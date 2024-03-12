8 Healthy Grocery Items Frugal People Buy at Costco

Fang Zheng / iStock.com

If you’re health conscious and want to keep to a tight budget, Costco has a lot of great deals on groceries. Many of these items come in bulk, making their per-unit prices lower than you would find at many other stores. And even though membership is required, you can make back the $60 annual fee by shopping strategically at the warehouse club.

Here are some healthy grocery items you can get at Costco if you’re trying to live more frugally.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal is chock full of essential vitamins and minerals. It can also help lower your cholesterol and keep your heart healthy. And you can buy it for a reasonable price at Costco.

Tom Holland, a Costco superfan and certified nutritionist, said this is something he buys every month for his family. It costs $14.99 and comes out to $0.13 per serving. “Super healthy breakfast option,” he said.

You can get a 10-pound bag of Quaker, Oats Old Fashioned Oatmeal from Costco. It doesn’t have any preservatives or artificial flavors, and you can use it in things like breakfast, homemade bread, granola bars or desserts.

Almond Butter

If you’re looking for a healthy alternative to peanut butter, pick up a jar of Kirkland Signature Creamy Almond Butter from Costco.

“A must-have for health-conscious consumers is Kirkland Signature Almond Butter,” said Kristen Markel, a Costco enthusiast and the mind behind Warehouse Wanderer. “It has just one ingredient: roasted almonds. It has no additives but a healthy dose of vitamins, nutrients and fiber. It’s an excellent addition to smoothies or a wonderful spread on whole wheat bread. This 27-ounce container retails for $6.69 in the warehouse or $7.99 online.”

Almond butter goes well with toast or sandwiches or as a spread. You can also make smoothies or desserts with it.

Cashews

You can live frugally and still eat healthy snacks. Costco has a variety of nuts, including cashews, for that very purpose.

“Nuts are an excellent grab-and-go snack, but cashews have a leg up,” Markel said. “These crescent-shaped nuts, thanks to their creamy nature, are the basis for many sauces. Picking is very labor-intensive, and there aren’t many on a plant, so they are often very expensive. Costco has managed to provide a quality product at an excellent price. The warehouse sells a 2.5-pound bag for $14.99.

“This bag of Kirkland Signature Fancy Whole Unsalted Cashews is also resealable, meaning you can use it over time. Plus, you don’t have to reserve it for snacking — cashews go great with salads and more savory meals like chicken and rice.”

Quinoa

Another healthy grocery item is quinoa. Great as a side or as part of salad, quinoa is full of fiber, antioxidants and Vitamins B and E. It’s also surprisingly filling.

At Costco, you can get a 4.5-pound bag of Kirkland Signature Organic Quinoa for $10.99.

“Costco offers bulk organic quinoa,” said Sean Klein, nutrition specialist and founder of programme.app.

He said it’s easy to cook with and perfect for health-conscious eaters like himself.

Protein Shakes

Whether you’re extremely active or you need something after your workout, Costco’s protein shakes are good to have on hand. Holland suggested the Premier 30g Protein PLUS Energy and Immune Support Shakes as one option his household frequently buys.

“Super convenient and a great way to ensure you get in enough protein every day,” he said. “My boys use them in between meals and as a recovery drink after sports.”

These shakes are on sale for $29.99. They normally cost $34.99 online. With 18 shakes per pack, you’re getting a surprisingly good deal.

They’re also gluten free and come with 25 essential vitamins and minerals. And they have just 1 gram of sugar and 3 grams of fat.

Smoothies

Another option for healthy eaters on a budget is Costco’s Clovis Farms Organic Super Smoothie. It includes six individual 8-ounce bags and costs about $12.49. Each bag has just 100 calories and is full of fruits and vegetables.

“Great with protein powder and almond milk,” Holland said. “The greens are a huge plus. I also sometimes eat the frozen fruit as a late-night snack.”

Albacore Wild Tuna

Costco has various seafood options, including fresh and frozen fish. If you’re trying to steer clear of red meat but still want to get your nutrients, this is a good option.

“Costco’s wild-caught canned tuna is cost-effective and packed with nutrition,” said Klein. “It’s high in protein and omega-3 fatty acids and low in mercury, making it a healthy pantry staple. The ingredients consist of 100% pure tuna and sea salt, and it’s some of the best-tasting canned tuna I’ve had.”

Millet and Brown Rice Ramen

Who said you can’t have ramen and still be healthy? At Costco, you can pick up Lotus Foods Organic Millet and Brown Rice Ramen for under $10 — less if you shop in person.

“These noodle bricks contain just two ingredients: organic millet flour and organic brown rice flour. They cook in minutes and lack the additives found in other ramen noodles,” Markel said. “We love using them instead of rice in stir-fries and traditional noodles in homemade ramen — a 1.87-pound bag containing 12 bricks costs just $8.99 in store and $9.99 online.”

