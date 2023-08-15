U.S. markets close in 5 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,450.19
    -39.53 (-0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,002.77
    -304.86 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,667.52
    -120.81 (-0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,904.46
    -16.03 (-0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.79
    -1.72 (-2.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.80
    -9.20 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    22.53
    -0.18 (-0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0934
    +0.0025 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1820
    -0.0020 (-0.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2726
    +0.0039 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.2700
    -0.2650 (-0.18%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,346.58
    -11.71 (-0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    633.52
    -0.83 (-0.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,411.35
    -95.80 (-1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,238.89
    +178.98 (+0.56%)
     

8 Pet Products That Are Cheaper at Costco

Cynthia Measom
·4 min read
855684128 / iStock.com
855684128 / iStock.com

If you're on the hunt to find affordable options for your furbabies, Costco could be just the place to shop. The discount warehouse offers a wide variety of quality pet products at often amazing prices.

Good Question: Are These 8 Costco Items With Cult Followings Worth the Hype (and Money)?
Discover: 10 Best Costco Items To Buy for Less Than $10

From puppy pads to pet beds, here are eight pet products that are cheaper at Costco.

Also see 12 Costco insider secrets.

©Costco
©Costco

Kirkland Signature Extra-Large Absorbent Pads

If you have a puppy in training or an older dog who is prone to indoor accidents, Kirkland Signature absorbent pads for pets in an extra-large size of 30 inches by 23 inches are a great deal. The pads come 100 to a pack for $21.99, which comes out to $0.22 each.

Walmart's best-selling extra-large dog pads are a bit larger at 26 X 30 but are much less economical -- $13.78 for 30 or about $0.46 each.

Costco's Best Deals? Employee Reveals 10 Standout Buys for Your Money
Find: 7 Luxury Goods That Are Cheaper at Costco

©Costco
©Costco

Canature NutriBites Freeze Dried Beef Liver Dog and Cat Pet Treats

Canature NutriBites have only one ingredient: fresh beef liver. The treats are freeze-dried before packaging, to lock in the vitamins and minerals, including vitamin A, vitamin B, magnesium, iron, selenium and zinc. Costco offers two 17.6-ounce bags of these grain-free pet treats for $29.99. The treats are also offered on Amazon, but you'll pay considerably more to get the two-pack -- exactly $37.90.

©Costco
©Costco

Frontline Plus Flea and Tick Dog Treatment

If your dogs roam outdoors and fleas and ticks are a concern, Costco sells Frontline Plus for 23- to 44-pound canines in a 7+1 dose pack for $79.99 or approximately $10 each. On Chewy, however, an eight-pack is $93.99, which is $11.75 for each treatment.

©Costco
©Costco

Companion Gear XXL Pet Pool Kit

If you want to help your water-loving pet beat the heat, an outdoor pool designed for those with four paws could be worth the purchase -- especially if you pick it up at Costco. You can get the collapsible pool, which is made of super-tough PVC for $39.99. The same pool is $44.99 at Scheel's sporting goods store.

©Costco
©Costco

Kirkland Signature Dental Chews

If you're a fan of Greenies dental chews for your dogs, you might want to check out Kirkland Signature dental chews. These grain-free and gluten-free dog chews look somewhat similar to Greenies, with the bone shape on one end and a textured shape on the other.

At Walmart, a 12-pack of Greenies in the regular size is $17.98 or about $1.50 per chew. However, Costco sells a 72-count pack for $0.51 each. The Costco version might be a bit smaller than the Greenies Regular Dental Chews, but even so, you'll still get a lot more bang for your buck.

Hidden Gems: Affordable Luxury Goods at Aldi

©Costco
©Costco

Kirkland Signature 8-in-1 Multi-Benefit Soft Chews for Dogs

Support the health of your dog's skin, cognition, urinary tract, hips and joints, heart, liver and immune system with Kirkland Signature 8-in-1 multi-benefit chews. They come in a 250-count bag for $24.99 or just $0.14 each.

You won't find a soft chew that has all eight benefits at Walmart, but it does sell a pack of 60 5-in-1 multi-benefit chews for $17.99, but they're over double the cost at around $0.30 each.

©Costco
©Costco

Catit Flower Fountain & Placemat Kit with 5 Replacement Filters

If your cat is a picky drinker, this flower fountain could solve its issues. The fountain has three water-flow settings and contains a purifying filter -- and five replacement filters -- to remove minerals from tap water that may cause urinary issues in cats. It also has a peanut-shaped silicone placemat to hold the fountain and the included stainless-steel feeding dish in place -- all for $36.99.

On Amazon you can also get the same product, but it's more expensive at $49.99 and it doesn't appear to come with the five replacement water filters.

©Costco
©Costco

Kirkland Signature Rectangular Large Bolster Cuddler Pet Bed

If you want your pet to have a comfy bed with a built-in place to rest its head, the large bolster cuddler pet bed from Costco is perfect. The bed is 32 inches by 42 inches and is priced at $54.99. Additionally, if your pet isn't that big, the bed also comes in smaller sizes.

A pet bed on Amazon that's the same size and similar in style costs $75.99 or around $20 more.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Pet Products That Are Cheaper at Costco