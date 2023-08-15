8 Pet Products That Are Cheaper at Costco

855684128 / iStock.com

If you're on the hunt to find affordable options for your furbabies, Costco could be just the place to shop. The discount warehouse offers a wide variety of quality pet products at often amazing prices.

From puppy pads to pet beds, here are eight pet products that are cheaper at Costco.

Kirkland Signature Extra-Large Absorbent Pads

If you have a puppy in training or an older dog who is prone to indoor accidents, Kirkland Signature absorbent pads for pets in an extra-large size of 30 inches by 23 inches are a great deal. The pads come 100 to a pack for $21.99, which comes out to $0.22 each.

Walmart's best-selling extra-large dog pads are a bit larger at 26 X 30 but are much less economical -- $13.78 for 30 or about $0.46 each.

Canature NutriBites Freeze Dried Beef Liver Dog and Cat Pet Treats

Canature NutriBites have only one ingredient: fresh beef liver. The treats are freeze-dried before packaging, to lock in the vitamins and minerals, including vitamin A, vitamin B, magnesium, iron, selenium and zinc. Costco offers two 17.6-ounce bags of these grain-free pet treats for $29.99. The treats are also offered on Amazon, but you'll pay considerably more to get the two-pack -- exactly $37.90.

Frontline Plus Flea and Tick Dog Treatment

If your dogs roam outdoors and fleas and ticks are a concern, Costco sells Frontline Plus for 23- to 44-pound canines in a 7+1 dose pack for $79.99 or approximately $10 each. On Chewy, however, an eight-pack is $93.99, which is $11.75 for each treatment.

Companion Gear XXL Pet Pool Kit

If you want to help your water-loving pet beat the heat, an outdoor pool designed for those with four paws could be worth the purchase -- especially if you pick it up at Costco. You can get the collapsible pool, which is made of super-tough PVC for $39.99. The same pool is $44.99 at Scheel's sporting goods store.

Kirkland Signature Dental Chews

If you're a fan of Greenies dental chews for your dogs, you might want to check out Kirkland Signature dental chews. These grain-free and gluten-free dog chews look somewhat similar to Greenies, with the bone shape on one end and a textured shape on the other.

At Walmart, a 12-pack of Greenies in the regular size is $17.98 or about $1.50 per chew. However, Costco sells a 72-count pack for $0.51 each. The Costco version might be a bit smaller than the Greenies Regular Dental Chews, but even so, you'll still get a lot more bang for your buck.

Kirkland Signature 8-in-1 Multi-Benefit Soft Chews for Dogs

Support the health of your dog's skin, cognition, urinary tract, hips and joints, heart, liver and immune system with Kirkland Signature 8-in-1 multi-benefit chews. They come in a 250-count bag for $24.99 or just $0.14 each.

You won't find a soft chew that has all eight benefits at Walmart, but it does sell a pack of 60 5-in-1 multi-benefit chews for $17.99, but they're over double the cost at around $0.30 each.

Catit Flower Fountain & Placemat Kit with 5 Replacement Filters

If your cat is a picky drinker, this flower fountain could solve its issues. The fountain has three water-flow settings and contains a purifying filter -- and five replacement filters -- to remove minerals from tap water that may cause urinary issues in cats. It also has a peanut-shaped silicone placemat to hold the fountain and the included stainless-steel feeding dish in place -- all for $36.99.

On Amazon you can also get the same product, but it's more expensive at $49.99 and it doesn't appear to come with the five replacement water filters.

Kirkland Signature Rectangular Large Bolster Cuddler Pet Bed

If you want your pet to have a comfy bed with a built-in place to rest its head, the large bolster cuddler pet bed from Costco is perfect. The bed is 32 inches by 42 inches and is priced at $54.99. Additionally, if your pet isn't that big, the bed also comes in smaller sizes.

A pet bed on Amazon that's the same size and similar in style costs $75.99 or around $20 more.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Pet Products That Are Cheaper at Costco