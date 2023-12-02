8 Genius Ways To Get Designer Bags Without Buying Bootleg

mladenbalinovac / iStock.com

With some designer bags up to five figures (I’m looking at you, Hermes), it’s easy to see why designer bags could cost you an arm and a leg. But it’s easy to grab one of these bags for a fraction of the price if you just know where to look.

Check Out Local Thrift Stores

First, check out your local thrift stores. Many thrift stores have caught on to designer labels or what they could sell for more than a random purse. A purse bought at Target could be $5, but if they can tell it’s a Coach purse, that might go for a bit more, like maybe $15 or 20. Many Goodwill and other thrift stores now have these items behind the counter to prevent theft, but they also know that they can earn a little bit more money from you for these items.

Look Into Resale Stores

Another local way to find a gently used bag is to go to a consignment shop. Consignment shops differ from thrift stores as you can go in, sell your clothes, or trade your clothes in for store credit. They know labels, so you’ll get a bit more money for the ones you trade in, but this is the thing. Because they know labels, you’re less likely to find counterfeit goods here than you would say Goodwill, or it might be a lot harder for them to tell because this is what consignment shops do all day.

Check Wholesales Outlets

Checking out your favorite designer’s bags can be a reasonable Adventure if you go to an outlet mall. Outlet malls tend to sell goods by your favorite designer that are overproduced or didn’t sell in a regular store. Because the designer sells directly to consumers, they’re cutting out the middleman and can offer the designs you love for a cheaper price. I love outlet stores because I know the items here aren’t bootleg without much research.

Don’t Forget eBay

Along with consignment stores and thrift stores that you locate, remember to check out online resellers. Popular websites such as eBay, Poshmark, and others let other fashion lovers sell you their designer bags for a fraction of the price. It’s important to check the labels and ask for other identification factors when buying a bag online that you cannot physically see before purchasing. If you want to skip doing the hard work yourself, you can check out stores such as The Real Real, where they authenticate items before they are sold so you always know you’re getting the real deal.

Watch For Sales

Watch for the sales if you’re eyeing a significant retailer’s handbag. Macy’s, Bloomingdale, and Nordstrom have sales where you can get quality bags for less than usual. One way to take advantage of sales is to put items on your favorites list online. That way, you can quickly add to the cart and check out online without looking up all your items. You can also see if your items are still in stock, and if they aren’t, you may have wiggle room to buy an even nicer bag.

Consider Display Items

Another trick to getting a designer bag from a major retailer is to ask about their display items. Display items can have marks or minor scuffs that are barely visible. Still, our gentle wear and tear from people handling them and trying them on leads the items to be considered damaged. The store may sell you the item for a discount to get it off the floor. Sometimes, you can get items that won’t be going on sale anytime soon.

Try a Rental Service

If you become bored quickly and want to avoid investing in many different bags, check out a rental surface. Some companies like Rent the Runway let you pay a monthly fee to check out an item for as long as you’d like. Then, when you’re done with that bag, you can return it and get a new one. It’s a great way to update your bags for the season without going broke.

Resell Items When Done

While it’s technically not considered purchasing a designer bag, another option to help pay for your passion for fashion is to resell your bags when you’re done using them. Many designer bags hold onto their value, which you can sell for not the rate you paid but for one that doesn’t lose much money. You can then use these funds to purchase your next designer bag. ( maybe Carrie Bradshaw was on to something after all).

Designer bags can be a part of your budget when you know how to shop wisely. Now enjoy that excellent Chanel.

