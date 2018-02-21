8 must-have toys from New York Toy Fair 2018

The New York Toy Fair is the ultimate kid and kid-ult’s dream. Thousands of the newest toys destined for store shelves in 2018 fill the cavernous Jacob K. Javits Convention Center ready and waiting to be played with… or propped on a stand never to be touched.

This year’s show included everything from tie-ins for the year’s biggest movies including “Black Panther,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” as well as board games, toy cars and others.

It’s a massive show to explore, but of all of the toys on display at Toy Fair, here are the eight coolest.

Marvel Hero Vision

Not the author wearing the Iron Man Marvel Hero Vision set. More

It’s never been easier to become Iron Man with Hasbro’s (HAS) Marvel Hero Vision augmented reality helmet. The kit, which will cost $49.99 when it goes on sale this spring, features an Iron Man-style helmet and smartphone mount. Download the Hero Vision app for your iPhone or Android device, slide it into the mount and place the mount in the helmet and you’ll be looking at the world through Tony Stark’s eyes. A band that wraps around your hand transforms into one of Iron Man’s gauntlets in AR and allows you to fire at bad guys as they come flying toward you. Just don’t run around with this thing on.

Fisher-Price Think & Learn Rocktopus

The Fisher-Price Think and Learn Rocktopus is a great way to teach your kids the basics of making music. Just make sure you’ve got a solid pair of headphones. More

Fisher-Price wants to help get your child interested in music. And to do that, it’s encouraging your kid to make as much noise as possible with the company’s Think & Learn Rocktopus. This educational toy lets your tot create music using special pods that she can drop into the Rocktopus’ arms. Instruments range from drums and guitars to horns and maracas. The Rocktopus also features three different play modes including Math, Music and Game. It’s a fun toy that’s sure to keep your kids entertained and your medicine cabinet running low on aspirin when it hits the market for $59.99 this fall.

Barbie and Crayola Confetti Skirt Studio

Now your kid can give Barbie a stylish skirt and you get to clean it up. More

Barbie, the queen of fashionistas, has rocked everything from poodle skirts to her own astronaut uniform. And now your child can design the very clothes this 11.5-inch multi-talented, dynamo wears to her heart’s content. The Barbie and Crayola Confetti Skirt Studio lets your kid punch out their own confetti (which definitely won’t make a mess of impossible to pick up pieces) and use washable Crayola markers, Washi Tape and stickers to turn Barbie’s outfit into a masterpiece fit for the runways of Milan or a jumble of colors and stickers. It depends on how talented your kid is. The Barbie and Crayola Confetti Skirt Studio lands on store shelves this fall for $39.99.

Hot Wheels Corkscrew Crash Track set

The Hot Wheels Corkscrew Crash Track set will satisfy your kids’ need to smash things without making a huge mess. More