8 Luxury Cars To Consider Renting While on Vacation

Luxury cars tend to offer more extravagance, comfort and prestige than your “everyday” vehicle. They’re often sleek, elegant and come equipped with the best amenities and features — from heated steering wheels to panoramic sunroofs to massaging seats.

But they’re also expensive. While prices vary across brands, you can expect to spend around $40,000 to $80,000 on a standard luxury vehicle. In some cases, prices go well into the six-figure range.

Luxury cars often cost even more when you consider things like expensive maintenance, replacement parts and car insurance. Given the overall price tag, it’s no surprise that many people who might want a luxury vehicle never end up buying one.

But even if you can’t afford a luxury vehicle of your own — or you don’t want the hefty price tag — you could still enjoy one while on vacation. Here are the top luxury cars to consider renting the next time you take a trip.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Starting purchase price: $117,300

“Luxury car rentals offer a unique and memorable experience for those who want to travel in style,” said Nick Robinson, automotive expert and co-founder of Pick and Pull Sell Car. Nothing could be more true of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

This luxury vehicle is the epitome of comfort, elegance and top-notch technology. It boasts advanced safety features, a powerful engine and smooth steering.

BMW 7 Series

Starting purchase price: $96,400

The BMW 7 is a sleek, luxury vehicle that has cutting-edge technology, superior performance and the right amount of style. Not only that but the hand controls and air suspension make driving this car easy and fun — a must for any vacation.

Plus, this full-sized sedan can fit the whole family and their luggage. With it, there’s no need to fight over space or worry about whether or not your rental can carry everything you need.

Lexus LS

Starting purchase price: $79,335

The Lexus LS is a luxury sedan that boasts a sleek interior and advanced safety features, such as adaptive cruise control, emergency evasive steering and lane departure warning.

It also comes with many potential upgrades, including several USB charge ports, a built-in navigation system and a head-up display. Plus, it has a surprisingly spacious trunk, which is perfect for storing your luggage.

Tesla Model S

Starting purchase price: $74,990

The Tesla Model S is another vehicle to consider renting if you want to vacation in style.

“For a fancy vacation ride, think about renting a Tesla Model S. What makes it great is how it blends performance and style and is eco-friendly,” said Ray Pierce, automotive expert and CEO and founder of Zippy Cash for Cars. “It runs super smoothly and quietly, thanks to its electric drivetrain, and its sleek design is a head-turner. Plus, it’s kinder to your wallet with lower fuel costs compared to regular luxury cars.”

Additionally, the Tesla Model S offers unrivaled efficiency and performance. And it has both modern and innovative features like autopilot to make your trip even more convenient.

“I believe picking the Tesla Model S for your vacation isn’t just about Luxury,” Pierce said. “It’s about having a fun, eco-friendly ride that’s smart for your pocket, too. It’s a unique way to make your trip extra special.”

Lamborghini Huracán

Starting purchase price: $240,666

For many, Lamborghinis are the height of luxury — and they have a purchase price to match.

The Lamborghini Huracan, in particular, is a great car to rent on your next vacation. With a sleek design, this car offers exceptional performance, a powerful engine and precise handling.

Driving one of these vehicles is bound to make you feel sophisticated and ready for anything on the road. So, if you want to turn some heads or make a statement, consider renting one of these on your next vacation.

Rolls-Royce Phantom

Starting purchase price: $470,350

Want to really splurge the next time you’re on holiday? Consider renting the Rolls-Royce Phantom.

This vehicle offers unparalleled comfort, convenience and luxury. It has a handcrafted interior, exquisite leather seats, plenty of trunk space and an overall iconic aesthetic. It also boasts a quiet cabin, meaning you can rest assured that your drive is going to be peaceful and comfortable — no matter where you’re going.

Jaguar F-Type

Starting purchase price: $77,900

The Jaguar F-Type is a sporty car that both looks and feels great to drive. Although it doesn’t have a large trunk for your luggage, this convertible has an eye-catching design and handles like a pro.

“When considering a luxury vacation experience, its crucial to invest not only in the luxury property but also ensure that the overall experience, including transportation, allows you to fully immerse yourself in the city,” said Joseph Gerbino, director of communications at SIXT USA.

The Jaguar F-Type is “perfect for driving in comfort and style as the ultimate way to complete your grand experience.”

Range Rover Sport HSE

Starting purchase price: $83,600

The Range Rover Sport HSE is a sophisticated car that’s perfect for families or friends traveling together to rent. Not only does it have a spacious interior, but it also boasts adjustable front seats so both the driver and front-seated passenger can customize their seats for maximum comfort.

This luxury vehicle also has exceptional power and performance — perfect for off-road trips and long adventures. It has an impressive array of other features, such as media streaming, built-in navigation and smartphone integration that will make your trip more convenient and comfortable.

Bottom Line

While luxury cars tend to cost more to rent than standard cars, this extra cost could very well be worth it if you want to indulge yourself on your next vacation. And why not? After all, having the right car can lend excitement, comfort and an air of sophistication to any travel experience.

