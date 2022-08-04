U.S. markets open in 6 hours 14 minutes

8 Rivers Capital LLC Appoints Bob Dudley to Board of Directors

·3 min read

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 8 Rivers Capital LLC, a world-leading Net Zero Solutions provider, announced that Bob Dudley has joined the 8 Rivers Board. Bob Dudley held the position of CEO at BP from 2010 to 2020. Under Bob's leadership, the global energy provider focused on the dual challenge of providing more energy with fewer greenhouse gas emissions. Bob had a distinguished career with BP and its predecessors spanning over 40 years, serving in a broad range of engineering, commercial, strategic, international, and executive roles. Bob is currently a member of the Board of Directors of Freeport-McMoRan, one of the world's largest, publicly traded copper producers, the chemical company LyondellBasell, and chairs the international, industry-led Oil and Gas Climate Initiative.

8 Rivers Logo
8 Rivers Logo

8 Rivers Capital LLC Appoints Bob Dudley, Former BP CEO, to Board of Directors

Bill Brown, Founder, Executive Chairperson and CTO of 8 Rivers commented "As long as I can remember, Bob was ahead of the curve in driving to Net Zero. He drove BP into areas such as solar, wind, hydrogen fuel cells, biofuels, carbon capture, and clean power—all cornerstones of the 8 Rivers platform. This is the sort of leadership that makes Bob uniquely capable to help guide 8 Rivers as it defines, executes, and delivers Net Zero solutions that the entire world can afford. Our goal is to expand the bottom lines of all end users while increasing their value as they demonstrate a commitment to sustainability."

"We are thrilled to have someone with Bob's background, knowledge and dedication to the energy transition join our Board." Cam Hosie, 8 Rivers' CEO and Board Member said. "Reaching Net Zero by 2050 is the most significant challenge facing the planet today, and the energy transition will be won or lost in the next decade. Bob brings the expertise required to achieve fast, sustainable change at global scale."

Mr. Young Wook Lee, President of SK Inc. Materials welcomed Mr. Dudley's involvement, saying "First of all, I would like to congratulate Mr. Dudley, a world-renowned energy expert, on his appointment to the board. With extensive experience and unmatched capabilities, he is undoubtedly a valuable addition to the CO2 reduction businesses promoted by 8 Rivers and SK Inc. Materials and he will greatly help expedite our goal for becoming leading global Net Zero solution company"

Bob Dudley commented "Few companies in the world have a Net Zero solution set as affordable and as broadly useful as 8 Rivers. Through its combined platform of technology and finance, 8 Rivers is uniquely positioned to help the planet meet its Net Zero goals—all at costs the entire world can afford. 8 Rivers has a fantastic team, and I am very pleased to be its newest member."

ABOUT 8 RIVERS CAPITAL LLC 8 Rivers Capital, LLC is a Durham, NC-based firm leading the invention and commercialization of sustainable, infrastructure-scale technologies for the global energy transition. www.8Rivers.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/8-rivers-capital-llc-appoints-bob-dudley-to-board-of-directors-301599579.html

SOURCE 8 RIVERS CAPITAL

