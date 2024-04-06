8 Must-Have Target Items To Buy While on a Retirement Budget

jimkruger / iStock.com

Going on a Target shopping run looks a bit different once you enter retirement. Your shopping list likely emphasizes staying in good health and retirees will want to shop for the best deals to stay within their budgets.

From household essentials to fresh produce, we rounded up the best Target purchases retirees can make without breaking the bank.

Paper Products

It’s always a good idea for retirees to stock up on paper products, like toilet paper and paper towels. To save a little money, retirees can shop Target’s in-house everyday essentials brand up&up for affordable, high-quality paper products.

A few of our recommendations include Soft & Strong toilet paper and Make-A-Size paper towels. Shoppers get to choose their size and count for both products. For Soft & Strong toilet paper, this means choosing from packages of six, 18 or 30 rolls. The Make-A-Size paper towels may be customized in six or 12-count packages and double or triple-size.

Laundry Detergent

Buying laundry detergent at Target means retirees can shop for deals. Available deals may range from shopping sales in weekly Target ads, items on clearance, BOGO and receiving a gift card with purchase.

For example, a deal is currently running on select items in Target’s household essentials department. Shoppers who buy two eligible items, such as laundry detergent or other qualifying laundry care items, receive a $5 Target gift card with their purchase.

Over-the-Counter Medications

Whether you need allergy relief meds or ibuprofen pain relievers, retirees won’t want to pass up Target’s extensive selection of over-the-counter medications.

If you have an FSA or HSA, you can shop for eligible items in Target’s FSA & HSA Shop. You’ll find medicines and treatments as well as first aid, eye care, vitamins and supplements and much more. Retirees on tight budgets can explore different categories, including items $5, $10 and $15 and under, to shop at their preferred price point.

Swimsuits

If you moved to a warmer climate for retirement, chances are pretty high you’ll want new swimwear handy to enjoy days spent at the pool or beach — or both.

Target has a wide selection of men’s swim trunks and women’s bathing suits for sale in sizes for everyone. Shop your swimwear online for same-day delivery or shop in-store at your nearest Target location.

Fruits and Vegetables

Heart-healthy foods are essential for any retiree’s daily diet. According to Health.gov, retirees can shop for fresh produce or opt for frozen, canned or dried fruits and vegetables to save money.

Most Target locations have a grocery section where shoppers can find fresh produce for sale along with frozen, canned and dried options. We recommend shopping the Good & Gather brand for vegetables and fruits at lower prices than name brands.

Proteins

Some suggested proteins that retirees may add to their grocery shopping lists include seafood, lean meats like lean ground beef, eggs, beans and lentils.

Retirees will find plenty of proteins for sale at Target for their dietary needs. Shopping for fruits and vegetables, they can also find good deals on these items by shopping the Good & Gather brand.

Restaurant Gift Cards

Want to dine out for lunch or dinner? Retirees can usually find an aisle or rack in every Target full of gift cards for popular chains like Texas Roadhouse, The Cheesecake Factory, Panera Bread and more.

The Target website also has gift cards for sale with more than 100 featured restaurants. Retirees who shop online can choose their value amount and preferred delivery via email or mail.

Holiday Decorations

Retirees planning to host holiday events, like Thanksgiving and Christmas, at their family homes will want to designate some of their retirement budget towards decorations.

Interested in finding decorations at the best possible value? Consider shopping at some of Target’s branded in-store and online destinations. Two popular in-house brands include the Hyde & EEK! Boutique for Halloween must-haves and Wondershop for all of your December holiday needs.

