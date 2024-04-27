8 Reasons It’s Worth the Extra Money To Fly Business Class to Europe

andresr / Getty Images

Trips from the United States can cost thousands of dollars. Many travelers save for years to try and have a fulfilling European adventure. That means forgoing certain costs like suites at European hotels, or upgraded airfare…right? Some travel experts disagree with that last point.

You might think an easy way to cut costs while planning a trip to Europe is to get the cheapest plane tickets, but some experts say you’ll be sorry if you do that. Here’s why you should upgrade to business class seats or better when you fly to Europe from the U.S.

Access to Lounges

When you buy a business class ticket, you can sometimes get into the airport lounges, which can help you avoid that gross post-plane feeling. “First and business class guests traveling on Swiss International Airlines can refresh, shower and sleep in the Swiss arrival lounge at Zurich Airport between 06:00 am and 01:00 pm,” Res Marty, a Swiss tourism expert and former flight attendant, recommended.

Travel expert Fiona Spinks agreed. On a trip to Paris, she got access to the lounge and really appreciated the luxury feel. “​​Plush seating, free drinks and snacks, and plenty of space to relax before the flight. It’s such a low-stress way to start your travel versus dealing with the chaos of the main terminal,” said Spinks.

More Comfortable Seats

The seats in higher classes can really change the trip, especially if you’re sitting in one for nearly a day. “Normally I try to tough it out in economy, but for a brutal travel day, I decided to treat myself to a business class upgrade. Best decision ever! First off, the seats themselves were a game-changer. Instead of being scrunched up for over half a day, I had this great lie-flat seat where I could actually stretch out and sleep. I landed feeling so refreshed rather than feeling like a zombie,” she said.

Personal Space

Commercial air travel is not a place to take up a lot of space, but an upgraded ticket can get you more legroom and feel a little more secluded from everyone else. “When you’re confined to a tiny economy seat for multiple hours on end, it can be so punishing on the body,” Spinks said. “If I’m going to be traveling for a huge chunk of time to get somewhere far away, I’d much rather treat myself to some extra breathing room.”

Better Food

Airplane food is a comedic punching bag for a reason: It’s not known for being gourmet. Spinks said, though, that when you upgrade your ticket you get a better dining experience. “On that Tokyo flight, I got served multiple courses of delicious food with complimentary wine. It’s such a nice way to break up a long journey and almost makes you feel like you’re at a nice restaurant instead of trapped on a plane.”

Priority Deboarding

Yes, it’s great to board the plane early and get settled, but another advantage of having an upgraded ticket is the opportunity to get off the plane faster. “Priority deboarding for premium passengers at the destination helps you to avoid the crowds at immigration and saves precious time,” Marty said. You’re spending less time in a line and more time enjoying your trip.

Earn More Miles

Using a travel credit card to help pay for your trip? Opting for an upgrade can ensure you earn more points on this trip to make sure your next big venture is even cheaper. “​​You can often double or even triple the status miles you will get on a first or business-class flight and take advantage of your preferred frequent flier program faster,” Marty said. So, even if it seems like a big expense now, you’re saving for a trip in the long run.

Complimentary Internet Access

These flights are long, and that means coming up with ways to entertain yourself for hours on end. “Some airlines, such as Turkish Airlines or Singapore Airlines, offer their first-business class guests complimentary internet access,” Marty said. You’ll get to stave off boredom and enjoy the internet for no cost thanks to your upgraded ticket.

Upgraded Amenity Kits

On plenty of international flights, you’ll receive an amenity kit with a toothbrush, and maybe some compression socks and other goodies. Spinks said that, when you opt for a higher class ticket, you can usually get more and better products in your amenity kit. Referring to the trip she took to Paris, she recalled the kit being especially luxe. “On the actual flight, there were great features like premium entertainment with noise-canceling headphones and amenity kits with slick travel supplies. Little luxuries like that can really elevate the experience.”

