8 of the Most Expensive Grocery Items You Can Find at Costco

Costco caters to shoppers of all tastes and wealth levels, including those who enjoy the finer things in life. The warehouse club offers an impressive selection of gourmet grocery items, but you’ll have to shell out a pretty penny if you want to indulge in these delectable buys.

Here’s a look at some of the most expensive grocery items you can find at Costco.

©Costco

Plaza Osetra Farmed Bulgarian Sturgeon Caviar

While this caviar doesn’t come cheap, Costco promises that you get what you pay for. According to the official product description, “This Black Sea Caviar farm has features unmatched; we believe when you try it you will know why we picked this as our top choice.”

©Costco

Northwest Fish Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon Fillets

These salmon fillets are “processed directly from local Alaskan fishermen.”

©Costco

D’Artagnan 18-Month Aged Boneless Spanish Serrano Ham

This Spanish-style prosciutto is handcrafted in Spain and aged for a minimum of 18 months.

©Costco

Coastal Seafood Frozen Lobster Tails

These wild-caught lobster tails are sourced from the North Atlantic and can be a succulent addition to any meal.

©Costco

Great Southern Grass Fed Beef NY Strip Steak

This center-cut New York strip steak is “the perfect balance of flavor, tenderness and juiciness,” according to the official product description.

©Costco

Le Fabuleux Bordeaux Collection

This limited-release gift set features some of the most sought-after wines from the Bordeaux region.

©Costco

The Cake Bake Shop 8-Inch Round Chocolate Cake

Featuring three layers of French Valrhona chocolate cake with mousse malted cream and fudge frosting, this handcrafted cake serves 16 to 22 guests.

©Costco

Dom Perignon Champagne Collector’s Edition Vertical Set

This collector’s set features a collection of bottles ranging in age from 1976 to 2012.

