8 Grocery Items To Buy at Walmart

Groceries can be expensive. In 2021, the average household spent about $5,259 a year on food at home. And for the 12 months ending in August 2022, the cost of groceries rose by 13.5%.

If you're looking for ways to cut costs on groceries, Walmart could be a good option. The retailer has several food items that are still relatively affordable in comparison to other grocery chains. Plus, many of these items are versatile enough to be used in many different dishes, making them staples in any kitchen.

Whether you're doing food prep for yourself or for your family, going to Walmart could help you save money where it counts. With that in mind, here are the top eight food items to put on your shopping list the next time you head out.

Eggs

The price of eggs skyrocketed this past year, but it's finally starting to drop to a more reasonable price. At Walmart, you can typically find a wide selection of eggs in the refrigerated section.

The store's Great Value Large White Eggs costs around $2.60 for a dozen -- or $0.22 an egg. Or you can get a 36-count of eggs for $6.67 at Walmart -- $0.18 an egg. In comparison, Eggland's Best Organic Grade A Brown Eggs costs $4.69 for a dozen at Target. That's $0.39 per egg.

Canned Goods

When it comes to canned goods, Walmart sells everything from vegetables to beans to fruit. A 15-ounce can of Great Value black beans costs $0.78, while a 28-ounce container of Bush's Best Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans can be as low as $1.98.

Other canned foods, like corn, pineapple chunks, tomato sauces, and sliced peaches are also reasonably priced. Plus, Walmart is known for offering some great deals to discount the cost of food even further.

Bread

Whether you enjoy a slice of toast in the morning or you make a lot of sandwiches, bread is an important staple in many households. Not only is it versatile, but it can last a while.

You can buy a loaf of bread at Walmart for anywhere from $2 to $3, depending on the brand and type. White bread tends to be slightly cheaper than wheat or multigrain options, but both can still be affordable.

These prices are hard to beat at other grocery stores. For example, a loaf of bread at Albertsons costs anywhere from $3 to $7 on average. If you're trying to feed a family or cut grocery costs, Walmart can give you more bang for your buck.

Meat

Certain meats, such as ground beef, chicken breasts, and even flank steak, are cheaper at Walmart than they are at other grocery chains. Plus, it's safe to store most raw meats in the freezer for one to 12 months -- depending on the type of meat. That means you can stock up now and freeze what you don't need until you're ready for it.

At Walmart, you could buy a pound of All Natural 80% lean ground beef for $4.97. At Target, you could be looking at spending about $0.70 more for the same thing. And if you want to buy in bulk, you can get 4.5 pounds of ground beef from Walmart for $18.82. That breaks down to around $4.18 a pound, which is even cheaper.

Pasta

Pasta is another great staple to have in the kitchen. That's because you can use it in an array of dishes, ranging from casseroles to spaghetti to soups.

Depending on what type of pasta you prefer, chances are you can find the Walmart brand of it for under $3. Some options, like a 16-ounce box of Great Value penne pasta, cost under $1. A 32-ounce box of elbow macaroni pasta costs about $1.88.

Want to make a complete meal on the cheap? Combine a box of penne pasta with a pound of ground beef and some Prego Roasted Garlic and Herb sauce -- which currently goes for under $3. You can make a pasta dish that lasts for several days -- or that can feed the whole family -- for under $10.

Peanut Butter

Generally, going with the generic, or store brand, option is your best bet when it comes to saving money. This is just as true for food items as it is for prescription medications. Walmart sells jars of Great Value peanut butter for under $2 each. This is about on par with Target's Good & Gather brand. A jar of Jif, meanwhile, costs about $3.

Milk

Milk is another one of those items that can be expensive, depending on where you get it. At Walmart, a gallon of Great Value milk costs about $2.87 -- regardless of if you get Whole Milk, 2%, or 1%. If you go with another store or brand, you could end up spending closer to $4 or $5. Even at Kroger, a gallon of milk costs about $3.49 -- that's still $0.62 more.

Cereal

Certain cereals at Walmart are priced very affordably, though you might have to stick with the discounted or store-brand options. A box of Great Value cereal costs anywhere from $1.48 to about $2.98. A name-brand option -- like General Mills -- could cost $1 to $3 more.

Bottom Line

If you want to save money on groceries, consider shopping at Walmart. Keep an eye out for the store's Great Value brand as this is likely to net you the most savings. You can also shop their great deals, take advantage of discounts or use coupons to get even more value for your money.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Grocery Items To Buy at Walmart