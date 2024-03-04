8 Household Items People Always Overpay For

George Rudy / Shutterstock.com

The cost of living is high in many parts of the United States. The average person spends around $1,170 without rent, but costs vary widely based on family size, location, needs and lifestyle preferences. Depending on your situation, you could easily spend more on your household needs.



If you’re trying to cut costs, there are ways to do so — starting with some everyday household items. Here are some of the top items people tend to overpay for and what you can do to lower costs.

Name-Brand Cleaning Supplies

Keeping the house clean is important, but are you overspending on name-brand cleaning supplies?

“One household item people spend too much money on is cleaning supplies,” said Scott Lieberman, founder of Touchdown Money. “Now, I’m not saying throw out your cleaning supplies, of course, but rather step back and think about all the supplies you may have in your house.”

If you avoid name-brand products, you’ll save money a ton of money by going generic.

“Whenever possible, go generic,” said Erika Kullberg, budgeting expert and Erika.com founder. “That can apply to pantry staples, cleaning supplies, and personal hygiene products. You can always use coupons and sales to shop name brands, so play it by ear each week to see which brands offer the best deals.”

Specialty Cleaning Products

It’s not just name-brand cleaning supplies to watch out for — those specialty or one-time-use products eat into your budget too.

“The cleaning supplies market is flooded with all sorts of specialized products for every conceivable cleaning need, but do you really need a special inside car cleaner or can you just use your home’s Lysol wipes?” Lieberman asked.

Just because you see specialty cleaners at the store doesn’t mean they’re essential.

“Before getting caught up in buying a special product for every room (and your car), simplify your cleaning supplies to a few versatile and multi-purpose products,” he continued. “Consider natural alternatives, like vinegar and baking soda, which are effective, eco-friendly, and cost-efficient.”

Trendy Household Items

Oftentimes, people get caught up in the latest trends. But it’s not only the fashion or technology trends. It’s also everyday household items and decor.

“If you feel like you have to have the newest water bottle or home decor trend, look around your house to see if you can make do with what you already have,” said Kullberg. “Too many consumers overspend to keep up with trends, but if you buy high-quality items, there is no reason to buy a new version just because it went viral on TikTok.”

It’s fine to buy trending items if they’re what you need or add value to your life. But try to avoid buying things you already have just to stay trendy.

“Be mindful when making any purchase. Ask yourself a few key questions before you get ready to check out,” Kullberg added. “Do I really need this? Do I already own something that can do the job just as well? Can I find a better deal with a different brand or store? Can I wait to purchase this until a later date? Avoid making rush decisions, so you can make sure you’re putting your money to good use.”

Rarely Used Kitchen Gadgets

Do you have one-time use or specialty kitchen gadgets like garlic peelers or one-egg frying pans? Have you purchased something that seems useful only to use it once and then toss it into a drawer and forget about it?

If so, you’re probably spending more than you should on those items.

“A household item where people might inadvertently spend too much is on specialized kitchen gadgets. These are items like avocado slicers, banana hangers, or electric wine openers. While they seem convenient, they often perform tasks that can easily be done with more general kitchen tools you already own,” said True Tamplin, a certified personal finance educator and Finance Strategists founder.

Rather than buying single-purpose gadgets, it’s usually better to invest in a few high-quality, versatile kitchen tools instead, cutting down on clutter and saving you money.

“A good chef’s knife, for example, can take care of most slicing and dicing needs, eliminating the need for a drawer full of one-trick ponies,” said Tamplin.

Designer Furniture and Decor

Luxury furniture or decor might look great in your home, but they’re often hundreds or thousands of dollars more expensive than non-luxury pieces that serve the same purpose.

“While aesthetically pleasing, designer brands markup prices exponentially. Durable furniture with similar styling can be purchased for far less,” said Michael Ryan, financial expert at Michael Ryan Money. “Overspending comes down to perceived value, lifestyle inflation, and valuing convenience over cost.”

Bottled Water

Bottled water is one of the top things folks overpay for.

“The convenience of bottled water appeals to busy lifestyles. But tap water with a filter offers the same qualities at a fraction of the cost over time,” said Ryan.

To save money here, invest in a high-quality reusable water bottle or a thermos. And if you’re worried about drinking straight from the tap, consider setting up an at-home water filtration system.

If you must get bottled water, go with generic brands rather than name-brand ones. Your local grocery store likely sells packaged bottled water for a fraction of the price of what you’d get with brands like Dasani or Fiji.

Anything Requiring Delivery

Unless you don’t have any other options, any household item you buy that adds a delivery charge is one you’re overpaying for.

“One swift way to overspend on household items is to pay to deliver them. As convenient as apps like Instacart are, by the time you add service fees and a tip to your purchase, you can greatly increase your spending,” said Kullberg.

Scents and Fragrances

It’s not unusual to want a nice-smelling home. But by sticking with name brands and relying on artificial scents to do that, you’re probably paying more than you should.

“Whether you’re talking candles, essential oil mixtures, deodorizing sprays, or anything else that makes your home smell nice, just stop,” said David Bakke, financial expert at DollarSanity. “Keep your home clean down to the nook and crannies, and then open a window or two. You’ll get the same result — a fresh smell, for a lot less money.”

