8 Home Renovation Projects That Only Super-Wealthy People Will Do

RonTech2000 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

People renovate their houses for a myriad of reasons and for wealthy people, appeal and desire are valid reasons.

Over the years, there’s been a shift toward more experiential and tech-integrated spaces. “Earlier, the focus was largely only on grandeur and aesthetics. Today, it’s about creating spaces that offer unique experiences. High-end renovations are truly an intersection of art and science,” said Roman Smolevskiy, owner of A+ Construction & Remodeling.

Certain home renovation projects are usually pursued by super-wealthy people, as they involve luxury and extravagance beyond the reach of most individuals. Take a look at some of the projects that only the rich may be taking on.

Custom Landscaping

“One of the most distinct patterns I’ve observed among my super-wealthy clients is their penchant for completely overhauling their landscaping, even when it’s in good shape. In most typical scenarios, homeowners upgrade or change their landscape to fix issues or enhance its appeal. But some of my high-end clientele? They’ll rip out perfectly good shrubs, plants, and even trees simply for an updated fresh look,” said Bryan Clayton, CEO of GreenPal.

The existing landscaping might be totally fine, perhaps even quite beautiful in its own right. But if it’s not spectacular by their standards, it’s out with the old and in with the new. “It’s a luxury most of us might not consider, but in the circles of the super-wealthy keeping things fresh and in vogue, even in the garden, is just part of their lifestyle,” Clayton said.

Remember, landscaping is not just about plants; it’s often a reflection of personal style and status, especially among those with the means to change it as they please.

Custom-Designed Library and Study

When was the last time you saw a bona fide study outside the movies, asked Peter Evering, business development manager for Utopia Property Management, one of California’s largest property management companies. These exclusive home offices, often depicted in movies, have long been the cherished domain of the affluent.

“Even before the recent surge in remote work’s popularity, these sanctuaries of productivity and intellect were a hallmark of opulent living. If you find yourself inclined to embark on creating such a distinguished renovation, it’s safe to say that your financial well-being is anything but ordinary,” Evering said.

The Private Indoor Spa Oasis

This opulent endeavor indulges the senses and reflects the pinnacle of comfort and luxury. Within the serene confines of their home, the privileged few can bask in the therapeutic embrace of a personal spa, complete with lush greenery, tranquil water features and state-of-the-art wellness amenities.

“The allure of this project lies not only in its grandeur but also in the opportunity to create an oasis that rejuvenates both body and spirit,” said Ben Gold, founder of Recommended Home Buyers.

Rooftop Garden

“A common renovation project I’ve seen among super-wealthy clients is a rooftop garden that encompasses an entire floor of a luxurious penthouse,” said Peter Lucas, a licensed real estate agent and the founder of Relocate to Andorra.

Although most of us love the effects of spending time in nature, it’s undeniable that only the super-wealthy can bring this experience home. Wealthy homeowners commission landscape architects to transform their rooftops into sprawling, lush garden retreats with meandering pathways, cascading water features and much more. This space could also feature outdoor lounges, a gourmet dining area and even a retractable roof to ensure comfort in any weather. It sounds heavenly, doesn’t it? But it’s not something the average person has the space or funds for and this is why it’s mostly the super-wealthy who undertake such home renovation projects.

Wine Cellar

“Adding a wine cellar to a property is undoubtedly a project for the rich. While a basic wine cellar can be built for around $15,000, a more elaborate setup — that does justice to the wine it houses — costs anywhere upward of $100,000. If the project requires excavation or foundation work, it may cost even more,” said Neil Platt, director at Emerald Home Improvements.

The complexity of building a wine cellar requires specialized and costly contractors. Details like humidity control, climate control and special storage units also add to the hefty price tag. Maintaining the cellar is fairly expensive too.

Of course, the final consideration is the investment that goes into the collection itself. A cellar is only needed for premium wines to store within it. Since those bottles have sky-high prices of their own, this truly is a home renovation project reserved for the wealthy.

“Consider a bespoke, climate-controlled wine cellar that goes beyond mere storage and transforms into a captivating wine gallery. It blends art and functionality, featuring floor-to-ceiling glass walls, intricate lighting, and temperature-controlled displays for wealthy people’s most prized vintages,” said Mike Roberts, mortgage broker, co-founder of City Creek Mortgage.

It’s the perfect ambiance for wine tastings and social events and to showcase your collection in a way that’s as visually stunning as it is functional. It’s a captivating space that signals an entirely new level of opulence and requires sufficient wealth to execute and maintain.

Indoor Ecosystems

“The super-rich often aspire for something that stands out, something their neighbors or even their billionaire buddies don’t have. Imagine wanting a slice of the Amazon rainforest in your penthouse or a serene Japanese garden in the basement,” said Ben Esman, general contractor and founder of My Backyard Life.

Remember that these are not mere plants in pots but a self-sustaining ecosystem complete with climate control, bespoke lighting and sometimes even wildlife. The costs? Well, the sky’s the limit when trying to replicate nature indoors. For some, it’s about creating a retreat, a personal haven. It’s just a challenge for others — bending nature to one’s will.

Zen Gardens and Rooftop Oasis

“Zen gardens and rooftop oases unleash a touch of spirituality and tranquility amidst urban landscapes,” according to Marian Martinez, the SEO hacker at Top Org, a construction development and supplies company. “These serene spaces provide a gateway to serenity, right at home. Zen gardens, accentuated with manicured plants, judiciously placed rocks, and flowing water features, emanate an unparalleled aura of tranquility. Rooftop Oasis, on the other hand, transforms unused urban roof space into a lush retreat. Complete with comfortable seating, panoramic skyline views, and perhaps even a pool, offers an elite resort-like experience right at home. These garden paradises exemplify how the rich and powerful harness nature and architecture to create their unique sanctuaries.”

Theme Rooms

“[A] few of the homes I’ve been in have what I like to call ‘theme rooms.’ Not your typical man cave or home theater. Imagine walking into a room that’s a replica of a 1920s speakeasy or perhaps a miniature Versailles hall. The attention to detail in these spaces is mind-boggling, right down to the authentic artifacts from the era. It’s like stepping into a time machine,” said Jim Olenbush of AustinRealEstate.com.

“Then, there’s also the rising trend where homeowners opt for ‘smart walls.’ It’s more than just automating your lights or temperature. We’re talking walls that can change colors or patterns on demand, with embedded tech that can display art or even play movies,” he said.

Some properties now flaunt “water rooms.” Spaces where cascading waterfalls surround you, combined with a gentle stream flowing through the room’s center, all under a retractable glass ceiling to let in natural sunlight or the starry night.

Continuing on the aquatic theme, “I’ve had the pleasure of viewing houses with living aquarium rooms. And by that, I mean rooms where the walls are massive, floor-to-ceiling aquariums, teeming with exotic marine life. The ambiance it creates is surreal like you’re living in the heart of the ocean” Olenbush said.

You’d be amazed at the depth of customization in “sensory rooms.” These spaces go beyond just visuals or audio; they engage all our senses. Imagine a room echoing the ambiance of a pine forest at dawn — chirping birds, the aroma of pine, a gentle wind and even temperature adjustments to evoke that exact sensation.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Home Renovation Projects That Only Super-Wealthy People Will Do