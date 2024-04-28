8 Hidden Gems at Trader Joe’s for Less Than $5

jetcityimage / Getty Images

Plain and simple, Trader Joe’s is magic. This grocery chain has made a name for itself by selling niche items at low prices.

It can be challenging to stick to your list in this store, as there’s no shortage of unique and interesting products to choose from. This can be both a blessing and a curse, as it can be hard to decide what to buy.

If you’re looking to buy a few different items on your next shopping trip, it’s easy to do so without breaking the bank. Here’s a look at eight must-buy Trader Joe’s items priced at less than $5.

Maple Poffertjes

Price: $3.49

“They’re easy to make by putting them in the oven,” said Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst at DealNews. “What’s so great is that you get delicious little pancake puffs, but they crisp up some in the oven, so it’s not your typical pancake experience.”

When you see these Maple Poffertjes at your local store, she said, you’ll need to pick them up quickly, as they’re a limited-label offering.

She added, “The bite size is great for kids or as a snack for adults, and [they] are easy to dress up with fresh fruit and real maple syrup to make even better.”

Crispy Jalapeno Pieces

Price: $2.99 for 5.5 ounces

A mouthful of spicy crunch, these Crispy Jalapeno Pieces really punch up the flavor on a variety of foods, Ramhold said.

“Honestly, they’re great sprinkled over deviled eggs right before serving or added as a topping to burgers for a spicy crunch,” she said. “If you really like spicy items, you may even like snacking on them by themselves, but either way these are worth keeping in your pantry regularly.”

Chocolate Chip Pain Au Lait

Price: $3.49 for 9.9-ounce bag

Each bag of Chocolate Chip Pain Au Lait includes eight rolls, which Ramhold described as the perfect size for a mid-morning or afternoon treat.

“Kids will appreciate them for a quick breakfast, and adults will enjoy them with a cup of coffee, no matter what time of day it is,” she said. “These are good sized rolls, too, so the value in the package is great.”

She recommended stocking up on them, to ensure you have plenty on hand.

Everything But The Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend

Price: $1.99 for 2.3 ounces

Bring the taste of everything bagels to everything from creamy dips and macaroni and cheese to grilled chicken and buttered popcorn. Everything But the Bagel Seasoning features a delicious blend of sesame seeds, poppy seeds, dried garlic and onion and sea salt flakes sure to delight your taste buds.

Plus, the canister is small enough to fit in your handbag, so you can take it with you.

Cauliflower Slims

Price: $3.99 for 4.5-ounce bag

If you love sandwiches but are trying to limit carbs, Cauliflower Slims can be a game changer. Made from sheets of shredded cauliflower baked with egg, Parmesan cheese and nutritional yeast, they provide the structure needed for sandwiches, toasts and tortillas — and they’re also gluten free.

Just a Handful of Rainbow’s End Trail Mix

Price: $4.99 for 15 ounces

The perfect snack, each package of Just a Handful of Rainbow’s End Trail Mix contains 10 individual 1.5-ounce bags. Filled with naturally colored, coated milk chocolates, roasted and salted peanuts, almonds and California raisins, this trail mix is small enough to fit in your pocket, handbag or desk drawer — but hearty enough to satisfy a hunger craving.

Chicken-less Mandarin Orange Morsels

Price: $3.79

A quick and easy meal, Chicken-less Mandarin Orange Morsels are a freezer staple. Ideal for vegans, vegetarians or a Meatless Monday, these sweet, slightly spicy morsels can be added to rice, noodles or green veggies for a delectable lunch or dinner.

Egg Bites

Price: $3.49

Healthy and delicious, Egg Bites are an easy way to get a nutritious breakfast on the go. Choose from Cheddar Cheese and Uncured Bacon or Cheese, Spinach and Kale, which can be microwaved in 60 seconds.

A notable savings, similar egg bites are around $5.25 at Starbucks and $4.99 at Dunkin.

