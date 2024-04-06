8 Food Items You Should Always Buy on Amazon

Ridofranz / iStock/Getty Images

Seasoned Amazon shoppers know you can quite literally grocery shop on the website like you would at a traditional grocery store. The only difference is Amazon has thousands of foods for sale. When the options are nearly endless, how do you know which foods are worth buying?

GOBankingRates reviewed some of the most popular Amazon grocery departments to round up the foods that give you the most bang for your buck. Read on to see which food items you should always add to cart on Amazon.

Quaker Instant Oatmeal (48 Count)

Ranked the number one bestseller in oatmeal, Quaker Instant Oatmeal is worth the buy on Amazon for a few reasons. Shoppers receive 48 instant oatmeal packets inside each box, which comes out to spending about 42 cents per oatmeal packet.

What really makes this variety pack worth buying is it has more variety than what you’d find at a regular grocery store. Most Quaker oatmeal variety packs only include three flavors. Amazon’s Quaker instant oatmeal variety pack includes four flavors: maple and brown sugar (23 packets), apples and cinnamon (13 packets), cinnamon and spice (seven packets) and peaches and cream (five packets).

GoGo squeeZ Fruit on the Go Variety Pack (Pack of 20)

Households with family members on the go will want to add GoGo squeeZ’s Fruit on the Go variety pack to their Amazon shopping cart.

Each package includes 10 apple apple, five apple peach and five gimme five (a blend of apple, mango, strawberry, peach and banana) flavored pouches. At $11.11 per box, shoppers only pay about 56 cents per portable pouch.

Mott’s Applesauce (18 Count)

A six-pack of applesauce can cost nearly $4 at most big-box stores and grocery chains. If your household goes through this snack regularly, it’s more cost-efficient to shop Mott’s applesauce on Amazon.

Shoppers will receive 18 snack-sized containers of applesauce for $7.11. When we do the math, each applesauce cup comes to roughly 40 cents each.

Jif Creamy Peanut Butter (Pack of 3)

Running low on peanut butter? Stock up your pantry by purchasing this three-pack of Jif creamy peanut butter on Amazon.

At $8.89 for the 16-ounce trio, shoppers only pay $2.96 per peanut butter jar. This is significantly cheaper compared to big-box stores like Target where a single 16-ounce container of Jif costs about $3.69.

Kraft Macaroni and Cheese Dinner (35 Boxes)

Longtime readers know we tend to advocate for buying pasta in bulk whenever possible for the best deals.

At $34.30 for 35 boxes, Kraft macaroni and cheese dinners are a must-buy for busy households in need of quick, comforting eats. Per box, Amazon shoppers only pay about 98 cents each.

Barilla Penne & Spaghetti Pasta Variety Pack (Pack of 8)

Not too much explanation is needed as to why you should buy this Barilla pasta variety pack from Amazon.

Rated Amazon’s Choice, shoppers receive four boxes of penne and four boxes of spaghetti noodles all made with durum wheat semolina. Per box, the price comes out to roughly $1.27 each. Add these cooked noodles to your favorite spring salads or make a big dinner dish the whole family will love.

Prego Traditional Pasta Sauce

Why did Prego traditional pasta sauce receive an inclusion on this list? Aside from tying in with all the noodles mentioned, this sauce stood out thanks to its size. Each 45-ounce jar is just $2.99.

Bada Bean Bada Boom Variety Pack (Pack of 24)

Shake up the way you snack! Bada Bean Bada Boom’s variety pack is $22.79 per box with 24 individually packaged bags of bean snacks inside. Flavors include mesquite BBQ, sea salt and sweet sriracha.

“These little packs are perfect… crunchy, flavorful and since they are beans you get a fair amount in the bag,” wrote one Amazon reviewer. “They also don’t break into tiny pieces when they get shipped.”

