piece is still one of the best buys at IKEA because it’s one of the biggest discounts in the IKEA lineup,” Lieberman said. “It’s a comfortable chair made with a birch wood frame that’s built to last.”

It’s also stylish and comes in several colors, so you’re sure to find one that fits your home’s aesthetic.

PAX Wardrobe System

Depending on which model you go with and the complexity of the design, the PAX wardrobe system can cost anywhere from around $160 to over $1,000. But if you’re looking for a highly customizable storage solution, it could be worth the purchase.

Like other IKEA products, this wardrobe system stands out for its durability and functionality. You can add on things like drawers and shelves, based on what you need and want. And since it’s built to last a long time, you won’t have to worry about buying a replacement once you’ve got it in place.

KIVIK Sofas

IKEA sells a variety of home furniture, including the KIVIK sofa series. Whether you’re looking for a compact two-seater, a big corner sofa or a chaise lounge, you’ve got options.

A chaise sofa costs about $500, while a loveseat goes for just under $700. A five-seat corner piece costs around $1,449 or so.

Although the price tag might seem high for IKEA, it’s comparable to what you’d find at other retailers specializing in home furniture. Plus, these pieces have a timeless design, memory foam cushions for maximum comfort and quite a bit of versatility.

These sofas also come with a 10-year limited warranty against defects or other construction issues, from the sofa cushions to the frames.

Markus Office Chair

It’s no secret that IKEA carries some functional, versatile and comfortable chairs. If you’re in the market for an ergonomic office chair with solid back and neck support, adjustable tilt tension and a comfortable seat, look no further than the Markus office chair.

“Having a quality office chair makes a world of difference,” Lieberman said. “This one retails for $289.99 and provides ideal support.”

It also comes with a 10-year warranty that protects your purchase against workmanship or material defects.

Mattresses and Mattress Toppers

IKEA also carries a range of spring and foam mattresses that are worth checking out. From twin- to king-size mattresses, you’ve got options for any bedroom — whether it’s the master or the guest room.

These mattresses may be considered expensive for IKEA, but they’re not too far off from other retailers’ offerings. Take the ASBYGDA series, for example. Twin-size foam mattresses cost around $129 and are highly rated. King-size mattresses are $299.

Along with being durable and comfortable, IKEA mattresses also generally come with a 25-year warranty. This means you can rest easy knowing that your purchase is insured just in case it doesn’t end up meeting your needs.

HEMNES Bathroom Vanity

Priced at $249 ($179 when on sale), the HEMNES bathroom vanity is a good addition to any bathroom that needs just a little more storage space. This modern-looking piece fits perfectly beneath a standard bathroom sink and stands out for its elegance and durability — especially in the face of standard moisture and use over time.

IKEA carries three different color options, too: blue, gray and white. So, whether you’re looking for something that really stands out or you prefer a more neutral design, IKEA has it.

Strandmon Wing Chair

Need a new armchair? Check out IKEA’s Strandmon wing chair series.

“Upholsteries usually aren’t great buys at IKEA, but this is an exception,” Lieberman said. “This chair offers both comfort and durability at $299.”

Just like much of IKEA’s furniture, this chair comes with a 10-year limited warranty. It’s also roomy, comfy and easy to keep clean with a quick vacuum and a damp washcloth. And it’s surprisingly durable with solid wood legs and a combination of plywood, particleboard, wood and polyurethane foam for the frame.

Some of these chairs go for around $429 when not on sale, but you can find some steep discounts as well.

EKET Storage Combination System

If you’ve got a home entertainment system and need something new to store your various electronics, books, knickknacks and other items, check out the modular EKET storage combination system from IKEA.

Unlike many other storage systems, this one is rather versatile with multiple combinations to choose from, each with a different style. This means that, no matter what your home’s layout looks like, you’re bound to find something that complements your needs. Prices range, depending on what you choose. For example, this wall-mounted cabinet combination currently costs $170. It comes with seven cubes, some of which are closed for privacy. This wall-mounted cabinet combination, meanwhile, costs $210 and is highly versatile with its design options.

