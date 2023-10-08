8 Items at Dollar Tree That Cost Way More at Costco

JHVEPhoto / iStock.com

Most bargain hunters know you can save a bundle by buying in bulk. That’s where membership-based wholesale clubs like Costco and BJ’s can help shoppers budget and save money in the long term.

But we also know that Dollar Tree has exceptionally low prices on everything from household goods to personal care items. You can even buy in bulk online at DollarTree.com, although you’ll have to have items shipped to your local store for pick-up if you want to avoid paying shipping.

That got us wondering: Which items offer the most savings if you buy at Dollar Tree instead of Costco? We compared prices at both websites on everyday items people may need this time of year, and found some of Dollar Tree’s best bargains.

1. Plastic Refrigerator Storage Bins

These iDesign plastic refrigerator and pantry organizing bins from Costco looked like a tremendous value at $25.99 for a set of four. Until we saw you can get 24 Essentials Plastic Fridge Storage bins at Dollar Tree for $1.25 each. These products aren’t exactly alike. The Costco bins measure 10″ x 6″ x 5″ and the Dollar Tree bins are smaller, albeit slightly longer, measuring just 11″ x 3″ x 3″. That means you’d need roughly two Dollar Tree bins for every Costco bin. Even so, you’re getting roughly three times as much storage for just $4 more.

2. Party Supplies

Dollar Tree has a huge selection of party supplies, including tablecloths for one-time use, plates, napkins, plastic utensils and decorations. For instance, you can get a 12-pack of plastic party plates for just $1.25 at Dollar Tree, which is $30 for your bulk order of 24 packs (288 plates).

Costco offers 70 white plates for $13.99. If you needed 280 plates, you’d have to spend $41.97. You also wouldn’t have any color options besides white. Additionally, grabbing your party supplies in the Dollar Tree store is the way to go if you need a smaller quantity.

3. Baby Wipes

Parents go through a lot of baby wipes, so it pays to buy them in bulk. You can get a dozen 72-count Smart Care Fisher-Price Baby Wipes packages (864 wipes) for $15 at Dollar Tree. Costco sells a 900-count box (9 soft packs each with 100 wipes) for $21.99, putting Dollar Tree ahead of the game.

4. Batteries

Dollar Tree sells 48 four-packs of AA batteries designed for high-drain devices (think video game controllers) for $60. Costco sells a 48-pack for $17.99. That’s a savings of $11.96 if you need 192 batteries.

You don’t need many batteries, so this is a great Dollar Tree deal if you want to split an order with a friend or two. Or you can stop into a Dollar Tree store and buy just what you need at the low price of $1.25.

5. Toys

Costco is known for fantastic toy deals, especially as the holiday season approaches. You’ll find brands like LEGO, Squishmallows and even American Girl. But Dollar Tree should be your go-to if you’re on a tight budget or just looking for some cute stocking stuffers.

Costco’s 8-pack of 5-inch Cuutopia Plush in Marvel, Pixar or Star Wars characters is adorable for $32.99. But your kids will also love to hug Disney Tsum Tsum plushies from Dollar Tree, just $30 for 24. They’d also make a great goodie bag filler for class parents during the winter holiday season.

6. Reading Glasses

Those of a certain age usually stow reading glasses in multiple rooms of their home, in the car, and at the office. It might seem silly to buy 24 pairs at once, but if you can split this order with a friend, it’s a great deal. Dollar Tree offers 24 pairs of wire-rimmed reading glasses for $1.50 each. If you prefer plastic fashion frames, you can get 36 pairs for $1.25 each or $43.20 total.

On the other hand, Costco has a three-pack for $14.99, regularly $18.99. That’s just $5 a pair right now, but it’s still much more than Dollar Tree. If you are always misplacing your reading glasses, the cheap ones work just as well, although the Costco Foster Grant frames look much nicer.

7. Drinking Glasses

Both Costco and Dollar Tree offer various drinking glasses, highball glasses, pint glasses, and tumblers. At Costco, you can get an 8-piece set of Mikasa 12 oz. Mikasa Highball Glasses for $39.99, or $5 per glass. But Dollar Tree has a selection of sturdy, 18 oz.–glasses for just $1.25 each. You can buy in quantities of 4 or 12 online, making Dollar Tree the better value.

8. Seasonal Décor

Costco shoppers know the wholesale club features an eye-catching array of Christmas trees and holiday décor as soon as fall rolls around. A set of 9 hand-decorated glass ornaments goes for $40 at Costco, or $4.44 each.

But Dollar Tree has a variety of Christmas ornaments, all for $1.25 each. Best of all, you can buy them in quantities as low as 3 or 6 ornaments online, depending on the style.

If you’re looking for other items to make your home festive this year, browse Dollar Tree online. These are not heirloom quality items that will last for decades, but they can spruce up your home and help you stay within your budget.

Final Note

Dollar Tree sometimes delivers different quality items than Costco. But if you’re looking to save money, you can often find something that will meet your needs just as well for a lot less at Dollar Tree. It’s all about comparison shopping before you buy and weighing your options.

