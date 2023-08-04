8 Pricey Backyard Renovations Homeowners Always Regret

YuraWhite / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you own your own home, chances are you’ve considered making some renovations to your backyard. After all, certain upgrades or repairs can increase the value of your home. Even if you’re not planning on selling your property, you might still want to make some changes for personal reasons.

But while some backyard renovations can add value to your home, others end up being more expensive than they’re worth. In many cases, this leads to overspending and buyer’s remorse.

GOBankingRates asked several experts in the field to see which backyard renovations or upgrades homeowners tend to go for that aren’t always worth the cost. Here’s what they said.

Extensive Landscaping

Sprucing up your landscaping can improve your home’s curb appeal. For many homeowners, this simply entails keeping the lawn mowed, cutting back on overgrown brush and adding a few plants or trees. But while adding a personal touch or two is generally fine, others can detract from the value of your home.

“This could be funky landscaping, putting a certain kind of tree that someone wants in the backyard and adding a shed that sometimes ends up becoming too much maintenance or even an eyesore,” said Sebastian Jania, owner of Manitoba Property Buyers. “This is a general answer, as most renovations that people end up regretting are those that are super personalized to them, because fewer buyers are interested in the property.”

Before making any major or expensive purchases for your backyard, consider your long-term plans. If you never plan to sell your house, and you’ve budgeted accordingly, these changes could be just fine. Otherwise, making them could lead to some regrets later.

Extensive Backyard Kitchens

While getting a grill and a couple of pieces of outdoor furniture can liven up the space, it’s possible to go too far. “An outdoor kitchen can be a paradise for the entertainer, but if overdone, it often goes underutilized,” said Bryan Clayton, entrepreneur and co-founder of GreenPal. “And as if that is not enough, think about weather-induced wear and tear, leading to more expenses.”

“It’s appealing to have your own mini-restaurant in the backyard, but those Viking grills and built-in fridges don’t come cheap,” added James Allen, CPA, CFP, CFEI and founder of Billpin.com. “Oversized outdoor kitchens often go unused except for occasional parties. All that money for something you don’t get daily enjoyment from is hard to justify.”

Outdoor Swimming Pool

Having an outdoor swimming pool, or even a hot tub, can feel like a great luxury. But homeowners often overlook the true cost of maintenance.

“Pools seem like a great idea, especially in the summer heat,” said Clayton. “I’ve tested this notion, and while they offer a respite, they come loaded with hidden costs from cleaning, chemicals, repairs and sometimes even higher insurance premiums.”

Scott Lieberman, founder of TouchdownMoney.com, also commented on the cost of installing an in-ground pool. “An in-ground pool might cost $50,000,” said Lieberman. “People say having a pool raises a home’s value by around 7%. So, if your house is valued at $500,000, the pool will add another $35,000 — which is way less than the initial $50,000 investment.”

DIY Projects

Many homeowners take a DIY approach to renovating their backyards. One common reason for this is that it can be a great way to save money while adding a personal flair. And for those who are experienced in such projects, it can pay off.

But this approach can also be costly, especially if done wrong. “Another mistake is to take a DIY approach to backyard renovation when you’re really not qualified for it,” said Lieberman. “Don’t get me wrong — I understand the appeal of saving money, and it can feel super validating to build your own patio or gazebo. The problem is that future buyers might not be as impressed with your amateur workmanship as you are — and the home’s value will take a hit.”

Oversized Deck or Patio

Having a deck or wraparound porch can add value to your home, while increasing your outdoor living space. But if you build something that’s too large, you could end up regretting it. “A mega-deck might sound dreamy, but the upkeep and cleaning time quickly gets out of hand. Moderation is key with backyard upgrades,” said Allen.

Clayton added that a larger deck can result in more space for any outdoor activities. “But, based on what I’ve experimented with, too much decking can adversely affect drainage and strip the yard of green space.”

Plus, if you’re trying to sell your property to someone who prefers a larger yard, the oversized deck could be a turn-off.

Outdoor Water Features

Common water features include things like fountains, elaborate streams, artificial waterfalls and pools. Done strategically, these can add a beautiful aesthetic to your property. But as with other major outdoor renovations, the installation and upkeep can be expensive.

“To make a point, while a cascading waterfall or an ornate koi pond can elevate the aesthetic appeal of a backyard, the continual maintenance can be cumbersome,” said Clayton. “Pumps break, and filters need consistent upkeep, turning a once dreamy feature into potential eyesores. On the other hand, if maintained, they can be delightful, but they require an investment of both time and money.”

Permanent Children’s Play Equipment

If you have children, you may be thinking about installing a permanent outdoor playset for them. Having something like this can help keep your child entertained and active, but it’s important to consider the cost and long-term use of any equipment you get. After all, your children will grow up and, as they do, they might not use these items anymore.

“High-end, permanent children’s play equipment might be every child’s dream, but as they grow, these structures often turn obsolete,” said Clayton. And, if you go with something ultra-customized, you may have a harder time selling your property with the equipment still in the backyard.

All-Concrete Yard

Another common backyard renovation homeowners regret is turning the entire space to concrete. While this might seem like a good idea at first, it can also detract from the property’s value.

“An all-concrete yard seems modern at first but soon feels sterile and cold, lacking the charm and softness of real grass,” said Allen.

8 Pricey Backyard Renovations Homeowners Always Regret