8 hop-tastic bunny-themed Easter gifts for kids

Easter is a time of family and fellowship. It’s also a time for colorful baskets and yummy chocolate, and this year, it falls on Sunday, April 9. Making memories for you and your little ones during this special springtime holiday should be both fun and easy with the Easter Bunny around. Kids (and adults) love just about anything that’s fluffy and cute, and the Easter Bunny fits that bill.

That’s why finding the perfect cotton-tailed gifts for your kids is important. Stuffing their baskets with toys, candy and plenty of fun is a great way to help them enjoy Easter and make lasting memories for the family. Don’t think that traditional Easter gifts offer the only path to Easter fun, though. The Easter Bunny is everyone's favorite so if you're looking for something that incorporates bunnies for some playfulness, there are a multitude of options in the world of bunny-themed Easter gifts.

At Reviewed, we're good at finding the best gifts, so we’ve compiled some of the best bunny-themed gifts for kids, including out-of-the-box options as well as Amazon gifts that'll come within two days with Amazon Prime free two-day shipping if you're in a pinch. If you’re hoping to make this Easter a special one, scroll down and see if we haven’t found something to make you hop to it and click that “buy” button.

1. Build-A-Bear Workshop Jumbo Pawlette

best bunny-themed Easter gifts for kids: build a bear

Just because it’s called Build-A-Bear doesn’t mean that you have to build it or that it has to be a bear. This big 36 inch tall plush bunny rabbit will make the little ones in your life jump for joy. You can order the bunny to be shipped to you pre-stuffed, or you can order it unstuffed so that your kids can actually build it themselves in-store. The bunny is made from some of the softest material you’ll ever feel and the size makes it as good of a room decoration as a cuddle buddy.

$68 at Build-A-Bear

2. Portable Bunny Digital Selfie Camera

bunny-themed Easter gifts for kids: digital selfie camera

Few gifts will keep kids busy for longer than a selfie camera. This adorable little camera is the perfect Easter gift for the budding little photographers in your family. It has cute bunny ears and a pink rubber exterior that will keep it safe and secure, even with the occasional roughhousing session.

With 20 megapixel capabilities, it takes clear and crisp pictures. It’s also fully rechargeable, has a maximum memory card capacity of 32GB, and is small and lightweight enough that your kids can take it anywhere. All they have to do is point and click for a hopping good time!

$30 at Amazon

3. Harry & David Easter Gift Basket

bunny-themed Easter gifts for kids: Harry & David basket

Nothing makes for a more classic gift than the traditional Easter basket. This cute little pastel basket from Harry & David is full of sweet Easter fun. It includes Moose Munch popcorn, a plush sock bunny, an egg-shaped lollipop and malt ball mini eggs.

Harry & David is known for quality foods and gifts that simply can’t be found at a discount or grocery store. If you want to give the gift of high-end snacks and treats, then this fun little basket is the choice for you. Just make sure your kids know they have to share some of the spoils with you!

$50 at Harry & David

4. Jumping Jack Children’s Game

best bunny-themed Easter gifts for kids: jumping jack game

An Easter gift that keeps your little ones playing for hours might be the best kind of gift. Jumping Jack is a fun game from Goliath that lets your kids engage their brain and body at the same time.

To play, they must pick out carrots from the game, one of which will cause Jack to jump out of his hole, delighting your kids. It’s a simple game that’s great for all ages. Once they fall down that rabbit hole, they won’t want to come back out.

$17 at Amazon

5. Lego Easter Bunny Building Kit

best bunny-themed Easter gifts for kids: lego kit

This is the perfect choice for the Lego fanatics in your house. Why not give kids a fun project that doubles as an Easter decoration? This Easter bunny-building Lego kit includes a posable head and ears and is appropriate for kids 8 years old and up.

The rabbit is a little over 5 inches tall when assembled, with detailed instructions on how to construct the whole thing. It's a portable toy they can take along with them, and the posable parts mean your kids can give Peter Cottontail a new look every year.

$20 at Amazon

6. "The Velveteen Rabbit" Gift Set

best bunny themed gifts for kids: the velveteen rabbit book

The gift of reading is always a welcome option. If you want to get something for the little bookworm in your life, consider pairing a copy of the classic "The Velveteen Rabbit" by Margery Williams and a small plush rabbit, so your kids can live out the story for themselves. It’s a great option for long trips or for hanging out at home. The classics never go out of style after all.

Book from $4 at Amazon

Bunny $19 at Amazon

7. Jellycat Bunny Soother Blanket

best bunny-themed Easter gifts for kids: soothing blanket

Soother blankets are great for keeping little ones calm, cool and collected in stressful situations. This fluffy little bunny soother blanket is great for toddlers and kids to hug and squeeze, but small enough at just 13 inches square for them to carry around.

Soft to the touch, it’s made from 100% machine-washable polyester. The bunny itself is 5 inches tall, so it’s the perfect size for them to take in the car, to the doctor’s office, or anywhere they may need a bit of extra comfort.

$25 at Nordstrom

8. Easter Bunny Pop It Fidget Toy

best bunny-themed Easter gifts for kids: pop it fidget toy

If there’s one thing kids love to do, it's fidget. That's why Pop It Fidget Toys are so popular. Pop It toys are great for improving hand-eye coordination and can keep kids busy for almost as long as that smartphone will once they hit the teenage years. Let them stay with the Easter theme all year long with this cute little bunny rabbit Pop It Fidget Toy. The bunny and carrot can detach to become two separate toys if your kids want to share.

It’s easy to hand wash and made from a safe silicone material that’s durable and strong.

$9 at Amazon

