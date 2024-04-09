8 Hybrid Vehicles You Can Lease and Stay Within Your Budget

©Toyota

Conventional wisdom often holds that leasing a car is not a smart financial move. You’re likely to pay more over the lease life than you would take out a loan for the car. You’re limited in the number of miles you can drive. And you may get hit with wear-and-tear charges if you return the lease with dents and dings.

Plus, when you return the lease, you won’t have any trade-in value to defray the cost of your next new car.

In spite of this, leasing isn’t bad for everyone. If you’re the type who wants to avoid emergency car repairs and headaches that come with driving a high-mileage vehicle, a three-year lease provides a solution.

Plus, you can get more cars for your money with a lease since your monthly payments tend to be lower. Leasing a vehicle may even allow you to drive a hybrid vehicle, which often comes with a higher sticker price but can save you money on gas.

TrueCar.com found 58 lease deals on hybrid vehicles this month. Here are eight hybrids you can lease for 36 months, around or under $400 per month.

©Toyota

Toyota Corolla

$288/mos.

If you’re looking for an affordable lease that will virtually cut your gas costs in half, as well, consider the Toyota Corolla Hybrid. The only vehicle on this list for under $300 a month, the Hybrid Corolla gives you city mileage of up to 50 mpg, according to CarandDriver.com.

DREW PHILLIPS / Hyundai

Hyundai Tucson

$325/mos.

The Hybrid Hyundai Tucson goes head-to-head with the RAV4 and CR-V as a compact SUV with all the safety and infotainment features you need at roughly $50 less per month than the comparable Toyota and Honda models. Edmunds.com pointed out that the upscale-feeling cabin and roomy cargo space set it apart from competitors in its class.

©Honda News

Honda Accord

$341/mos.

The Honda Accord could be your answer if you’re looking for a comfortable family car that won’t break the bank. Packed with safety features like Pedestrian Detection and Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, the Accord is fun and easy to drive. CarandDriver.com puts the Accord on its list of 10 Best Cars and Editor’s Choice, rating it #1 in mid-size family sedans.

©Toyota

Toyota Camry

$341/mos.

Just as the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 Hybrids can go head-to-head in any comparison, the Toyota Camry stands up to the Honda Accord. It might even become a matter of personal preference, as both brands are reliable and affordable. The Camry costs the same to lease as the Accord, on average, and has been ranked the best-selling car in the U.S. for years, according to CarandDriver.com.

©Honda News

Honda CR-V

$370/mos.

Newly redesigned last year, the Honda CR-V crossover SUV hybrid gets 35 mpg in ConsumerReports.org testing. It features all the infotainment technology you would expect, including an 8-speaker audio system, wireless Qi charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Whether you’re off on a road trip with friends or want an energy-efficient vehicle for your daily commute, the CR-V fits the bill.

©Ford

Ford Maverick

$384/mos.

The only pickup truck — and the only vehicle from an American manufacturer — on the list of affordable hybrid vehicles, the Ford Maverick represents the company’s commitment to sustainability. The Maverick comes in at a surprisingly affordable $384 per month. The Maverick is a mid-size pickup truck that provides an alternative to Ford’s all-electric F-150 Lightning, filling a niche for those who want excellent gas mileage and a more compact pickup truck.

©Toyota

Toyota RAV4

$387/mos.

For just a few more bucks than the CR-V, you can choose the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, which TrueCar.com said provides better off-road performance with a trail-tuned package. The RAV4 Hybrid boasts a combined 40 mpg. Motortrend.com put the RAV4 up against the Honda CR-V last year, giving the RAV4 top honors and calling it “the best product Toyota makes.”

©iStock.com

Toyota Prius

$401/mos.

Toyota pioneered hybrid vehicles with the launch of the Prius in 1997, so it’s not surprising that Japanese auto manufacturers continue to dominate the list of affordable hybrid vehicles. Even though the Prius edges in at just over $400, making it the priciest hybrid on this list, we had to include this trendsetter. Redesigned for 2023 now with more sporty styling, a wider stance, and more tech-forward design, making it well worth the price tag.

