8 Rare Coins You Should Not Spend

Just about all of the coins you will come across in your lifetime are worth what they say they are worth — a half-dollar is worth 50 cents, a quarter is worth 25 cents, and on down the line. In some cases the melt value of the metal itself might bring coins above face value, depending on the market. But in the vast majority of cases, there’s no reason you shouldn’t spend coins. The exceptions are when you run across a rare coin that could be worth hundreds or thousands (or millions) of times their face value.

Before you go rummaging through your house and car, keep in mind that some rare coins are in such short supply that your chances of coming across one are next to zero. These coins have already been discovered and are safely in the hands of collectors, dealers and auction houses.

But there are also plenty of rare coins that have either not been discovered or have somehow managed to remain in circulation, passing from one person to another without anyone knowing their true value. Several strategies can be employed to find these coins, ranging from searching through dusty attics to hitting garage sales or exchanging other currency for coin rolls at banks.

Here are five things you should look for in coins to determine if they are rare, according to the International Precious Metals website:

They are no longer being produced and are therefore decreasing in circulation. They are difficult to find. They have unique marks due to errors or limited editions. They have some kind of historical significance. They are prized by collectors.

Determining whether to spend rare coins is usually pretty simple — if they are worth more than face value, then it makes sense to sell them rather than spend them.

A recent YouTube video from Coin AZ looked at eight rare U.S. coins you should not spend. Here’s a look at those coins, including some of their sale prices:

1964-D Roosevelt Dime ($920): Coins must be in pristine, uncirculated condition to get the top prices.

1981-S Susan Anthony Dollar ($1,273): The key to getting the highest value is finding error versions with “blotchy remnants” of another “S” to the lower left of the primary “S” mintmark, or clear “S” mintmarks with bulbous serifs.

1969-D Kennedy Half Dollar ($2,640). Versions of this coin in pristine, uncirculated condition can sell for as much as $6,000, according to the Numismatic Guaranty Company.

1926-D Lincoln Penny ($3,290): The 1926-D Wheat Penny value ranges from about $900 for Mint State brown varieties to $22,000 for Mint State red varieties, according to the Bullion Shark website.

1914-D Lincoln Penny ($4,406): You can find these pennies selling for hundreds to thousands of dollars on eBay, but one of the pricier coins in mint condition sold for $159,000.

1987-P Kennedy Half Dollar ($4,800): Again, these coins need to be in pristine, uncirculated condition to command the most money.

1925-D Lincoln Penny ($21,600): Brown varieties of this coin are often more affordable than red varieties, according to Bullion Shark. Values of all varieties can range from $2,000 to $75,000.

1947 Washington Quarter ($32,400): According to the NGC Price Guide, a Washington Quarter from 1947 in circulated condition is worth between $4.65 and $7.25. However, those in pristine, uncirculated condition typically sell for $10,000 or more.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: